Flagstaff History: Dam was under construction at Lees Ferry by Edison Electric

125 years ago
1896: At the request of the town council and the mayor, the team of Van Deren’s Water Wagon started for the fire on the town. They made good time for a while but became tired when they reached the fire.
Another car-load of copper ore from the Last Chance Mine was shipped on Friday as expected.
For Sale: Seed potatoes. Geyler Brothers. Phone 202-R.
For Sale: Hatching eggs from certified Rhode Island hens. J. R. May, 315 Aspen Ave.
Frank Ketchum, while riding the range, met with a serious and painful accident. His coat sleeve caught on the hammer of his six-shooter, which was then discharged, the ball striking him in the right leg, fortunately breaking no bones.
The pupils of the Emerson School will have a picnic out at the Mineral Belt R.R. on Friday. The Arizona Lumber Company has kindly offered their cars to transport the party out to the grounds. All patrons and friends are cordially invited to go and bring a “feast of eatables”
100 years ago
1921: In their Thursday night meeting the Chamber of Commerce will hear the committee report on the building of Switzer Lake. We need it to assure our water supply. Come out Thursday night and BOOST THE LAKE.
There is also a dam under consideration at Lees Ferry by the Edison Electric Company.
The reports that gasoline prices in Flagstaff are around $1 per gallon are not correct. Gasoline station operators wish to point out that nowhere is the price of one gallon more than 75 cents per gallon and often as low as 60 cents per gallon.
50 years ago
1971: The weekend cleanup of Oak Creek Canyon between Manzanita and Slide Rock yielded 2 ½ tons of trash that included a woman’s purse with a check for over $200 in it that will be returned to its owner.
Yes, the assets were frozen. Flagstaff police are investigating a burglary at the Pizza Inn. The burglary was reported after the opening manager found $300 in cash missing from where it was stored — in the walk-in freezer.
Greyhound has expanded its service in Flagstaff with new state-of-the art terminal across from Northern Arizona University. A special open house and preview showing will be held prior to the official opening.
25 years ago
1996: The potential for a severe fire breakout in the Flagstaff area is at an all-time high this season due to the lack of rain.
Flagstaff weather forecast for this date seems to indicate that as the Memorial Day holiday approaches, winter may be reluctant to leave town. “Today, mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain or snowshowers.”
The owners of the Weatherford Hotel earned a second-place award in commercial restoration at the Governor’s Award for Historic Preservations. The award was for their work in revitalizing the Exchange Hub.
All events were taken from issues of the Arizona Daily Sun and its predecessors, the Coconino Weekly Sun and the Coconino Sun.
Bruce Carl Ertmann assisted with compiling this week's events.