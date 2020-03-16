Flagstaff History: Equipment tested on simulated moonfield at Meteor Crater

Sixteen-year-old Albert Michaelbach, of 723 Aspen Avenue was seriously, perhaps fatally injured by a freight train Sunday afternoon near Tunnel Springs, about three miles west of town. His mother had sent him to the drug store which was closed until 4 o’clock. It being somewhat earlier than that, he had with friends roamed down to the tracks and caught on to a westbound freight that was just pulling out. Then just before Tunnel Springs his friends jumped off upon seeing an eastbound freight rushing down grade on the other track. Albert jumped too, but cinders from the engine struck him hurling him down among the rocks of the embankment. The train stopped and the boy was placed in the caboose and brought in to town and to his home. Dr. Felix Manning was called to come and attend to his injuries. His internal injuries appear to be very extensive with damage to most of his organs. He is very brave and insists that if he is to die, he is not afraid to do so.