Flagstaff History: Cartoonist James Swinnerton paid visit to Flagstaff

Friday morning, Mrs. Linda Scott, wife of the county sheriff, left for Phoenix. Having in her charge was a woman who was recently declared insane by probate Judge Farr. We are a long way on the road to complete women's rights when they begin to act in the capacity of deputy as peace officers. However, we believe the duties in this case will be discharged better than if the deputy sheriff was one of the sterner sex, and that Mrs. Scott's charge will be delivered to the superintendent of the asylum in the gracious manner in which that charming lady does everything.

100 years ago

1921: George Dewey Carlos, oldest son of Mr. and Mrs. E. S. Carlos, was killed by lightning during the noon hour Wednesday. The tragedy occurred at some distance from the Carlos Branson ranch in Flagstaff. George and a younger brother, Wilbur, were cutting wood. They had just finished lunch period George, with his axe over his shoulder, was standing near a cedar tree, when lightning struck the tree, uprooting it, striking George on the right side of the head and passing down the front of his body to the ground. Wilbur, who was standing about 50 feet away, was thrown to the ground but was not stunned. He ran to his brother, who breathed only twice after he reached him. The latter's raincoat and shoes were torn to pieces.

