Flagstaff History: Construction began work on NAU physical education building

100 years ago

1922: The officers were all mixed up. J. B. Williams of Coconino County had been arrested and charged with stealing a brute sow and other things such as logging chains, shoes, etc., according to sheriff's deputies. Officers Campbell and Frank Short went out to search the place and found a still. They arrested Tex Struthers and Leslie Hill, who oversaw the ranch for Williams. Later the officers went to Jack Gibson's place with a search warrant to look for a still and instead found a quarter of beef in the straw stack. The hearing for all four of the defendants will be held tomorrow.

It was the steward of the Hamburg American line steamer on which she sailed last fall to Germany for a six-month visit among her 200 relatives living there and from which she got back to Flagstaff recently after short visits in Chicago and Albuquerque. The steward didn't know the intrepid Flagstaff lady. Not for nothing had she amassed a fortune in her long years ranching here. She knew how to take care of the $2,000 in cash she was carrying with her, and when he sneaked into her room late at night while they were lying in dock at Hoboken and started to get rough, she swung both feet out of her birth, propelled them against his medal, then jumped up, held him against the wall implanted a neat uppercut on his jaw. And then she threw him out and a few minutes later, with several others, he had succeeded in robbing, identified him to the officers and had him fired.

75 years ago

1947: With an entry list including many of the top skiers in the state, the Thunderbird ski meet will get underway tomorrow morning at the Arizona Snowbowl, with men's and women's downhill races slated as events for the opening day. Many of the entrants have already arrived in town and have been taking part in trial runs at the Bowl. The event is sponsored by the Thunderbirds, special events group for the Phoenix Chamber of Commerce. The Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce has been cooperating in arrangements. Not much snow is in evident in Flagstaff but runs at the Snowbowl area have 12 inches of old hard-packed snow, making for excellent skiing conditions.

A shortage of labor in the Flagstaff area is probable by early summer. The seasonal downward trend in employment, which always comes in this area in the winter months, has already reversed and started to improve. The downward trend has ceased but employment will continue at a low point until work can be resumed in the woods. One large sawmill resumed operations early in January on a reduced scale, calling back former employees that had been laid off in December. Retail sales are holding up well in January as is the tourist travel. The mild winter apparently has been an inducement to tourists to linger in northern Arizona.

50 years ago

1972: Elmer Hubbard Junior keeps right on smiling. Even though Flagstaff's winter festival is going into its final week with still no sight of snow, Hubbard, the festival chairman, doesn't let it dim his enthusiasm for the annual event. Somewhat appropriately, however, the final week is devoted primarily to swimming. Cortina Cup races are scheduled next Saturday at the Arizona Snowball, snow permitting. When the Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce decided to stage a winter festival, the committee studying the matter looked at past records to see just when the best time would be to hold the event. The records indicated February. So, the first two festivals were pinpointed for a specific week in February. The snow didn't cooperate.

The E. L. Farmer Construction Company will start laying out the site for construction of a 39,620-square-foot activity classroom physical education building on the South Center at Northern Arizona University. Approval of awarding of the contract came at the Arizona Board of Regents meeting Saturday. The $1,202,743 base bid includes alternates providing for four handball courts, utilities, entry planters and sidewalks. Also included in the building will be three basketball courts, two shower rooms, two locker rooms, classrooms, a weightlifting room, equipment issue room, six faculty offices and a mechanical equipment room.

25 years ago

1997: The logging industry is rebounding. Two proposals to log about 11 million board feet of lumber and the Kaibab National Forest north Kaibab Ranger District have been resurrected. The projects were supposed to fall under the now expired salvage rider bill, but the Forest Service missed the deadline that would have allowed the sale to go forward. The two sales were part of a five-sale proposal that would have garnered 17 million board feet of lumber. A local district ranger said the five projects were pursued to help the district recover from a fire that burned 57,000 acres in June and July of last year. The fire is the largest in northern Arizona recorded history.

The Museum of Northern Arizona has done it again. To create a multi-generational campus that promotes a learning environment, the museum unveiled plans last week for the third phase of its project, an adult living and mentoring center. The drawing board shows 180 units for seniors who require some assistance and some who will require more specialized professional healthcare. The museum has on its campus, Flagstaff arts and leadership, a charter high school where students study art and performing arts. Also on the drawing board our plans for an upscale subdivision, coyote springs -- which will be incorporated into the museums programs and research.

All events were taken from issues of the Arizona Daily Sun and its predecessors, the Coconino Weekly Sun and the Coconino Sun. Bruce Carl Ertmann assisted with compiling the events.

