Flagstaff History: Concern over Navajo Generating Station's pollution

There is concern in northern Arizona over the Navajo Generating Station being built at Page which will generate 2.1 million kilowatts of power. The plant is to be coal powered and there will be air pollution as a result of this.

Some years ago, it was proposed to dam the Colorado River for power generation but this was opposed as valuable lands would be lost.

The pollution caused by a coal power plant in northern Arizona can be controlled, but it will cost the consumers more money. When challenged by the Arizona State Air Pollution Control Advisory Council, the utility company's reply was that it is their job to provide power at the lowest possible cost.

Regardless of whether low rent housing in Flagstaff is built in one high density area or in scattered sites, the location will still be in east Flagstaff. The City Council and the Federal Department of Housing - which will provide the financing for the project - have agreed. Representatives of Whittaker Corp. who will build the 100 units of low-income housing somewhere in the city for almost $2 million told a packed council chamber that their firm is more than willing to start searching for scattered sites for the project. The sites will have to be in east Flagstaff to meet the agreement with HUD.

25 YEARS AGO