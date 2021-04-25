Flagstaff History: Eggs provided clue into how forest fire started

125 years ago
1896: P. F. White, the Bear Slayer, is now in Mohave County.
The Board of Supervisors there offered him $129 each, plus the skins for only the scalps as proof.
If you have bad blood in you, you should take Simmons Liver Regulator. It is also wonderfully good for malaria.
A ball for the benefit of the fire department will be held at Babbitt Hall on this Friday night.
Sheep herding is going well at Canyon Diablo. It is apparent that about 20,000 head will be shorn this season at that place.
David Babbitt is adding to his residence, and when completed it will be the largest one in Flagstaff.
The San Bernardino Steam Laundry does first-class work. What you bring in on Monday will be ready for you on Friday. You will then be on your way with the finest look in town.
100 years ago
1921: Doney Park and Black Bill Park ranchers held a meeting at the Community House there and formed a temporary Water Users’ Association. The plan is to build a dam to impound mountain waters for household and stock-watering purposes.
FOR SALE: Eighteen 80-pound Jersey Pigs, $7 a piece. 12, 300-pound sows, $20 a piece.
Take a look around Flagstaff and note the appearance of lots not built upon or incorporated within the yard of some homes. Unless something recently has been done about it, every such lot is a fright to behold and a menace to health and property values in our city.
50 years ago
1971: Last Saturday the Cub Scouts of Pack 137 performed their “Good Turn” when they conducted a clean-up project in Flagstaff. The Cubs ended the day with many large sacks of trash to show for their efforts.
They’re “Finger Licken Good.” It’s the special secret ingredient in the batter of our recipe for our deep fried chicken wings, livers and gizzards. Check us out at the Chicken Inn on Milton Road.
A tasty bargain 95 cents a dozen.
Well-done eggs provided a forest fire starter clue. Unknown campers cooking eggs for breakfast may have been the cause of a fire that torched 3,500 acres of ponderosa pines near Flagstaff this past week.
A frying pan still containing singed scrambled eggs was found at a small campsite in the Coconino Forest close to the fire's origin.
25 years ago
1996: Now we know "spring has sprung" for sure.
A tradition is back on the corner of Aspen Avenue and Humphreys Street in Wheeler Park. Cristina Lask is again selling Chicago-style hot dogs, polish sausage dogs and fire dogs as she has been doing every season since 1984 when her bright-red cart with its flying banners first appeared. So come in. The dogs are waiting for you.
The Flagstaff Tourism Commission has voted to invest $32,000 in the Convention and Visitors Bureau to help fund the Arizona Snowbowl and the Northern Arizona High Altitude Sports Training Complex.
All events were taken from issues of the Arizona Daily Sun and its predecessors, the Coconino Weekly Sun and the Coconino Sun.
Bruce Carl Ertmann assisted with compiling this week's events.