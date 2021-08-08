Flagstaff History: Cartoonist James Swinnerton paid visit to Flagstaff

125 years ago
1986: Twenty years ago, a party of Boston tourists en route to the Pacific Coast, attracted by the natural beauty of this plateau, decided to pitch their tents here for a time and felling a tall pine tree the party stripped it of its bark and it being the 4th of July 1876, they planted the dressed pine firmly in the earth and up to the top was run old glory as emblematic of American patriotism in the far West. From this Flagstaff of the Boston colony was taken the name of Flagstaff. The sheepherders close by always referred to the locality as Flagstaff and from this comes its peculiar name. The flagpole remained in place for years, but rain and sunshine at last illuminated the ancient landmark. Some six years later the Atlantic and Pacific railroad crossed the Colorado River, climbed the hills of northern Arizona and steamed up to the present city and the town of Flagstaff soon became a reality.
The Atlantic and Pacific Railroad has made a special rate of $31 and return to the following California points: Los Angeles, Redondo Beach, Santa Monica and San Diego. Tickets are good for continuous passage to San Bernardino. Stop over at pleasure beyond that point. The return to Flagstaff limited the ticket to 90 days with continuous passage east of San Bernardino. Tickets will be sold on the following dates: June 3, June 17, July 1, July 15, July 29, Aug. 12, and Aug. 26. Parties in this territory desiring any information in regard to the summer excursions to the Pacific Coast should apply to the agent of the railroad at Flagstaff.
Friday morning, Mrs. Linda Scott, wife of the county sheriff, left for Phoenix. Having in her charge was a woman who was recently declared insane by probate Judge Farr. We are a long way on the road to complete women's rights when they begin to act in the capacity of deputy as peace officers. However, we believe the duties in this case will be discharged better than if the deputy sheriff was one of the sterner sex, and that Mrs. Scott's charge will be delivered to the superintendent of the asylum in the gracious manner in which that charming lady does everything.
100 years ago
1921: George Dewey Carlos, oldest son of Mr. and Mrs. E. S. Carlos, was killed by lightning during the noon hour Wednesday. The tragedy occurred at some distance from the Carlos Branson ranch in Flagstaff. George and a younger brother, Wilbur, were cutting wood. They had just finished lunch period George, with his axe over his shoulder, was standing near a cedar tree, when lightning struck the tree, uprooting it, striking George on the right side of the head and passing down the front of his body to the ground. Wilbur, who was standing about 50 feet away, was thrown to the ground but was not stunned. He ran to his brother, who breathed only twice after he reached him. The latter's raincoat and shoes were torn to pieces.
James Swinnerton, the famous creator of the Little Jimmy cartoons, accompanied by Mrs. Swinnerton, arrived in Flagstaff Wednesday with a party of four. During the stay of the Swinnerton's on the coast, Flagstaff received much enviable advertising from a collection of pictures painted by Mr. Swinnerton showing scenery surrounding Flagstaff. Just recently the exhibition was taken from the ambassador hotel in Los Angeles to the hotel Maryland in Pasadena. The collection is made up of paintings of noted artists of the West, but the larger portion of it was selected from the Swinnerton paintings, a fact of which he has every reason to be proud.
50 years ago
1971: The Flagstaff City Council approved three motions affecting water development efforts for the city water supply. The three actions deal with cloud seeding and recycling in the Flagstaff area. The city manager will contact the president of Atmospheric, Inc. regarding a proposal involving the Museum of Northern Arizona for winter cloud seeding and a general water sources study for Flagstaff. City council will also contact Environmental Technology Company regarding the possibilities of future recycling programs for use of second-grade water at industrial sites. In a third motion, Council was asked to transmit a letter of appreciation to the state governor for money expended on cloud seeding in the Flagstaff area.
The Flagstaff Summer Festival ended on a sour note after it was reported that about $1,500 in receipts were stolen from an office on the university campus. The festival is appealing to all persons who wrote checks to stop payment on them and reissue new checks. The theft is a serious financial blow to the Flagstaff Summer Festival and will seriously affect balancing the books of the nonprofit corporation this year.
25 years ago
1996: City says check’s in the mail. You can’t call the City of Flagstaff a deadbeat anymore. Seven months after Coconino County nearly doubled the amount it charges cities to house people charged with misdemeanor crimes in the county jail.
Flagstaff has finally agreed to pay up. The total bill is more than $150,000. The county hiked the daily fee from $37 a day to $70 a day.
All events were taken from issues of the Arizona Daily Sun and its predecessors, the Coconino Weekly Sun and the Coconino Sun.
Bruce Carl Ertmann assisted with compiling the events.