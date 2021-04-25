Flagstaff History: Eggs provided clue into how forest fire started

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Take a look around Flagstaff and note the appearance of lots not built upon or incorporated within the yard of some homes. Unless something recently has been done about it, every such lot is a fright to behold and a menace to health and property values in our city.

50 years ago

1971: Last Saturday the Cub Scouts of Pack 137 performed their “Good Turn” when they conducted a clean-up project in Flagstaff. The Cubs ended the day with many large sacks of trash to show for their efforts.

They’re “Finger Licken Good.” It’s the special secret ingredient in the batter of our recipe for our deep fried chicken wings, livers and gizzards. Check us out at the Chicken Inn on Milton Road.

A tasty bargain 95 cents a dozen.

Well-done eggs provided a forest fire starter clue. Unknown campers cooking eggs for breakfast may have been the cause of a fire that torched 3,500 acres of ponderosa pines near Flagstaff this past week.

A frying pan still containing singed scrambled eggs was found at a small campsite in the Coconino Forest close to the fire's origin.

25 years ago

1996: Now we know "spring has sprung" for sure.