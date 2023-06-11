100 years ago

1923: Sharp & Fellows, Santa Fe railroad contractors, moved in with 30 horses and a lot of grading equipment last week and at once started grading the last 2 or 3 miles of roadbed to complete the extension of the Flagstaff Lumber company’s railroad from Flagstaff to and along the west shore of Mormon Lake and down past Mormon Dairy springs to the Bill Wallace ranch. There are 3 miles of this road yet to build. The terminal will be 24 miles by rail from Flagstaff. A switchback will be built up to the top of the Mormon mountain saddle. This is a wonderful tract of timber that the new road will tap. It is virgin timber, the first tract of the kind the Flagstaff Lumber company has ever cut from. It is expected to have the road completed in 90 days.

Emerson School closes today with the issuing of the final report cards. After a week of many interesting activities, the children are welcoming a long summer vacation. The graduation exercises for the eighth-grade pupils was held Tuesday afternoon at 3 o’clock, preceded by a delightful three-course luncheon furnished by Miss Myrtle Webber and her domestic science class, for the faculty and eighth-grade students. Many clever toasts and short speeches were delivered between courses.

75 years ago

1948: As the first special feature in a series of events to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the founding of the Museum of Northern Arizona, a program of Hopi songs has been arranged for Sunday afternoon, June 13. The concert will take place in the patio of the museum and the public is invited. Ten Hopi men, residents of Flagstaff and vicinity, will present traditional songs of their people. Those who will participate are: Jim Kewanwytewa, Willie Coin, Andrew Nutima, Willis Kewanwytewa, William Quoichkuiva, Wilbur Sekyayesva, Raymond Puhuyesva, Robert Lomadofkie, Reuben Lomayesva, and Ross Soesyesva.

The Teen-Agers canteen, a project of the Flagstaff Recreation Associations’ summer program, has begun operation and will be open four nights weekly during the summer months. The canteen, which includes a room for dancing equipped with a jukebox; a game room including pingpong and billiards, a reading room; and a soft drinks and candy bar stand, is located at the high school and is under adult supervision, with high school students active in the management. A fee of 50 cents entitles boys or girls who will be in the seventh grade or above as of next September to attend either the junior or senior high canteen activities for the entire summer.

50 years ago

1973: “Emergency Mothers” are now stationed throughout Flagstaff. All display a big red “E” in the front windows of their homes. As melodramatic as this may sound, it is a real and positive program designed to do just one thing — help children in times of stress or emergency. The program was organized through the District 14 Safety Committee of the Flagstaff Pilot Club, under the direction of Mrs. Opel Abel. Its purpose is to provide a security system for the children of the community. If a child is on his or her way to school or simply running an errand and encounters any sort of emergency, he can quickly look about, find a home nearby that is displaying the “E” symbol and know help is available. The Pilot Club will furnish a complete set of guidelines for the interested mother and a full-sized “E” sign.

Northern Arizona history comes alive the minute a person sees the Pioneer’s Historical Society Museum in Flagstaff. Even the building is historical. It used to be the old County Hospital for the indigent. Old persons spent the remainder of their years in a small room with a bed, sink, chair and spittoon. Walking into the museum is kind of like entering into another world. One finds the Dr. Raymond as one of the first places seen in the building. It has medical equipment dating back at least a 100 years.

The curator of the museum, Harry Metzger, also has many of his items in a special room. Metzger, 82, was one of the pioneer ranchers in this area and has donated many bridles, chaps and his wife’s leather riding skirt among other things. Each room is named after a pioneer in the Flagstaff and northern Arizona areas, and the friends and families have donated pictures, letters and almost every historical item they had.

25 years ago

1998: A new Grand Canyon National Park concessionaire contract proposal would have the park’s key concessionaire go from putting no money back into the park to paying $8 million per year, and even more if Grand Canyon visitation continues to grow. The staggering increase comes as a 30-year contract with AmFac Parks and Resorts, of Aurora, Colorado, sunsets at the end of the year. If AmFac, formerly the Fred Harvey Co., gets the new contract, the Park Service is proposing to have it pay 10.5% of its gross profits back to the Park Service to be spent on projects that relate to the concessionaire. The new fee will be in addition to the 2.7% of gross receipts AmFac has, and would continue to pay, to the U.S. Treasury. The 2.7% fee is the only fee AmFac has had to pay for the right to operate its hotel, food, retail, mule ride and RV vamping facilities in the park.

Days after three men killed a Colorado police officer and then drove to this ancient Anasazi settlement (Hovenweep National Monument) a Navajo medicine man drove from his Arizona home to perform a purification ceremony here. The journey took him across the San Juan River, which Navajos believe protects them from marauders. “It is considered bad luck to cross the river without prayer,” Bill George, 27, a Navajo from Bluff, told the Salt Lake Tribune. “That these outlaws would use the river to escape, to kill near here worries us. It is bad luck for everyone.”

