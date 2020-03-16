Flagstaff History: Equipment tested on simulated moonfield at Meteor Crater

125 YEARS AGO
1895: Professor Percival Lowell has made some startling discoveries since the establishment of the observatory on the heights overlooking Flagstaff. The facts collected bear directly upon the question of whether or not Mars is inhabited by a highly civilized race of men.
Engineering schemes of colossal magnitude have been plainly seen at Flagstaff. A series of elaborate canals and seas have been observed to appear and disappear. The ground under the seas has been seen showing that the water was but a few feet deep. The melting of its polar caps has been observed with the advance of summer and what looked like fields changing color as with rotating crops.
The day for return of income tax statements has been postponed from March 1 to April 15. This will give us more time to figure out how to dodge this abortionate tax scheme.
Chicago physicians fear an epidemic of small pox there as that disease has broken out in one wing of that city.
J.W. Thurber returned from Denver on Wednesday. While there, he purchased a new stagecoach for the Grand Canyon Stage Route. He is making arrangements to open the line on April 1, providing that weather will permit that date. The line will be complete and tourists will find the trip easily and comfortably made as the vehicle will be easy to ride in and the teams the best that can be had anywhere. The trip to the world’s greatest wonder will now be nothing but a pleasure.
NOTICE: Persons leaving the city by the A. & P. route who have tickets to secure and luggage to check are earnestly requested to procure and check them at least 30 minutes before the probable train time. We aim to keep our bulletin up to date at all times and will cheerfully answer all questions as to the probable time that our passenger’s train will arrive. Some of our town-folk seem to think that all that is necessary is for them to get to the depot just before the train departs. D.W. Daggs, Agent.
The hens are already beginning to sing their Easter lays.
Rancher Will Watson came in to town on Monday. He reports that the snow still lays heavy in the surrounding country.
100 YEARS AGO
1920: Ernest Lemmon, who is back from a jaunt to the Reservation, says that Sunday’s wind was worst on record. He said that John Kerley and Johnny O’Farrell drove from Tuba to Blue Canyon that morning and got there just as the new roof on the trading post went up in the air. The stove pipe which extended up four feet was not damaged and the roof settled down on a horse and also knocked a man down.
They then drove on to Red Lake. Just as they arrived, Joe Lee’s roof was starting to ascend. They yelled at Joe who was in bed asleep though it was still early afternoon. Together they then piled rocks on the roof to hold it down.
The Knights of Columbus Night at the Orpheum on Wednesday evening was a splendid success both as an entertainment and financially.
W. J. Williams, expert of the art of mechanical preservation arrived at Flagstaff Tuesday afternoon to act as foreman of The Sun’s mechanical department. He has had plenty of experience in that line of work and will be pleased to meet The Sun patrons who come by the office.
Sixteen-year-old Albert Michaelbach, of 723 Aspen Avenue was seriously, perhaps fatally injured by a freight train Sunday afternoon near Tunnel Springs, about three miles west of town. His mother had sent him to the drug store which was closed until 4 o’clock. It being somewhat earlier than that, he had with friends roamed down to the tracks and caught on to a westbound freight that was just pulling out. Then just before Tunnel Springs his friends jumped off upon seeing an eastbound freight rushing down grade on the other track. Albert jumped too, but cinders from the engine struck him hurling him down among the rocks of the embankment. The train stopped and the boy was placed in the caboose and brought in to town and to his home. Dr. Felix Manning was called to come and attend to his injuries. His internal injuries appear to be very extensive with damage to most of his organs. He is very brave and insists that if he is to die, he is not afraid to do so.
A lot of new recruits to the battery signed up at Wednesday night’s Womans’ Club entertainment at the Orpheum. Capt. E. M. Robison, the idol of the service boys as an expert military tactician of France, was unanimously elected captain of the new battery at the meeting following the entertainment.
75 YEARS AGO
1945: Splendid progress has been made during the past week in the Red Cross War Fund Food Drive during the past week. Approximately $7,500 deposited by Wednesday with additional in hands of collectors both from the business district and residential section of the city. This is 65% of the chapter’s quota of $11,400.
