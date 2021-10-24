Flagstaff History: Diphtheria epidemic subsided in Flagstaff

125 years ago

1896: It is a matter of congratulation that the epidemic of diphtheria is subsiding in Flagstaff. No new cases have been reported for several days past. Those under treatment are not considered dangerous. Many quarantine cards have disappeared and patients are rapidly convalescing.

100 years ago

1921: In traveling all through New Mexico, and a large part of Texas and Colorado recently for the Santa Fe Railroad Company, captain J. B. Right, county engineer, says he did not find another town that for natural scenery, comfort, climate and water comes anywhere near to Flagstaff. Raton, New Mexico, comes nearest to it and Trinidad, Colorado, next, but neither of these towns can compare with Flagstaff in general livableness. The development of towns like Flagstaff from the raw frontier stage to modern and busy and thriving communities is a striking example of the development of the West and the innumerable additions that invention has contributed during the last few years to the comforts and convenience of mankind.