Flagstaff History: Diphtheria epidemic subsided in Flagstaff

125 years ago
1896: It is a matter of congratulation that the epidemic of diphtheria is subsiding in Flagstaff. No new cases have been reported for several days past. Those under treatment are not considered dangerous. Many quarantine cards have disappeared and patients are rapidly convalescing.
A leap year ball will be given by some of the young ladies of Flagstaff week after next.
J. C. Wasson, principal of the public schools, is ill of typhoid fever at the residence of J. W. Weatherford. Professor Drew of the Lowell observatory is acting as principal of schools during the illness of professor Wasson.
100 years ago
1921: In traveling all through New Mexico, and a large part of Texas and Colorado recently for the Santa Fe Railroad Company, captain J. B. Right, county engineer, says he did not find another town that for natural scenery, comfort, climate and water comes anywhere near to Flagstaff. Raton, New Mexico, comes nearest to it and Trinidad, Colorado, next, but neither of these towns can compare with Flagstaff in general livableness. The development of towns like Flagstaff from the raw frontier stage to modern and busy and thriving communities is a striking example of the development of the West and the innumerable additions that invention has contributed during the last few years to the comforts and convenience of mankind.
75 years ago
1946: Sunday will be Flagstaff Day at the American Meteorite Museum, formerly Meteor Crater observatory on Highway 66 between Flagstaff and Winslow. Two special lectures will be given on Flagstaff Day. The museum was only recently opened with a collection of more than 15 tons of meteorites collected from all over the world.
50 years ago
1971: The second major snowstorm of the season began moving into the Flagstaff area Saturday and caused cancellation of outdoor Veteran's Day activities this morning. Even as the parade was being called off, the Flagstaff office of the National Weather Service was issuing a heavy snow warning for the area. The heavy snow warning calls for up to 6 inches of additional snow by midnight in Flagstaff and local areas within a 20-mile radius. The conditions causing the snow are expected to continue through Tuesday.
The” Night of the Iguana,” a searing drama of human despair and frustration by the Pulitzer Prize winning American playwright Tennessee Williams, will open Northern Arizona University's 1971 to 1972 drama season. On Saturday, the play will be judged as NAU’s annual entry in the American College theatre festival. Tickets for the production are available through the creative arts theater box office for $2 for adults.
25 years ago
1996: Salvaging trees in northern Arizona is suddenly big business. A slew of large spring and summer forest fires on the Coconino and Kaibab national forests has the U.S. Forest Service planning to use the controversial salvage rider bill to cut up to 45 million board feet of lumber in northern Arizona. The Forest Service is using the salvage rider bill passed by Congress last year to speed up the process of cutting trees that are burned diseased or at risk of dying is being called into question. The logging injunction, now more than a year old, will not be lifted until a judge rules that the Forest Service has a plan that will allow the endangered Mexican spotted owl to recover.
All events were taken from issues of the Arizona Daily Sun and its predecessors, the Coconino Weekly Sun and the Coconino Sun.
Bruce Carl Ertmann assisted with compiling the events.