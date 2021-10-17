Flagstaff History: Cow poop contest put on for good cause

125 years ago
1896: It was duly ordered that the following agreement be entered into between the Board of Supervisors of Coconino County and the Electric Light Company of Flagstaff: That three lights shall burn in the jail until 9 p.m. unless on special occasions. That one light shall burn in the sheriff’s office and one in the courthouse hall until 1 a.m. That lights in the county offices shall be used only when county business makes it necessary. That lights in the courtroom shall be used only when district court is in session by order of the presiding judge. The rent will be $11 per month. Whenever the court room is used for other purposes than holding court there shall be paid the sum of $1 per night for use of the lights.
100 years ago
1921: Flagstaff music lovers will have the richest treat next Wednesday night any of them ever enjoyed except on attending a grand opera. Nevada Van der Veer, contralto, and Reed Miller, the tenor whose rich voice most of us have heard on the phonograph, will be at the Normal School auditorium on that night, their coming have been arranged for last winter by President McMullen, who is ambitious to give Flagstaff the best music possible to obtain. Miss Van der Veer in private life is Mr. Miller’s wife.
Ed Babbitt at the Peaks hunting deer on Saturday had an experience that at first he refused to tell to more than one or two people, fearing he would not be believed. Ed was riding a horse, watching for deer. Presently, he saw across a wash some distance away in close to a fringe of heavy brush what he thought was a herd of deer. He took a look through his field glasses intending to pick out a buck. He nearly fell off his horse with astonishment. Instead of deer, there were seven full grown mountain lions. Ed fired several times. At the first shot one of the lions reared back and acted as if wounded. Presently they all disappeared in the brush. Ed is waiting for Dr. Musgrave, state predatory animal man, to come up, when they will take dogs and go after the varmints.
75 years ago
1946: Alumni gathered in Flagstaff today to join with townspeople and students in celebration of Arizona State College’s 21st annual Homecoming celebration, which features a football game between the Lumberjacks and the New Mexico State Aggies tomorrow afternoon.
Top event today in the two-day celebration is the annual alumni dinner at Hotel Monte Vista. Students and alumni will join in a pep rally on the campus and downtown at 7 p.m. and return to the campus at 8 for the bonfire. Frosh will be dressed in pajamas, according to campus tradition. The Chain Gang will supervise the parade and the rally.
Facelift for Axe. Back on display in time for Homecoming is the now handsomely refinished and remodeled wooden replica of the traditional copper axe, symbol of the Lumberjacks of Arizona State College at Flagstaff. Last spring, during basketball season, unidentified Tempe students mistook the wooden axe for the real thing and packed it off to their campus. It was returned weeks later, somewhat the worse for wear, in need of a paint job.
50 years ago
1971: A zoning change requested to allow construction of a 99-unit apartment complex on the east side of Flagstaff today was unanimously disapproved by the city planning and zoning commission. The request, signed by John Babbitt, as a partner in the firm, Little Springs Land, Co., sought to change a large tract of land, located north of Linda Vista Drive and East Fourth Street to a zoning classification required for such a project. Almost 50 people appeared at a scheduled public hearing on the requested change and everyone who spoke except for representative of the developers were opposed to the project.
25 years ago
1996: This has everything you’re looking for in an event: a worthy cause, a game of chance and strategy, and cow poop. Northern Arizona University’s Sigma Alpha Epsilon chapter is putting on a cow drop fundraiser for Kevin Donellan, who needs a $600,000 bone marrow transplant to recover from Hodgkins lymphoma. Donellan is a member of rival fraternity Pi Kappa Alpha. No cows will be dropped during this event but there will be plenty of cow droppings. A cow will be brought out to NAU’s Natatorium Field, which will be laid out into squares. Whoever has the ticket stub matching the square the cow poops on first will win $500. Proceeds from the fundraiser will go to Donellan and his family. Tickets cost $2 and can be purchased by any SAE member or at the event itself. There will be a live remote and food tables and tents as well.
All events were taken from issues of the Arizona Daily Sun and its predecessors, the Coconino Weekly Sun and the Coconino Sun.
Bruce Carl Ertmann assisted with compiling the events.