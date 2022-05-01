Flagstaff History: Famed conductor of local symphony received standing ovation upon bowing out

100 years ago

1922: Flagstaff wants progressive men. There will be a city election held on Monday, May 22. The people should elect progressive, wide-awake men who will push forward the interests of Flagstaff without delays. Flagstaff needs an additional water supply now. Delays are not only dangerous but hold back the whole city. We can't grow without this additional water supply. The progressive people want paving. The majority of people are willing to pay for it and so signified by signing up willingly. Flagstaff won't grow without progressive men at the helm of the city administration. The Sun is not advocating men, but measures. Select the right men, men who will do it now and vote for them with the understanding that they will do things now.

Decidedly wet, at Tuesday's noonday meeting of the Rotary Club of Flagstaff, Burt Campbell, chairman for the day, had requisitioned Mayor Sam F. Quay and Councilman Earl Slipper as speakers. Their subject was Flagstaff’s inadequate water supply and what to do about it. Mr. Quay said that very few people here realize the menace in our present inadequate water supply, a supply that is great enough following periods of more than usual precipitation, but which is likely at any time to be far short of our needs. When the water in the reservoir gets down to a certain level, part of the railroad supply is cut off, and at another level, still more of their supply is cut off. If the water reaches a still lower mark, the mills will be cut off. This unfortunate condition has existed for quite some time. The Flagstaff lumber company made plans four years ago to haul water from Lake Mary, anticipating a shortage of city water. Mr. Quay spoke of the sites such as the Switzer Canyon reservoir project, where, according to his investigations, a dam 50 feet high and 13,150 feet long would impound from 200 to 250 million gallons of water it would cost, including a 20-foot roadway on top, about a quarter as much as another reservoir like our larger one.

75 years ago

1947: Now playing at the Orpheum Theater: A topflight six-gun thriller starring Charles Starrett and Lone Hand Texan with Smiley Burnette. Showings from 1:45 p.m. daily.

Next Thursday, May 8, at the Federated church auditorium, Fred W. Roberts, scouting executive for the Grand Canyon council, will present charters to Scout Troop 31 and Cub Pack 31. All interested persons are invited. The meeting will start at 8:00 o'clock.

50 years ago

1972: Superior Court Judge J. Thomas Brooks and Lawrence Wren today noted May 1 and Law Day, saying the principles of the community should be defended and maintained in the community courts. The judges issued this statement of morality, integrity, law and order, and other cherished principles of our great heritage are battling for survival in many communities today.

1972 continued ...

The law belongs to the people not just lawyers and judges, but it is only as strong as the respect people have for it. Law enforcement is not just a police problem, it is a community problem. We should be alarmed when some groups come under the guise of academic freedom and constitutional privilege, flood our college campuses with obscene four-letter-word campaigns and pornographic publications that violate all codes of ethics.

An estimated 7,000 families became eligible for food stamps today as Coconino County joined seven other counties in the federal state program. Under the food stamp program, individuals send checks or money orders to the state welfare department and receive stamps by return mail. The stamps are then traded at grocery stores and supermarkets for their face value in food. The state welfare board approved switching programs for the entire state in October to give welfare recipients and low-income families a wider variety of foods to choose from. The surplus commodities program involves distribution of free surplus food to the poor.

25 years ago

1997: The magic school bus has explored the sea, probed outer space, ventured inside a human body and more. Wednesday afternoon, it traveled to Flagstaff to let children experience much of what Ms. Frizzle’s students do while going on zany, educational adventures with their beloved teacher as part of the PBS and book series. The colorful bus was in Flagstaff to promote reading and science, and give Flagstaff kids a taste of how learning can be big bunches of fun.

“Miss frizzle is so absolutely the perfect teacher,” said Joann Ryan, who became Ms. Frizzle for a day at the Howard Johnson on Butler Avenue.

She wore a red wig, and her bright blue dress and Birkenstocks were covered with material printed with hundreds of orange squid. The Flagstaff bus open its doors to about 1,000 kids, and most seemed please and quite happy. They checked out the displays of spiders, a crocodile head, rocks, video games and, of course, skeletons, porcupine quills, a bat, coral and more.

Flagstaff said long and loud Wednesday night how it feels about Harold Weller. The veteran conductor of the Flagstaff Symphony, making his last regular appearance with the orchestra, was greeted with a standing ovation by a large crowd in Northern Arizona University's Ardrey Auditorium as he prepared to lead a performance of Gustav Mahler’s resurrection Symphony. Two hours later, when a stunning performance of the great work was done, members of the orchestra, the master chorale of Flagstaff, the NAU chorale and the audience created another long moment of thundering tribute to the conductor. Wednesday's performance was marked by beautifully textured playing by the entire orchestra, particularly the strings led by concertmaster Louise Scott.

All events were taken from issues of the Arizona Daily Sun and its predecessors, the Coconino Weekly Sun and the Coconino Sun.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0