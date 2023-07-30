100 years ago

1923: Warren G. Harding, president of the United States, died at the Palace Hotel, San Francisco, last night at 7:35 o’clock, of apoplexy, following an attack of ptomaine poisoning. The sad news of this untimely death in the prime of life of our beloved national leader comes with stunning force to a mourning nation. President Harding was making an extended tour of the United States and Alaska. Last Friday night he had an attack of ptomaine poisoning. His vitality was not high. He was very tired from excessively hard work for weeks prior to leaving Washington and since leaving the capitol had been pursued by matters of much importance which had to be attended to in spite of the strenuous features of the trip. The daily programs and the preparation of speeches for cities and towns, the meeting of countless thousands of men and women, and the necessary advance preparations for cities to still be visited taxed even rugged Warren B. Harding to the utmost. And behind all that, the severe attack of influenza he suffered last winter in Washington had reduced his vitality, probably far beyond his realization or that of his physicians and family.

75 years ago

1948: The Sedona school house and gymnasium-auditorium, center of the civic and social life of the Oak Creek community, was completely destroyed by fire between 3 and 4 o’clock Monday afternoon after being struck by lightning. Tuesday Sturgeon Cromer, superintendent of schools of Flagstaff school district, and members of the school board went to Sedona to survey the situation and make plans for rebuilding or make other arrangements for the school year beginning in September. The new building under construction near the old structure was not damaged. It was to provide additional accommodations for the growing school.

50 years ago

1973: A 12-year-old Flagstaff-area girl was killed, four people were seriously injured and 32 people were checked for injuries at Flagstaff Community Hospital as the result of a diesel tractor-bus crash on Highway 89 North early today. The dead: Connie Dunmire, 12, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Rusty Dunmire of Doney Park, who was a passenger in the cab of the diesel tractor. The crash, which occurred shortly after midnight, put Community Hospital on an emergency disaster status and before the ordeal was over, 32 people were checked for various injuries. City police reported the bus was apparently attempting a U-turn in the highway to get in the southbound lane when its gear box went out and it stalled between two traffic medians. The southbound diesel tractor slammed into the side of the big vehicle, driven by Pastor Davis Harrell, knocked it 15 feet down the road and “ripped it open at the seams.”

Things are looking bad for several meat distributors in Flagstaff, but worse for butchers in rural parts of northern Arizona. Vaughn’s General Store in the Verde Valley has been hit hardest by a shortage of beef in connection with President Nixon’s Phase 4 Plan. “I can’t get carcass beef,” said Lee Vaughn. “I was getting between three and five head a week, but now we’ve had to ration our customers.” Vaughn said his customer reaction to the rationing was rather philosophical. “Most of them are older people and they’ve gone through this once before. They are mostly retired people so they understand. It’s the young people who will scream. They’re philosophical. I’m not. If they had never started those stupid freezes and price ceilings, this would never have happened. The law of supply and demand would have taken over — it always has.”

25 years ago

1998: The new frontier in human genetics being explored by today’s scientists is worrisome to American Indians because it abruptly conflicts with their spirituality and world view, says Frank Dukepoo, a Hopi Indian who is a professor of genetics at Northern Arizona University and one of only two American Indian geneticists in the nation. Dukepoo is particularly concerned about the Human Genome Diversity Project, which is defined as a comprehensive study of genetic diversity, including the study of Indigenous people such as U.S. and Canadian Indians. The project, headed by Luca Cavalli-Sforza of Stanford University, has been under discussion for seven years by genetic researchers. The idea behind the project is to gather blood and other samples from tribes and ethnic groups around the world, some of them so small that their survival may be in doubt. While that might seem a positive goal, the sensitive aspect of the project is that its collection of genetic material from people in the study could then be used for a variety of biomedical or anthropological studies and possibly lead to commercialization of genetic products, Dukepoo said. American Indians take a holistic view of Mother Earth and her natural order, a profound belief in the sanctity of life and oppose any attempt to manipulate living organisms for purposes of profit, power and control. They also vehemently oppose the patenting of genetic information because they believe a person (or even part of a person) cannot be owned, he said.