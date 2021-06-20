Flagstaff History: Filming for the movie 'Kit Carson' began in the city

118 years ago
1903: The crop situation is first-rate and the range is good. Cherries are ripe at Lees Ferry and the alfalfa is ready to cut.
A new Swiss Alpine-style hotel to be managed by Fred Harvey is planned at the head of Bright Angel Trail. The tentative name is Bright Angel Tavern and the anticipated cost is $100,000.
Dr. W. P. Sipe of Pennsylvania has located in Flagstaff. His temporary office is on Leroux Street. He expects to move to the Pollock Building over by the Sun office as soon as the space is ready.
Justice Quinlan was busy with three “Gunmen” on Friday. Our county coffers received a wholesome sum and the sheriff’s office gained thee six-shooters. Sheriff Johnson says they are nice specimens. He means the guns not the men. He and his men do not lose anytime in making arrests where the law is violated by persons whom persist in carrying weapons into town.
Census Marshall Daniel Wallace says Flagstaff school children number is at 215. This is not an official number but is still a matter of interest.
93 years ago
1928: High -- 81 on Monday; low -- 39 Friday night. The range and crops are fair to good.
Shooting begins here today on the film “Kit Carson,” with Fred Thompson playing the lead as Kit Carson.
Flagstaff High School will graduate 27 seniors this year as well as 308 eighth-graders.
Capt. John Matthews won the free lot out at Mormon Lake in the Memorial Day drawing. It is valued at $100 and is 20’x100’x30’. Nearly all of the remaining lots were sold that weekend.
QUICK WORK. The sheriff caught a check artist about three hours after he passed a $50 check at Babbitts. The bookkeeper thought it looked “funny” and checked in at the bank, and, yes, indeed it was “funny.” The sheriff was notified, roadblocks were set up and the artist was caught at Williams.
Joe Abayata, sheepman, was bitten by a rattle snake as he bent to pick up his saddle. He traveled 8 miles into Winslow. J. W. Bazell reports that due to the quick tight wrap put in place by Joe, the bit is not fatal.
The first 1928 carload of mohair sold at $57.50 a pound for a total of $13,187.
68 years ago
1953: The McNary Mill plans a $1,000,000 expansion and improvement project that will include an all-weather storage shed, an automatic stacker/unstacker, a dry sorter and green lumber shelter, plus modernizing the kilns and machinery.
The new crossing gate and signal was crushed by a lowboy trailer.
A funeral service for the end of Jerome as a large scale mining community opens a Ghost City.
A new natural gas line is planned to serve northern Arizona.
A Mesa firm is rushing forth with the construction of the new 18-room Mt. Elden School in East Flagstaff.
43 years ago
1978: Fire hazard is now at the "extreme" level.
Marvin Murray, director of utilities, says another 5 million dollars are needed for sewers and urges the commission to work on a better plan that will put water and sewer lines in the same cut. He also says a new sludge facility will be required at the Wild Cat Plant.
There will be no grass planted at the new fire station.
It is being suggested that a new city hall should be located at 2604 E. Santa Fe. Mayor Moody says city hall belongs downtown.
FRIDAY NIGHT FEVER at the Municipal Skating Rink. This FREE DISCO event will be held every Friday from 8 to 10 p.m. through Aug. 4.
Searchers have found the missing Georgia man on Mt. Humphreys. Since there are no signs of injury, it is assumed that he perished from hypothermia. He disappeared last week while on a hiking trip with his brother. He was lightly clothed and appears to have removed his shoes!
Grass seeding following the Radio Fire is more successful than anticipated. Winter runoff treated Mt. Elden well. The snow melted and soaked in, so there is no major erosion.
Some 845 acres were planted by volunteers in April. More grass seeding is in progress and additional tree planting is planned. Salvage timber sales are being conducted by West Pine Industries and Southwest Forest Industries of Flagstaff.
All events were taken from issues of the Arizona Daily Sun and its predecessors, the Coconino Weekly Sun and the Coconino Sun.
Bruce Carl Ertmann assisted with compiling this week's events.
Note to readers: This is a classic look at other Flagstaff History pieces until Ertmann returns from a short hiatus.