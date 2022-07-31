Flagstaff History: Famous cartoonist continued to grace Flagstaff

100 years ago

1922: After altogether too long an absence, Jimmy Swinnerton, the famous artist cartoonist, and his charming wife, herself a special writer of note, dropped into Flagstaff yesterday from San Francisco. With them are several friends, including two other world-famous cartoonists. R. Dirks, of New York, originator of the famous and mischievous Katzenjammer kids; George Herriman of New York, who makes Ignaz Mouse heave so many bricks at Krazy Kat, and Mr. and Mrs. M. H. Benton and Edward Fay Browne, the latter three from Los Altas, California. Swinnerton is as full of pep as ever, and is enthusiastic over Flagstaff and the surrounding country, the fame of which he has done so much to spread. Every time he comes, he brings new people with him, invariably people who themselves are publicists, and thus the advertising of this locality he has set in motion is constantly working out into ever wider circles. Mrs. Swinnerton is commissioned by the Pictorial Review, and other publications to write special articles. Jimmy was the center of a group of local friends from the time he arrived, all glad to see him here again, and noting that while he has not lost any of his healthful swarthiness, he has added several pounds around the waistline, which he promises to work off this month, and will.

75 years ago

1947: Equipped with 300 pounds of powdered dry ice, a tank of oxygen, a loop of rubber tubing and a BT- 6 army trainer, Charles Bonney, a Flagstaff businessman, took off from Koch Field early this afternoon in an attempt to make it rain over Flagstaff. Just before he took off, he estimated the heavy rain clouds over the city to be about 20,000 feet high. He figured that an hour and a half would place him above the clouds and ready to scatter his dry ice in an attempt to force the cloud to spill its contents on the thirsty, drought-dry area. Bonney, local flying enthusiast, has been reading of experiments in other areas with rainmaking equipment and decided to try the experiment here. According to him, the procedure is to scatter powdered dry ice above rain clouds. The ice particles are sent to cause the moisture in the clouds to precipitate. According to reports, such experiments have proved successful to a limited extent when conditions are exactly right. If it rains in Flagstaff this afternoon, well, let's wait and see!

At the Good Roads Association meeting in Flagstaff Tuesday, E. V. Miller, assistant state highway engineer, was asked to explain the position of the Highway Department on Flagstaff’s parking problem as it relates to the south side of Santa Fe Avenue. Miller's answer was to the effect that “the State Highway Department does not deal with any organization, bartenders or soda jerkers.” Such an affront by a public servant is not to be tolerated and certainly this remark of Mr. Miller's calls for a serious reprimand, if not more drastic action on the part of his superiors.

50 years ago

1972: Bobby Fischer, challenger to the world chess championship, may have had an effect on the rest of the world, but most Flagstaff residents don't particularly care. Only one businessman reported any special interest regarding chess sets, or books since the Iceland match began. A representative of a Flagstaff gift and bookshop said the sale of chess books has increased. “It seems like we have sold a lot more chess things than usual.” City residents made varied remarks about Fischer, mostly concerning his antics in Iceland. Helen Fisher of Flagstaff thought it was funny when they were having hassles about Fisher's behavior, but “I don't know anything else about it. He is immature and stupid. He's given the United States a bad image.” Some said that they thought it was neat that an American is doing as well as he is. It seems like he has used a lot of psychology on his Russian opponent. Most comments from Flagstaff residents, however, show disinterest in the whole affair. “It just doesn't interest me in the least,” said Diana Childers, an employee of a downtown department store. Several said that they did not care for games like that. Others said that they did not know what the point of the whole thing is. They thought somebody is trying to prove something. “It’s kind of ridiculous. It seems like it's being publicized to the point of being ridiculous to watch,” according to one Flagstaff resident. “It's all kind of boring.”

Coconino County is adding new picnic areas plus new softball and tennis courts at Fort Tuthill to keep pace with increasing public use of the park. A county park superintendent said that company picnics, a horse show, amateur radio meet and just plain picnickers almost filled the park last weekend. About 38,000 to 40,000 people used the park last year, the biggest annual attendance ever, but the 1972 total should be even higher. More than 1,000 people using the park in a summer weekend is becoming more and more common. The new hardball diamond, completely finished only this year, is drawing local and out of town teams plus a good turnout of fans. A softball diamond is underway now, the backstop already is up, and the infield should be cindered fairly soon. A fifth reserved picnic area is planned to add 15 more tables and eight new broilers. Two double tennis courts will go up near the old Southwest Lumber Mills locomotive. Construction of the courts should begin next week. The Luke Air Force Base recreation area at Fort Tuthill also will be expanded. The 8x25-foot trailers in the center will be replaced with 14 new 12x16-foot trailers in the next two years. Just over 4,000 people used the center in July -- the largest total for one month.

25 years ago

1997: There was no winner of the $4.6 million jackpot in the latest “Lotto” game, according to Arizona Lottery officials. The numbers were 1-9-29-31-33-39. 39.

Opportunities for young and old abound in Flagstaff, a city that apparently has a big number of would-be young vocalists. The Flagstaff Master Chorale sent out a notice in the spring of its intention to launch a treble choir for children in grades three through eight. Business manager Nancy Kirk said they did not know what kind of response to expect, but they found out. About 130 children auditioned. Now the plan is to have three choirs to accommodate all the singers. They will be divided by level of experience. Anyone who missed out on the previous audition may be heard Aug. 15 from to 6 p.m. at the Audrey music building. The master chorale is also looking for organizations or individuals willing to provide sponsorships for children in the choirs. Kirk said. “Our board feels strongly that no one should be precluded from participation in the chorale because of financial issues,” Kirk said.

In other young people news, Barbara Palermo, a junior at Northern Arizona University, has received a $1,000 National Center advancement scholarship. Palermo, who is seeking a degree in botany, plans to graduate in May 1999 and continue to graduate school. She maintains a 4.0 GPA. There are also opportunities for senior volunteers. If you are 60 or older, income eligible and have a desire to make a difference by helping others, the senior companion program of Northern Arizona needs you. Senior companions help in the day-to-day assistance of their peers so they can maintain their independence at home. Another option is the retired and senior volunteer program that links volunteers with local nonprofit agencies.