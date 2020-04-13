Flagstaff History: Concern over Navajo Generating Station's pollution

125 YEARS AGO
1895: If you want a choice roast or fine steak, you can get it at H.H. Hoxworth’s on Saturday.
For a nice tender steak, go to Hawks & Hennessy in the Babbitt's Building. We make our own bologna sausage and it is made from the choicest meats.
Charles A. Greenlaw left on Tuesday evening for Alaska. He will look up the possibilities of that territory for the lumber business.
The A. & P. Railroad is doing a large passenger business this month. Trains both east and west are loaded and many days it is impossible to get a berth in a Pullman.
A petition is being circulated praying the board of supervisors to pass a no fence order, so far as hogs are concerned. The owners of hogs have generally signed the petition.
The Gallup Gleaner says Miss Ellen Hawks of Flagstaff is there and is stopping with Mr. and Mrs. B. J. Barney. We understand that Miss Hawks is there for the purpose of establishing a kindergarten school.
The “A Pretzel Co.” played on Monday and Tuesday nights in the Babbitt Hall to crowded houses. The troupe is a good one and deserves the patronage bestowed upon it. It is hoped that they may come this way again.
F.J. Hochderffer and family who have been spending the winter in Tempe returned on Tuesday. He and his son Fred were engaged in the butcher business during the past four months and were doing well. The advent of hot weather brought them back to the San Francisco Mountains.
E.W. Barker, the Kansas cattle buyer, is in town this week. He bought a large number of cattle here last year of which he has not yet been able to dispose of. This is due to the large number of men who are unemployed due to the shutdown of manufacturing establishments.
The public schools will close on Friday of next week. An entertainment will be given by the teachers and pupils in Babbitt’s Hall on the night of Friday, April 20.
What might have resulted in a serious accident befell Dick Jones Monday afternoon. While working on the Hoxworth Building, the scaffolding on which he was standing gave way, precipitating him to the ground. Aside from a few bruises, he escaped unharmed.
100 YEARS AGO
1920: Shall Flagstaff have a battery of field artillery? Yes. Why? It means a $40,000 armory, gymnasium, reading rooms and a hall sufficiently large to take care of all the conventions, $460 per uniform, $450 per month incidental expenses and will advertise our town.
It will train our young men to be more intelligent, neat, manly and healthful. It will make them better lovers of home ties and better patriots. When war comes again, all competent trained men will be in the line as commissioned officers.
Luther Swanner, Earl Wright and the committees working with them have done a lot of work in the last few weeks preliminary to “Real Arizona Days.” The big Wild West celebration is to be pulled off in Flagstaff on July 1 to 5.
They are meeting with splendid cooperation from our public spirited citizens. The Normal School authorities have offered the use of any and all of their buildings that are not being used at the time by the summer school classes for the accommodation of visitors for sleeping or eating purposes. The Masonic Lodge will have two special entertainments at night during the celebration to take care of the visiting Masons. The Elks expect to give the use of their hall over the Breen-Lewis Drug Store as a rest room for women and children. Will Marlar has offered the free use of his hall to the management for dances each night except Sunday night.
The lumber for putting up an eight-foot solid wood wall around the grounds and for adding an extra hundred feet to the grand stand, building corrals, and chutes etc, has been ordered and will be on the ground in a very short time.
The handsome home of Mr. and Mrs. P.J. Moran, on North Agassi Street, caught fire on Monday afternoon. But for the fast, efficient work of the fire department it would have been burned to the ground. As it is, it was damaged to the extent of $3,000 and made uninhabitable until it can be repaired.
The two younger children were asleep and in care of the servant, the older boy Martin being at school. The parents were at the funeral of Mr. Frances D. Crable and were called from the church to rush home fearful for the safety of the children. The servant had brought them safely out of the house.
Mrs. Tom Reads who had been talking with young Edward who was not napping, but at an upstairs window called in the fire alarm. He had then come down the stairs and shouted to her that a great piece burning ceiling had just dropped from the upstairs ceiling.
Practically everything, including their clothing and furniture, was saved by the firemen and neighbors running to help.
75 YEARS AGO
1945: President Franklin D. Roosevelt died unexpectedly of a cerebral hemorrhage Thursday afternoon at his summer cottage at Warm Springs, Georgia.
Coconino County’s quota in the Seventh War Loan drive, which opens officially on May 14 and closes June 30, has been set at $785,000 an increase of $210,000 over the quota of the Sixth War Loan drive.
New snow removal equipment was voted on by the City Council and will be purchased when financing can be arranged in the sum of approximately $35,000.
