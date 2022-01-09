Flagstaff History: City council was receiving bids for farming land of Koch Field

100 years ago

1922: With the eyes of thousands of potatoes fixed on her, Miss Lillian Dashen became the wife of Elmer Pace in Phoenix last Thursday. Both are well-known young people of Flagstaff, the bride the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Dodgen, and the groom the son of Mr. and Mrs. John Jace. As Mr. Dodgen expressed it on Monday, he had been in Phoenix for a while at the cooperative store on east Adams Street boosting Coconino County products, helped by big displays of potatoes, wheat, oats, chickens and peanuts -- which he had raised on his ranches. The bride wanted the wedding to be performed close behind the big plate glass windows and right next to a pile of Coconino potatoes. Dad was willing. The couple are living on the Pace Ranch just to the east of Flagstaff.

Coconino County on Saturday filed a friendly action in the Supreme Court against Navajo County for the purpose of determining the boundary line between the two counties. Due to the uncertainty of the common boundary line both counties have suffered while questions involving property rights, legality of elections and the right of taxation as between counties has never been satisfactorily determined. In the suit filed, the court was asked to appoint an assistant county engineer to survey the line.

75 years ago

1947: Persons interested were reminded today by Mayor Harold S. Sykes that the Flagstaff City Council is receiving bids for the farming land of Koch Field, Flagstaff’s city-owned airport east of town and that bidding will close at 5 p.m. Monday. Council will consider the bids at its regularly scheduled monthly meeting that night according to the mayor details of bidding and lease forms may be obtained from C. T. Pulliam, the city clerk.

Scene at Chapman’s Grocery in Flagstaff

One pound bag of coffee 39¢

12-oz bottle of Kern’s chili sauce 18¢

Stokely’s finest grapefruit juice 25¢ 46 oz. can

Sunshine crispy crackers 19¢ 1 lb. box

Fresh apples 1 lb. bag 13¢

The law governing free automobiles for amputees is practically unworkable, the Disabled American Veterans charged here in Flagstaff today. The difficulty is not the lack of available care but the fact that the ceiling cost of $1,600 will not cover the one automobile with hydromatic drive, which is ideally suited for amputee use. A stripped version of this car, without radio, heater, or other accessories, but equipped with the controls needed raises the cost above the $1,600 ceiling in many states -- which are not adjacent to or within a reasonable distance of the factory.

50 years ago

1972: Flagstaff city police are holding two federal fugitives, one of them wanted for a bank robbery in Pennsylvania, who were captured as the result of an attempt to steal a 19-cent notebook from a supermarket. The pair was captured on Friday by patrolman Allen Latham, who said one of the suspects allegedly tried to steal a small notebook from a supermarket and then threatened the manager with a knife. The two men were arrested a few minutes later in Cedar apartments. One of the fugitives has warrants outstanding for a bank robbery in Pennsylvania and is an escapee from a state prison in Maryland. The other fugitive is a Washington D.C. parolee and has been convicted of assaulting a police officer. He is also considered a suspect in the Pennsylvania robbery. Both men were questioned in Flagstaff late Friday afternoon, as central fugitives, by agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

More water troubles. A group of Timberline Estates residents, who claimed to have been without water service for almost three weeks, have filed complaints with both the Arizona Corporation Commission and the state health department. Black Bill Doney Park water users association said today an effort is being made to reduce pressure on the system so at least some homes in the Timberline Estates area will have service. Cold weather has apparently reduced the flow of water from the Schultz Pass area.

25 years ago

1997: The worst thing about rising gasoline prices is that you can't avoid them. “I guess I would walk if they went up to like $3 a gallon” a young Flagstaff woman said while looking at the prices. This time last year for example gasoline was around $1.05. And now it's $1.16 per gallon. Drivers around Arizona and the Coconino County area were left wondering why gasoline prices have shot up as much as $0.07 in some places in the past few days. Oil company officials in gasoline stations offered varying theories on the cause of the hike, but also said there did not appear to be an oil shortage.

A 21-month-old girl was kidnapped from a house in the 3000 block of Jamison Blvd. in east Flagstaff at about 10 a.m. today. Flagstaff police were searching for a teal-colored minivan that had an advertisement for a telephone service on its side, possibly cell 1. Police officers said the signs might be magnetized letters that are removable.

All events were taken from issues of the Arizona Daily Sun and its predecessors, the Coconino Weekly Sun and the Coconino Sun. Bruce Carl Ertmann assisted with compiling the events.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0