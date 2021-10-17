Flagstaff History: Cow poop contest put on for good cause

125 years ago

1896: It was duly ordered that the following agreement be entered into between the Board of Supervisors of Coconino County and the Electric Light Company of Flagstaff: That three lights shall burn in the jail until 9 p.m. unless on special occasions. That one light shall burn in the sheriff’s office and one in the courthouse hall until 1 a.m. That lights in the county offices shall be used only when county business makes it necessary. That lights in the courtroom shall be used only when district court is in session by order of the presiding judge. The rent will be $11 per month. Whenever the court room is used for other purposes than holding court there shall be paid the sum of $1 per night for use of the lights.

100 years ago

1921: Flagstaff music lovers will have the richest treat next Wednesday night any of them ever enjoyed except on attending a grand opera. Nevada Van der Veer, contralto, and Reed Miller, the tenor whose rich voice most of us have heard on the phonograph, will be at the Normal School auditorium on that night, their coming have been arranged for last winter by President McMullen, who is ambitious to give Flagstaff the best music possible to obtain. Miss Van der Veer in private life is Mr. Miller’s wife.