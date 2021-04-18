Flagstaff History: Construction on Mormon Lake hunting lodge began

125 years ago
1896: On Sunday as Mr. and Mrs. J. W. Hubbard were returning from their trip to Prescott, as they neared John Jones Mill their team took fright, broke loose and ran away, throwing them both out of their buggy. Mr. Hubbard’s arm was broken in two places while Mrs. Hubbard escaped with only several severe bruises. Their team was recovered and brought back to Flagstaff by people from the mill.
The Flagstaff Twelve party has returned to the city from their enjoyable trip to Phoenix for the Grand Army of the Republic Encampment. The camp was aroused early each morning by the traditional bugle call, a routine that resulted in a very sluggish response and once almost resulted in mutiny from the white-haired members, who objected to getting up at 3 a.m. even to avoid marching across in the hotter desert heat later in the day.
100 years ago
1921: Dr. R. O. Raymond suggests that Flagstaff get busy to see if it is not possible to induce the U.S. Government to build the proposed new sanitarium for ex-service men here in the city. It will be an immense institution, and Raymond believes Flagstaff has enough things in its favor, including several splendid sites, to justify the Chamber of Commerce in trying to get the proposed sanitarium located here.
Having been accused of “getting into the wrong herd,” D.L. Vance and Lester Morgan were arrested last Tuesday by the Coconino Sheriff’s Office on the charge that they had killed a beef animal belonging to Babbitt Brothers’ C O Bar outfit. Morgan is securing a bondsmen for the $1,000 bail, while Vance remains in the county jail.
Logs are being processed by a crew of Arizona woodsmen for the erection of a spacious log cabin hunting lodge on Mormon Lake. The Montezuma Lodge is being constructed in the heart of a wilderness in which wild game and fishing streams abound.
50 years ago
1971: Four inches of fresh new snow fell upon Flagstaff Monday morning as a spring storm moved on its way out of the state, adding to the new cover that fell over the weekend. The thermometer fell to 19 degrees Sunday night.
The fire north of the San Francisco Peaks was mostly reduced to drifting smoke following the new snow fall and numerous helicopter water air drops. Fire boss Jim Sweeny said most of the fire crews have been released though a couple have remained on standby to alert for any fresh breakouts.
Following just about the driest winter on record Flagstaff water situation looks toward a dangerous fire situation for the coming summer months.
25 years ago
1996: Following the defeat of the scenic parkway bond issue at the hand of voters, Flagstaff City Council is in a mode to go easy on the proposal to build an over pass over Rt. 66 and the railroad at the Enterprize crossing no matter the very clear need for this improvement.
Right now, Arizona is the driest place west of the Mississippi. All it takes is a cigarette thrown out of a car window to start a major wildland fire. In Flagstaff, winds gusted to more than 35 mph and the mercury hit 78 degrees, eclipsing the previous record of 76 set in 1910.
A TV blackout is set for this weekend as a part of the “Just-Say-No TV” weekend. Flagstaff’s “Week of the Young Child” Celebration will be held at the Flagstaff Adult Center. It’s all part of a nationwide effort to reduce the amount of time children spend in front of the TV instead of playing actively.
All events were taken from issues of the Arizona Daily Sun and its predecessors, the Coconino Weekly Sun and the Coconino Sun.
Bruce Carl Ertmann assisted with compiling this week's events.