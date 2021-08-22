Flagstaff History: City family wanted buzzing neighbors to move on

125 years ago
1896: A. P. Walbridge returned Thursday morning from a brief sojourn in Flagstaff and is loud in his praises of the community and localities and summer residences. He says that this season of the year the climate is perfectly delightful although the residents complain of warm weather.
He spent five days in Flagstaff in attendance upon the Sunday school convention and in sightseeing during which time the mercury ranged from 40 to 90 degrees. While the ladies of Flagstaff were attired in white lawn the Phoenix contingent were generally arrayed in their winter costumes. Thundershowers were falling at some points in the vicinity at almost every hour of the day and the air was accordingly cool and invigorating and the visitors all united in praising the climate in unmeasured terms.
The third annual run of the Coconino Cycling Club was completed on Saturday, the riders making the return run in eight hours. On the trip to the Canyon one of our heavy mountain showers caught the cyclists at Moqui Station. The rain made the road from that point to the Canyon muddy but notwithstanding this, several riders reached the Canyon at 6:00 in the evening. Others arrived at the Canyon at 9:00. One rider had the misfortune to break the chain on his wheel and pushed his machine the rest of the way to the Canyon. The rain did not dampen the enthusiasm of the riders and although they were tired they were in the best of spirits throughout the run.
100 years ago
1921: More fistics at Orpheum Monday night. The third in a series of fistic shows will be staged at the Orpheum Theater next Monday night. In some respects this will be the most interesting bill yet for it includes a grudge scrap and a battle royale. It also has as headliner a 10 round go with the 160 pounder Wild Bill Tanner, the tall cruiser who at the last show put his man out in less than a round. One of the features is something new to many fight fans. It is the battle royale and will be put on as the semifinal. A battle royale is always exciting and sometimes it is tremendously funny. Four or five men go into the ring together, they fight without stopping any old way at their own sweet pleasure period whenever a man has done up or climbs outside the ropes, he is out of it.
75 years ago
1946: A federal prison inspector making a tour of Northern Arizona jails was in Flagstaff looking over the bastilles. The inspection was part of a state-wide survey requested by Governor Sidney P. Osborn. The inspector measured cells and noted their condition. City officers reported that the inspector took a fleeting glance at the two cells in the city hall, but offered no comments.
50 years ago
1971: A traffic signal for the intersection of Santa Fe and Humphreys is expected to be given the green light. City officials have sought the controls for several years to ease the problem of making a left turn from Humphreys onto Santa Fe. The City will be required to participate in costs of the project, City Manager Leland C. McPherson reports.
Bright lights from the midway at the 1971 Coconino County fair lighted the entire area last night as record crowds appeared to view exhibits, livestock and general displays. The Fair opened yesterday morning to rainshowers, but was in full progress with large crowds on the grounds by late yesterday afternoon. This year's fair features about 50 exhibits, including 38 commercial entries.
25 years ago
1996: City family wants buzzing neighbors to move on. The story usually says something about a bee in your bonnet, but for the Hanks family in Flagstaff the problem is bees in the crabapple tree. And the family wants the bees to move on. Hundreds of the buzzing little honey makers appeared out of nowhere while the family was at church and the crabapple tree unguarded. A neighbor heard the buzzing and investigated, expecting to see a boy on a mini bike but instead found a traveling swarm. The appearance was reported to the family and a round of phone calls began. But neither the police, firemen, or State Fish and Game people considered bee removal up their alley. For now, the hive can be seen in the Hanks front yard on North Patterson.
All events were taken from issues of the Arizona Daily Sun and its predecessors, the Coconino Weekly Sun and the Coconino Sun.
Bruce Carl Ertmann assisted with compiling the events.