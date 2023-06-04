100 years ago

1923: Upon returning from the exercises Decoration day, the old veterans gathered at the hospitable home of Sheriff and Mrs. W.A. Campbell. They were the surviving members of Ransom Post, G.A.R., and had with them as their honored guest Dr. G.F. Manning, Sr. Here greetings and anecdotes were exchanged and remembrances of the days of '61 to '65 were indulged in, as they can only be on such rare occasions. Soon they were invited into the dining room for good things to eat, winding up with strawberry sherbet and cake. Covers were laid for Dr. G.F. Manning, Sr., Judge S.B. Gilliland, Messrs. W.H. Pierce, J.C. Milligan, Tom Lockett and Ben Doney. After the social hour many expressions of thanks were offered the hostess for the enjoyable entertainment and as the goodbyes were said, each was presented with a white lily as a favor.

A real estate deal of more than usual importance was made a few days ago, Mrs. L.R. Hall having bought the four lots at the corner of Leroux and Aspen, directly across the street west of the Arizona Central bank. This is one of the most valuable corners in Flagstaff. Mrs. Hall is not quite ready to announce how the property will be improved, but it will be, and very soon, at the rate not later than next year. Mrs. Hall will either build a modern hotel or modern apartment building on the corner, covering the entire four lots. She is at present managing the Weatherford hotel, which she leases from John W. Weatherford, and has made it a mighty comfortable, home-like and popular place.

75 years ago

1948: The Blue Cross Hospital Plan is now available at Flagstaff Hospital to residents of this area, Dr. C.W. Sechrist said this week. Membership may be secured through employment-groups, such as a group of the employees of a store or other business.

Flagstaff’s city water is being falsely accused of causing outbreaks of gastroenteritis and other intestinal diseases, W.E. Stanfill, sanitarian of the Coconino County health service, stated today. Residents here received water from certified sources, subject to exhaustive state laboratory testing, and in every test local water has been declared absolutely safe for human consumption. The health service has made studies that indicate most of the trouble comes during the warmer spring and summer months, which bring with them flies and other sources of the disease (coli-aerogenes bacteria.) Rather than blaming the water supply, residents should make certain that all food is handled under only the cleanest, most sanitary conditions, especially during the danger period now at hand.

50 years ago

1973: Coconino County’s population could nearly double in the next seven years. This is the projection of a recent population study done by the Battelle Memorial Institute and the Arizona Department of Economic Planning. It projects a county population of 70,000 by 1980. If the figures hold up, this would mean a 43.8% gain. Coconino County’s 1970 population of 43,326 represented a gain of 6,469 residents over a census taken in 1960.

Flagstaff must be ready to meet the challenges despite its temporary “lame duck” administration. The city’s manager resigned last week on the heels of the departure of his assistant and city clerk. As such, some officials might be ready to accept the “first names on the line” as possible replacements for the two vacancies. This must not be allowed to happen. City council should conduct its search nationwide to find the two executives who can best meet the challenges that Flagstaff offers. Now is the time for a strong, positive and forward-thinking administration. There is a need for a stronger coordination of all city operations. Flagstaff is no longer the small town of yesteryear. It is rather a vibrant and growing community operating under a budget which this year will exceed $9 million. The new manager and his assistant must be ready to help direct this growth. They must exhibit teamwork to get the job done.

25 years ago

1998: The stylized gas pumps didn’t make the cut. But two other outdoor art projects to be installed along Route 66 at a cost of $100,000 won the greenlight from the Flagstaff City Council last night on a surprise 4-2 vote. “Of course, we’re extremely excited,” said Dolly Spalding, head of Flagstaff Public Arts Advisory Committee. The swing vote came from Councilmember John Cavolo, who at the council’s Monday night work session had indicated he opposed the public art as too expensive in a lean budget year.

Several public art supporters spoke Monday in favor of approving the two pieces: 12 monoliths that represent the months and seasons of the year, and three freestanding bronze sculptures from 10 to 14 feet high. A handful more appeared at the city council meeting Tuesday night, with most people urging Council to move forward.

In deep-hued velvet blouses and pleated silk skirts, soft-brown moccasins and turquoise conch belts, about 75 Navajo people walked about 1 ½ miles Monday in memory of the 300-mile Long Walk their ancestors made in 1864. The commemorative walk along Butler Avenue was part of a daylong ceremony to mark the 130th anniversary of the signing of the Navajo-U.S. Treaty of 1868 and the first day the original document was on display at Northern Arizona University. Most of the walkers, some of whom were non-Indians, said they felt favorable about the treaty’s return to Arizona and were upbeat during the event, talking easily among themselves and waving at people on the sidelines. But some questioned what the treaty had actually done for the Navajo.

