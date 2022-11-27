Flagstaff History: Elk problem led to crucial meetings

100 years ago

1922: J.W. Fowler, formerly of Flagstaff, and who was indicted by the federal grand jury April 30 when charged with devising to defraud citizens of Flagstaff and other Arizonians, and using the males to defraud, has been apprehended in Denver according to the assistant United States attorney upon advice from the United States Department of Justice. Fowler has agreed to appear for trial in Arizona, and copies of the indictment were requested by the Denver Department of Justice officials in order to proceed in returning Fowler to Arizona to answer to the charges against him. Fowler is alleged to have swindled many Arizonians through the operation of the Quote Union Exploration company.

75 years ago

1947: A meeting scheduled for Dec. 15 in Flagstaff between Verde Valley ranchers and farmers, U.S. Forest Service officials and representatives of the Arizona Fish and Game Association has been postponed until Monday, Jan. 12. Announcement of the postponement was made today by a supervisor of the Coconino National Forest who said he had been called to Washington, is leaving tomorrow and will be gone more than two weeks. As his presence at the meeting is important, the conference has been postponed a month. He said the meeting will be for the purpose of considering all angles of the elk problem as it relates to ranchers and farmers in the Verde Valley area. According to residents of that section, the elk are becoming so numerous that they are causing considerable damage. They do great danger to fields and fences, and some method of controlling them must be worked out. The elk problem has been a highly controversial subject in northern Arizona for several years. The problem is extremely complicated. The lands on which the elk are supposed to range is forest land, and thus is the property of the federal government. However, the elk belonged to the State of Arizona. They leave the forest lands and knock down fences of farmers getting into the fields to graze. Representatives of the four northern national forests, the game commission and sportsmen will meet with the ranchers at Coconino County Superior Court room to seek some solution to the problem.

50 years ago

1972: The fir-cutting limit has been reached, and two areas of the Coconino National Forest are now closed for the cutting of Christmas trees. About half of the sales -- by permits for trees in the Coconino -- have been reserved, according to Stanley Stroup, timber sales assistant. He said that some 6,630 permits had been requested for the coming of the holiday trees in the first statewide program. The permits cost $1 each, and those residents applying are given the choice of a number of cutting areas and varieties of trees.

Stroup said today that the Beaver Creek rim area cutting locations are now all reserved. No fir trees are available on the Coconino, although some permits are open in other nearby National Forest. And allocation of 15,000 cuttings is planned for the Coconino. Permits, which must be sent to the state for verification, maybe given until Dec. 1. Statewide, officials have reported that the Christmas tree cutting permits are sold out in the Prescott and Tonto forests. Permits will be sold at ranger stations, as in past years, in Williams for the Kaibab and also for the Apache. No trees will be cut in the Coronado National Forest this season.

25 years ago

1997: State leaders studying Arizona's future water needs say water prices should be increased to ensure that there is plenty of drinking water years from now. Leaders in business, education and government also suggest that groundwater should be preserved for future generations, more water should be secured for rural communications and Indian water rights must be settled as soon as possible. Those are among the top recommendations made Wednesday by the 71st Arizona town hall. Arizona's population is expected to double to 10 million over the next three decades. To deal with population pressures, town hall delegates also called for increased use of treated sewage effluent. The town hall suggested that consumers pay more for their water to reflect the increasing cost of developing water resources in arid Arizona. The town hall members rejected proposals to include wildlife habitat needs in developing a long-range water strategy.