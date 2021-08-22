Flagstaff History: City family wanted buzzing neighbors to move on

100 years ago

1921: More fistics at Orpheum Monday night. The third in a series of fistic shows will be staged at the Orpheum Theater next Monday night. In some respects this will be the most interesting bill yet for it includes a grudge scrap and a battle royale. It also has as headliner a 10 round go with the 160 pounder Wild Bill Tanner, the tall cruiser who at the last show put his man out in less than a round. One of the features is something new to many fight fans. It is the battle royale and will be put on as the semifinal. A battle royale is always exciting and sometimes it is tremendously funny. Four or five men go into the ring together, they fight without stopping any old way at their own sweet pleasure period whenever a man has done up or climbs outside the ropes, he is out of it.