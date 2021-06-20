Flagstaff History: Filming for the movie 'Kit Carson' began in the city

Some 845 acres were planted by volunteers in April. More grass seeding is in progress and additional tree planting is planned. Salvage timber sales are being conducted by West Pine Industries and Southwest Forest Industries of Flagstaff.

All events were taken from issues of the Arizona Daily Sun and its predecessors, the Coconino Weekly Sun and the Coconino Sun.

Bruce Carl Ertmann assisted with compiling this week's events.

