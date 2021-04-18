Flagstaff History: Construction on Mormon Lake hunting lodge began

125 years ago

1896: On Sunday as Mr. and Mrs. J. W. Hubbard were returning from their trip to Prescott, as they neared John Jones Mill their team took fright, broke loose and ran away, throwing them both out of their buggy. Mr. Hubbard’s arm was broken in two places while Mrs. Hubbard escaped with only several severe bruises. Their team was recovered and brought back to Flagstaff by people from the mill.

The Flagstaff Twelve party has returned to the city from their enjoyable trip to Phoenix for the Grand Army of the Republic Encampment. The camp was aroused early each morning by the traditional bugle call, a routine that resulted in a very sluggish response and once almost resulted in mutiny from the white-haired members, who objected to getting up at 3 a.m. even to avoid marching across in the hotter desert heat later in the day.

100 years ago

1921: Dr. R. O. Raymond suggests that Flagstaff get busy to see if it is not possible to induce the U.S. Government to build the proposed new sanitarium for ex-service men here in the city. It will be an immense institution, and Raymond believes Flagstaff has enough things in its favor, including several splendid sites, to justify the Chamber of Commerce in trying to get the proposed sanitarium located here.