Flagstaff History: Famous tree house built by NAU alumni sent to lumber mill

125 years ago

1896: Strong winds from the south fanned flames near the Arizona Lumber and Timber Company’s Flagstaff plant into a frenzy. The company had 50 of its employees at the front line of the forest fire with shovels and several water wagons, but their efforts were of no avail until the Flagstaff Fire Department arrived with a steam engine with water and a full hose cart.

It is impossible for the advocates of the whisky traffic to lead any person of sound mind to recognize the business as legitimate. Our Flagstaff community has shown its recognition of this fact by imposing a license on this business above the license paid by any other enterprise.

City council has voted approval of the purchase of an additional 260 feet of fire hose and a cart to carry it to be purchased for the fire department.

Council also agreed and orders that a grade be established between Birch and Elm avenues and that the property owners in Block 5 be advised and ordered to remove all rubbish in their areas immediately.

At their regular meeting on Saturday night, the Grand Army of the Republic appointed a committee to make arrangement for the observance of Decoration Day. It is expected that all citizens will want to participate in this celebration of Patriots Day.