A party of four returned last week from a Colorado River trip in Arizona and Utah announced the discovery of an enormous natural bridge in a side canyon of the Escalante River. According to Bering Montrose and Harry Aleson, who made the discovery, it is much larger than the Rainbow Natural Bridge of national fame.
Coconino County received approximately $47,500 as its share of the receipts of the Coconino National Forest during the year of 1944. R.W. Hussey, Supervisor. The Coconino National Forest has always been self sustaining, except in the case of the CCC programs of the 1930s for which the funds were not available.
The Flagstaff No. 8 IOOF will sponsor the third of the popular dances at the City Park on Friday evening - 9 p.m. to midnight. Music will be furnished by Ray Wickerson and his orchestra. Admission is $1.00, including tax The public is invited to attend.
50 YEARS AGO
1970: Flagstaff’s new television station, KOAI, broadcast its first signal and test pattern last Friday at 2:37 p.m. Wendell Elliot, president of the Grand Canyon Television Co., INC., said that the test pattern will be used until the station program authority comes which he expects will take about 10 days. As of yet, no cable channel has not been assigned by the Flagstaff TV and Cable Co. to the new station.
20-year Joan Russell from Leupp suffered serious facial injuries when she was assaulted with a large “Cherry Bomb” firecracker at the Museum Club last Saturday night.
Her assailant is described as being about 5-foot-10 and was dressed in “western” clothing. He left the scene immediately and has not been seen since. Miss Russell was treated at the Flagstaff Community Hospital and appears to be at least temporarily blinded.
Two youth who were arrested on March 3 for entering and burglarizing the Red Bull Restaurant came before Judge Lawrence Wren on Monday. He told them that while sentencing was continued, they were to get jobs immediately, reporting to their probation officer when and where they were employed and that they are to spend weekends in the county jail until they have satisfactory employment and they are to be in their homes by 9 p.m. each evening. Each is also to pay a half of the $724 losses resulting from the burglary.
There is concern in northern Arizona over the Navajo Generating Station being built at Page which will generate 2.1 million kilowatts of power. The plant is to be coal powered and there will be air pollution as a result of this.
Some years ago, it was proposed to dam the Colorado River for power generation but this was opposed as valuable lands would be lost.
The pollution caused by a coal power plant in northern Arizona can be controlled, but it will cost the consumers more money. When challenged by the Arizona State Air Pollution Control Advisory Council, the utility company's reply was that it is their job to provide power at the lowest possible cost.
Regardless of whether low rent housing in Flagstaff is built in one high density area or in scattered sites, the location will still be in east Flagstaff. The City Council and the Federal Department of Housing - which will provide the financing for the project - have agreed. Representatives of Whittaker Corp. who will build the 100 units of low-income housing somewhere in the city for almost $2 million told a packed council chamber that their firm is more than willing to start searching for scattered sites for the project. The sites will have to be in east Flagstaff to meet the agreement with HUD.
25 YEARS AGO
1995: Last year Flagstaff Medical Center wrote off $33.5 million in uncompensated care – a $5 million increase over 1993. This sort of thing is happening all over the country but FMC's concerns are unique. The increase is a combination of Medicare and AHCCCS . Although both went up about the same amount in payment compensation, the hospital’s charges for providing services is not in line with the amount it is reimbursed from the government programs. FMC employees last year donated more than 18,500 hours in community service, including free screenings, training to students and to support groups. This represents a 1.5% increase over 1993. Our hospital is basically open to anyone for treatment regardless of their ability to pay. Hospital bills tend to be the last bills paid since FMC does not place liens on homes or cars when the bill is not paid. We have a large number of unemployed and uninsured people, as well as those who pass through town and never pay. Most of the bad debt comes from ambulance charges and the emergency room.
Milton Road drivers can look forward to a smoother, safer ride following the completion of a resurfacing project slated to start this week. The most problems for motorists will occur at night when the tire ruts and cracks will be worked on. While most of the work will happen at night during the first week when cracks in the center lane will be sealed expect traffic delays.
In spite of difficulties with the chlorination systems and the drainage at the school pools, there will be some pools open this summer. The decision is to not do minor renovation, but rather to do it all at one time in each. The school district has asked for city assistance in order to have swimming available this coming summer.
Larry Douglas, general manager of Flagstaff Cable Company, says the company is in the process of completing a 1,500-mile fiber-optic network in Flagstaff. Cablevision is bringing new channels, like the recently added History Channel for channel-surfing customers tired of network TV. Cable companies are facing a stiff test from satellite programmers like PrimeStar and Direct TV. The scuffle for viewers will come down to which company treats the viewers the best.
