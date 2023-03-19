100 years ago

1923: Rotarians and other taxpayers who were guests of Rotarians at Tuesday’s Rotary meeting by vote requested city council to at once appoint a committee for a conference with Santa Fe railway officials to see what cooperation may be obtained from the latter in building a new city reservoir and making other immediately necessary improvements to Flagstaff’s water system. Sid Gassman was scheduled chairman for the day and had a fine program arranged, but owing to the feeling that prompts action must be taken on the water question to insure an early start on the improvement program, Sid laid aside his program and the discussion was confined to the water question. Mr. I.B. Koch, president of the club, said that we all realize one of the main necessities of our town today is an adequate water supply. He gave a comprehensive review of the recommendations recently made for water development. He mentioned the fire menace now existing by reason of our insufficient distribution system, complimented city council on its hard and faithful work to bring the development problem to a point where it may be placed before the people for a decision, and suggested it be decided then and there whether the development work proposed should be carried out and whether a committee should be appointed to confer with the Santa Fe officials, the report of that committee to be made at a later meeting of Rotarians and other taxpayers.

The girls of Morton Hall showed their kind feelings toward their fellow students by foregoing their regular monthly party this week, and instead bought fruit and nuts for Jack Tenney, the boy who has been seriously ill some time now with pneumonia but is now recovering. Several of the girls wrote entertaining notes and hid them cleverly among the good things.

75 years ago

1948: Starting of operations this morning at Arizona’s newest, most modern sawmill, under construction here for more than a year, will boost the annual payrolls at Flagstaff’s two big mills to well over $2,000,000, operators estimate. The new mill, built by Southwest Lumber Mills, Inc., was given full tests in all departments Friday and Saturday, and actual operation began this morning, soon after 7 o’clock. The mill has a total capacity of about 16,000 feet of lumber per hour, and replaces a mill destroyed by fire on Jan. 11, 1947. When operating at full capacity in all departments, the new mill, with the other big Flagstaff mill operated by Saginaw & Manistee, will provide employment for more than 700 men.

World-wide broadcast of the 14th annual Grand Canyon Easter Sunrise Service, featuring the 55-voice A Cappella Choir of Arizona State College at Flagstaff, will be from 6:30 to 7 a.m. over National Broadcasting Company facilities, Canadian hookup, and short wave, it was announced by J. Howard Pyle, program director of KTAR at Phoenix and producer of the program. Singing of the choir, under the direction of Dr. Eldon A. Ardrey, head of the Flagstaff College Music Department, and the Rev. Poling’s sermon will originate at the Shrine of the Ages. This is located just west of Bright Angel Lodge; it is a small rock ledge on the south rim overlooking an impressive view of the Canyon at one of the widest points, and it is one of the first points splashed by the light of the rising sun.

50 years ago

1973: The Flagstaff City Council will meet again tonight to consider the question of the All-Indian Pow Wow. The meeting was called by Mayor Harenberg following a lengthy session with a number of Indian representatives this week after the decision was made to cancel the 1973 event. It seems unlikely that city council will be able to come up with reasons for holding the 1973 powwow. Little has changed from Tuesday when Council voted 4-2 against giving permission to the powwow committee to use city park facilities for the mid-summer event. There are many, many residents in Flagstaff who would like to see the event take place. There are also many Indians who would hope city council would reverse its decision. But the same problems that existed Tuesday still exist today. There are safety problems. There are sanitation problems. There are liability problems. The majority of Council was unwilling to try and resolve these problems earlier this week.

25 years ago

1998: A pair of nonbinding resolutions to be voted on tonight have the Flagstaff City Council seeing green. Council is expected to approve a resolution opposing the expansion of the White Vulcan mine on the San Francisco Peaks and calling for the U.S. Forest Service to conduct an environmental impact statement. Council also smiled on another resolution against two bills before President Bill Clinton that would see nuclear waste transported through Flagstaff to Yucca Mountain, Nevada. The resolutions are simply opinions of the city council and have no power to be held as law, but they still garnered support from a slew of supporters.

In two separate moves to slow down traffic, the Flagstaff Traffic Commission voted to test medians on San Francisco and Leroux streets and chokers on Leroux. Chokers are barriers that make the road narrower, forcing traffic to slow. In combination with a bike lane on the east side of the street, the commission voted to test two orange-barrel medians on San Francisco Street. The medians will be at least 20-feet long and 3-feet wide. On Leroux, the commission voted to test a median and two orange-barrel chokers. The city’s traffic engineer said each test project will start with in three months. If they work and don’t raise too much community opposition, then the commission will likely recommend them to city council as permanent traffic-calming measures.