The St. Patrick’s Day Dance usually sponsored by the Knights of Columbus will not be held this year according to James S. Lynch, Grand Knight.
Russell Cheves appeared before the City Council on Monday night and asked for permission to increase the facilities of his liquefied petroleum gas storage depot located at the corner of West Phoenix and South Sitgreves. He stated he wished to increase storage to at least 18,000 gallons in and above ground tank, install new valves, pumps and fittings and generally improve existing units.
An agreement has been made between Flagstaff Construction and General Laborers Union and Can Hogan for the purchase of the old Elks building on the corner of North Beaver Street and Cherry Avenue. The purchase price is said to be approximately $2,000. The property was at one time the family home of C.J. Babbitt.
The Flagstaff Fire Department is asking for its first major equipment improvement in 24 years. It has asked the city council to budget the funds for a Gamewell fire signal system at a cost of approximately $3,000.
50 YEARS AGO
1970: Work is going forward in the bottom of Meteor Crater in the U.S. Geological Survey’s simulated moonfield. The potential crew and their back-ups are testing equipment and simulating the activities of the landing on the moon.
Last Saturday, 10 Phoenix area students arrived and began picketing the Lumberjack Café waving signs protesting the quality of the chili they had been served at some unspecified previous date. They demonstrated peacefully for about three hours.
Customers continued to come in and no incidents occurred. Initially, their leader refused to talk with the restaurant management but eventually demanded that the manager be dismissed and the presence on the front door of the establishment of an American flag with “Love it, or leave it,” be removed. Police were called as soon as the protesters appeared and remained in the area throughout the time of their presence.
The biggest piece of firefighting equipment in Flagstaff’s history will arrive in the city in late March and go on public display on April 10 at the Plaza Mall. The 100-foot aerial ladder truck is expected on the 27th and crews have already begun training in its operation.
Northern Arizona University’s famed Shrine of Ages Choir will open its Spring Tour this year with its traditional appearance at the Grand Canyon for the traditional Easter Sunrise Service. They will provide background music for the 6 a.m. service.
The CRÈME Corp., of La Mirada California has submitted the low bid of $1,103,000 for the construction of the long-awaited Wildcat Hill Sewer Plant.
A new Naval Observatory building is to be built in Flagstaff to house a meridian instrument for the stars and their motion, at a cost of $240.000.
25 YEARS AGO
1995: Faster-than-expected repairs to a Grand Canyon water pipeline have enabled officials to lift water restrictions at park facilities like hotels and bathrooms. A pipeline that brought water to the South Rim was broken in three places after rockfalls and flooding occurred the week of March 6. The flooding and rockfall also damaged trails extensively during that weeks heavy weather. Bright Angel and South Kaibab Trails may open next week if conditions permit, but the North Kaibab Trail is pretty rocky and may not open until mid-May. All back country trail permits have been canceled, but hiking on other trails in the park is still available. Phantom Ranch and mule trips into the Canyon will not be available until the trails have been restored.
One-armed bandits could be raiding town soon and Winslow residents seem pretty excited about it. What has people talking is the chance of a Hopi base casino outside this town of just under 10,000. Many think this could change the town — some say for the worse, while others think it could be a vast improvement. If approved by Hopi voters on April 11, the tribe will make its first try at gaming. The casino would be located at the Winslow Industrial Park, Hopi trust land that buts up against Winslow’s southwest border.
“The age of mandates” has fallen on Flagstaff and the city is expected to spend millions to comply with federal laws during the next few years. The city will pay $2 to $3 million during the next three to five years according to budget Manager Kate Reschner. Much of anticipated new revenues will be consumed by environmental regulations and the 12% increase in the cost of employee health insurance. Although the city has been working at resolving many of the environmental issues for several years, they were “blindsided” by the asbestos abatement which will cost the city $250,000 in the next fiscal year. The city will also have to undertake a $12,000 underground fuel tank removal project to keep up with federal law.
This leaves the community development, administration, finance, fire, personnel and tourism departments without additional money.
All events were taken from issues of the Arizona Daily Sun and its predecessors, the Coconino Weekly Sun and the Coconino Sun.