Flagstaff History: FBI was busy searching for bank robber

100 years ago

1922: It is with great pleasure that The Sun can announce that both Martin G. Fronske and county clerk Tom L. Rees, who were operated on for appendicitis at Mercy Hospital on Tuesday by Dr. E. Pain Palmer of Phoenix, assisted by several other doctors, are doing as well as can be expected, with every indication that both will soon be around busy at their respective useful pursuits. Fronske was taken sick on Sunday. Part of the day he was around, feeling as usual, then, a few hours later his sudden attack was diagnosed as appendicitis. A telegram was sent to Dr. Palmer, who arrived at 4:00 o'clock Tuesday morning and operated shortly afterward. Mr. Reese was found also to have acute appendicitis and was rushed to the hospital, being operated on right after noon. It would be hard to find two men whose loss would have been more keenly mourned than these two. There is general rejoicing over the prospect of their early recovery.

Yes, we have had some weather. But no worse than they had elsewhere. People coming from Phoenix and Southern California say our weather during this cold snap has been much more bearable than in either of the localities aforesaid. The days have been bright and comfortable, ranging from 25 to 35 degrees above. Friday night it went down 20 below 0, which is the lowest registered in several years; the record for Flagstaff being 25 below. Saturday and Sunday nights it played around 13 to 15 degrees below. Monday night it got to 9 degrees below. Since then, it's a gradually showing warmer. Of course, there are many burst water pipes.

75 years ago

1947: Notes from Route One: We are glad to learn that George Burns, our regular postman, is well again and hope that after his long-earned vacation he will be back soon along our route. Young Tom burns, his nephew, who took over his job, is doing a fine job.

Ranchers along Route 1 are very grateful for subsoiling, a conservation service, being done by Everett Ely of Sunnyside.

Joe Kellen, widely known local cattlemen, we learn, has been ill most of the winter.

Congratulations to Mr. and Mrs. Paul Slayton on a baby girl born March 20.

Claude Smith and son Raymond have gone to Phoenix on business this week.

Mr. Hokanson, ranger at the Ski Bowl, and his wife took a party to the sixth annual winter carnival Sunday. All report having a wonderful time.

Yes, it is a big dollar the tourist industry gives to Arizona. But it is a well-earned dollar coined by nature in her pistole of the unrivaled scenic endowments Arizona boasts and minted in the ability of Arizonans to provide the service and accommodations that leave the feeling in the hearts of our visitors that this dollar is well spent. Northern Arizona is especially inviting to the tourist. But that invitation often is dulled by our handling of our visitors. We are lax in the treatment of our visitors from the standpoint of providing them with adequate information and because of our indifference to selling them on the idea of staying longer in our communities. A case in point is found in every town in northern Arizona. Highway 66 provides the traffic, but it is up to us to sell side trips so that our visitors will find it attractive to stay longer in individual communities. Flagstaff has Oak Creek Canyon to sell as a side trip. No one can go wrong in inducing a visitor to take a day’s drive through this canyon of unparalleled beauty. But education of the persons who meet the tourist is the prime requisite in capitalizing on these opportunities.

50 years ago

1972: The governor's highway safety office authorized Flagstaff to use federal aid funds for equipment to combat speeding and drunken driving. Flagstaff was authorized to spend about $5,300 in federal funds and $1,600 in state funds to buy five speed computers and train at least 10 officers in their use.

The Federal Bureau of investigation continues to follow an unspecified number of good leads today in the $52,000 robbery of an east Flagstaff bank that took place about a week ago. A FBI spokesman in the city today said that any one of the leads could pan out at any time, but that so far, the Bureau has been unable to put a positive identity on the bold robber who took the money plus an unspecified amount of night deposits from Valley National Bank. The robbery climaxed at shortly before 9 a.m. on Saint Patrick's Day when branch manager Jack Richards called city police to report the robber had just left the bank, money in hand, after holding the manager and his wife captive for about eight hours. The robber fled from the bank in a pickup truck and abandoned that a few minutes later. The robber then disappeared in what has been described by one witness as a blue fastback model car.

25 years ago

1997: The story between a California contractor and Flagstaff companies building the Harkins theaters complex in west Flagstaff has taken a twist. One Flagstaff subcontractor has removed itself from the Harkins project and another is threatening to file a lien against the building to ensure it gets paid. Metal master, a mobile welding and fabrication company in Flagstaff said the company has not gotten paid by general contractor Martin J. Jessica, leaving her seven-man Harkins team in a money lurch. As of Wednesday, they are off the job. A change order is a correction done to completed work. Metal master has done about $40,000 in change orders -- which means the metal master can't complete new work and employees can't get paid. The California contracting company has also put workers off when payday comes.

She talked in a high and charming voice. She was slight for her 12 years, and she carried a powerful message. “Girls, if he is not willing to put on a condom, you should be willing to say no,” said Hydeia Broadbent, a victim of AIDS. Broadbent was a guest speaker at the HIV-AIDS awareness fair Wednesday -- which drew about 500 people at Coconino High School. More than 250 jammed into the mini auditorium and others looked at the information booths set up in the hallway. Teens and adults from across northern Arizona were invited to the fair. Speakers talked about living with AIDS, and others talked about their families being HIV positive. And two drama troupes did skits about the disease. Ideas shared with people, many of whom were dabbing at the corners of their eyes, what she had to deal with because of the disease. She has had 10 surgeries, several tubes stuck into her body, pneumonia twice, went into a code blue twice and takes up to 10 medicines a day, down from the 20 a day she used to take.

All events were taken from issues of the Arizona Daily Sun and its predecessors, the Coconino Weekly Sun and the Coconino Sun. Bruce Carl Ertmann assisted with compiling the events.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0