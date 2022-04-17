Flagstaff History: Doctors saved man's mangled arm after accident

100 years ago

1922: The following letter addressed to the secretary of the Chamber of Commerce in Flagstaff was recently received from Apache County. Flagstaff, Arizona, April 6, the Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce has put itself on record as favoring the direct route eastward to Albuquerque, paralleling the Santa Fe railway from Halbrook, through Gallup. It asks that this be designated by the Bureau of Public Roads as the primary highway under the national 7% system. We have been advised and we sincerely believe that this is not the sentiment of the majority of the citizens of Flagstaff, and especially of the businessmen. Successful men as a rule are open-minded and investigate matters to a reasonable extent before making important decisions. The statement that the Gallup Route is 80 miles shorter than the route through southern Apache county can never be substantiated. We suggest to the chamber of commerce in all the towns along the Santa Fe railroad that they call a special joint meeting at some reasonably early date and invite a delegation of four road boosters from both southern Apache county and Gallup.

Flagstaff will likely soon have an organization among its various businessmen to curtail the activities of the dead beat. There was a lively meeting on Monday night at Billy Switzer’s store and the subject was thoroughly discussed. It is likely that a permanent paid secretary will be employed. He will list all unpaid accounts in all the stores. In the case of those who are bad or slow pay, every store will refuse further credit until all the members stores have been paid in full. This movement is no menace to the honest man who is temporarily out of luck, but if the plan is carried out as planned, any dishonest man will sure be out of luck. The stores have been victimized of many thousands of dollars each year by crooks who have run accounts with no intention of paying.

75 years ago

1947: Charges of first-degree murder and assault with intent to commit murder were filed by Coconino County Attorney W. W. Stevenson today against Lee Skinner, 22, in connection with the death Tuesday night of Marshall Joe McDaniel. Bond has not yet been set. Skinner is being detained in the county jail in Flagstaff. According to officers, the fatal shooting took place just before midnight Tuesday. McDaniel was summoned from his home to aid in the arrest of Skinner, who had been creating a disturbance. McDaniel walked into a buffet through the side door into the booth in which Skinner sat. In the ensuing scuffle, the two fell to the floor, with McDaniel on top. The shooting followed.

The national sales objective of the U.S. savings bond division for 1947 is $7 billion, of which Arizona share amounts to 20 million $500,000. Total sales in Arizona for the first three months were $6,168,000, Coconino County's 1947 objectives of $381,300, as compared with actual sales in 1946 of $373,312. Sales for the first three months in Coconino County amounted to $126,642, and it is believed that Coconino County will exceed its objective by the end of the year.

50 years ago

1972: In the midafternoon of April 4, 26-year-old Steve Ramos was doing work he had done most of his life. Ramos is a concrete worker, and he was on the job at the construction site of the Interstate Motel, located on Interstate 17, south of the Northern Arizona University main campus. He was cleaning a concrete pump when something happened and the flapper valve of the machine closed on his left forearm. Ramos is a patient in Flagstaff Community Hospital and is the owner of probably the most famous left arm in Flagstaff's recent history. April 4, a team of surgeons at the hospital performed a series of delicate operations on what was then described as the badly mangled arm and have apparently saved it. The operation took five and a half hours and involved a technique known as replantation surgery. Today, with his left arm in a cast from above the elbow almost to the tips of his fingers. Ramos admits he does not know exactly what happened when the flapper valve closed on his arm, nor does he have any clear memory of events that followed the near disastrous accident. After a series of delicate operations had been completed, the doctor reported that they did not have to cut the arm and that he had feeling in his hand. The doctor also said that the healing process would take some time.

The Flagstaff City Planning and Zoning Commission today was considering two sets of amendments to the city's new zoning code. The first set consisted of an amendment of the section on conditional use permits, which would allow the commission to grant such permits without a review by the city council. The second set of amendments would create a development review board and provide for a site plan review procedure and a review of building relocations.

25 years ago

1997: A settlement reached last month between the City of Flagstaff and former police officer Trini Stoddard will pay Stoddard $325,000. Stoddard had filed claims of hostile environment, retaliation and forced resignation against the Flagstaff Police Department, but only the first charge was upheld by a jury in U.S. District Court in Prescott. In July that jury awarded Stoddard $138,000, but that was appealed by the city to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit last fall, and the $325,000 settlement was reached March 19 after mediation between the two parties through the federal appeals court. Stoddard quit her job at the police department and filed charges against the city claiming that the Flagstaff Police Department was a hostile atmosphere, that the department retaliated against her for complaining of sexual and racial harassment, and that she was forced to resign because of the hostile environment. The jury agreed with Stoddard.

Robert Kyle Partridge is being held in Coconino County jail on a $120,000 bond on six felony counts -- each of aggravated assault and kidnapping after he held six Flagstaff men at gunpoint Wednesday night. In statements to police victims painted Partridge as a distraught man. They said they were distraught themselves after the three-hour ordeal. The six men were playing basketball around 11:30 p.m. at the Flagstaff Athletic Club-East. They had just finished their second game when three of them went to get a drink of water. Partridge confronted the men in a hallway with a gun and asked if there were others. The hostages said Partridge was talking like he was going to do himself in. He said if a police car were to arrive, he would put one bullet in the officer, two in the tires and four in the radiator. A hostage, who ended up disarming Partridge, said he noticed the gunman was starting to rock on his feet as he stood holding the assault rifle in his hand as if he was becoming fatigued. Partridge managed to regain control and pulled the trigger sending a round through two walls and into the locker room.

All events were taken from issues of the Arizona Daily Sun and its predecessors, the Coconino Weekly Sun and the Coconino Sun. Bruce Carl Ertmann assisted with compiling the events.

