Flagstaff History: Charter flights became available in Flagstaff

100 years ago

1922: George Hochderffer, the popular young rancher at Kendrick Park, decided suddenly the other day that he had been engaged long enough. He wired the young woman, the charming and talented Miss Gertrude Cantrell of Los Angeles, asking her to come back to Flagstaff and get married. She wired back asking him to come there. George took the train for Los Angeles. Then the young woman, changing her mind as young women often do, wired George and said she was leaving for Flagstaff. Mesdames James and Hugh Tillman, who knew all about the preceding telegrams, got busy with more telegrams with the result that the lovers did not pass on the road but met at Needles. They came back and were married at the J. G. Tillman home Monday night by Reverend H. H. Gillies. Now they are snowbound and cannot get out to the watch Hochderffer Ranch, and George doesn't want the news of the wedding to get out until he and his bride are out of town.

Business conditions will be much better in Flagstaff this summer. There is no doubt about it. With fine range and better prices for wool and mutton, this cheap grower will be in much better shape than last year. Cattle markets have not improved but range conditions have -- which is a net gain. Mines are reopening in a general resumption of building operations all over the country will keep our big lumber mills busy. We need not be surprised if within a short time, our mills are turning out all the lumber they possibly can. The local farmers came out in good shape on last year's crops, setting them up again after the preceding bad season, and the late snows have kept the ground saturated so that dry farming, even if we don't have such an awful lot of wet weather this coming summer, will not be nearly so serious the problem as it was the summer before last.

75 years ago

1947: Charter flight service is now available in Flagstaff with the addition of two new planes. The Luscombe accommodates one passenger and a pilot. Three passengers and a pilot can fit inside the Stinson Voyager. A party of three passengers will pay $18.25 per person for a round trip to Phoenix.

Two cabin motorboats, about 28 feet in length, with flat bottoms for river use, were unloaded in Flagstaff this week and hauled by trailer to Lees Ferry, on the Colorado River in the northern part of Coconino County, for use in exploration work in connection with the proposed Glen Canyon dam project. Engineers in charge of the preliminary surveys arranged with county engineer Ralph G. Barney for use of a heavy Coconino County trailer to move the boats to the survey camp at the ferry. A party has been camped at the ferry for about three months, compiling data in connection with the dam project. The boats made the journey to Flagstaff from New Orleans.

50 years ago

1972: Flagstaff police are to return Robert Moormann, who was arrested Thursday in Las Vegas, after he surrendered along with his 8-year-old captive, to Flagstaff today to face kidnap charges. A city police detective was to drive today to Las Vegas to pick up Moormann and two other Flagstaff policemen who have been handling investigation and extradition matters. The 8-year-old girl was reunited with her parents shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday at a private air terminal at the Las Vegas McCarran airport. The reunion ended a two-day ordeal for the family with lawmen throughout northern Arizona successfully trying to locate Norman and the young girl traveling west on Interstate 40 in an identified car. Moormann and the young girl turned up in Las Vegas police headquarters shortly before noon Thursday. Moormann plunked down a pistol and handcuffs before being taken into custody.

Barry M. Goldwater, Arizona's junior senator and former presidential nominee, will be the principal speaker at the 1972 Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce presidents banquet. The banquet will be held Feb. 15 in the university union ballroom on the south academic center at Northern Arizona University. Goldwater launched his political career in 1949 when he was elected to the Phoenix City Council. Three years later he won a seat in the U.S. Senate until 1964, when he resigned to run as the Republican Party's presidential nominee.

25 years ago

1997: Flagstaff police are investigating the disappearance of nearly $1,400 from Flagstaff City Court during the same period in which the court's vault has been missing a door, allowing unauthorized access by court staff. The city collections administrator reported to Flagstaff police Tuesday that $1,395 has been missing in a series of incidents since October. An envelope with an unknown number of handwritten receipts was found to be missing this summer. The door to the courts internal vault, which holds mostly cash and checks the court takes in, was removed in September by a locksmith when its tumblers wouldn't fall into place and unlocked the vault. The internal is housed within another vault that is kept unlocked during business hours.

The Flamingo Hotel, the one-time mainstay of South Milton and currently its biggest eyesore, is the palace of asbestos. It won't be torn down for at least another month according to the city building inspector. On Aug. 1, 1996, the inspector ordered that the Flamingo El Rancho motel be shut down. But that order was extended twice before it was determined in late December that the building was insulated with the carcinogenic material. The owners have hired Western Technologies, a Flagstaff environmental company, to oversee the demolition.

Flagstaff will have to spend a lot of money and increase its conservation efforts to keep from going thirsty as the city enters the 21st century. That was the message from three water experts during a Friends of Flagstaff's Future forum hosted Wednesday at Coconino Center for the Arts. The Flagstaff city utilities director and a Northern Arizona University geology professor addressed a crowd of about 40 on the methods and limitations of water extraction. Ration is a word people don't want to hear and politicians don't want to utter. For now, the city is getting by OK. Upper Lake Mary is usually the main source of city water. If it's not recharged by new runoff, it still could sustain Flagstaff’s water needs for two years all by itself. The Flagstaff water exploration efforts being conducted with the U.S. Geological Survey are meant for future and current Flagstaff residents.

All events were taken from issues of the Arizona Daily Sun and its predecessors, the Coconino Weekly Sun and the Coconino Sun. Bruce Carl Ertmann assisted with compiling the events.

