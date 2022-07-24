Flagstaff History: Card game led to shooting that left 1 man dead

100 years ago

1922: The fire that burned Jose Salas’ home Tuesday night brought a renewal of protests against the disobliging tactics of the telephone company. The fire department is made up of volunteers. Several of them did not hear all the whistle blasts announcing the location of the fire. Some who did, because of the size of the district it was in, to save time in getting there, called up Central to find out where the fire was. Central knew, but absolutely refused to give the information. Several of the volunteer firemen had to sally out in the storm to hunt for the fire. The engine had reached there sometime before the first of the volunteer firemen. The girls at the telephone exchange are not to blame. They are acting under the arbitrary instructions of the telephone management, which has the use of the city streets, has the patronage of the people, and seems more and more to be adopting tactics of the “public be damned.” Give them the very least you can for their money. The telephone service in Flagstaff is nothing to boast of. The patience of the people with the poor everyday service would be greater if the company were to be at least decently courteous toward the public from which its revenues are derived.

A committee of public-spirited men is convinced that the pictures taken last week -- and which will be released according to agreement -- will get Flagstaff the publicity it deserves. The artistic quality of the films, which are to be 500 feet in length, is assured as the operator was one of the four principal photographers of the four horsemen, and he has also been associated with several other big movie undertakings. The chamber of commerce will get one real, while the Normal School will receive 225 feet of film, mostly relating to activities of that institution, that will be released for advertising the work being done there. The Normal film alone would give the town great publicity that could not be gotten in any other way. These pictures will put Flagstaff on the map. Funding for the pictures has come from the town council, the board of supervisors, the Arizona Central Bank, the Arizona Lumber and Timber Company, the Babbitt Brothers Trading Company and the Northern Arizona Normal School.

75 years ago

1947: A contract has been let to the Womack Construction Company of Phoenix for the $100,000 plus improvement program at Flagstaff Orpheum theater, it was announced today. Work will get underway Aug. 1. A spokesperson for the Orpheum theater said, “We are indeed very happy that work is to be started on the new Orpheum. It is the realization of an ambition we have long cherished, to provide Flagstaff with a thoroughly modern theater.” As has been the case with many other things, shortages, restrictions, nonavailability of equipment, and other causes precluded construction at an earlier date, but now work will be rushed with all possible speed in order that the new theater will be opened just as quickly as possible.

Ira McIntyre, 45, is being detained in the Coconino County jail pending filing of charges in the death of Jim White, 38, about midnight Saturday at the Ralph Miller logging camp southeast of Flagstaff. A coroner's jury found that White met his death from a gunshot wound in the chest, resulting from the firing of a .22 rifle in the hands of McIntyre. The shooting is said to have followed an argument resulting from a card game. According to the county attorney who investigated the shooting along with the sheriff, the men had been playing cards and drinking during the afternoon. An argument between White and another man resulted, and following this argument, the men returned to their sleeping quarters about midnight. White went to his house trailer, then decided to return to the bunkhouse and apologize to one of the men for his part in the argument. Upon his return to the bunkhouse, he was shot and killed by McIntyre. The motive is not clear.

50 years ago

1972: Directors of the Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce commended the U.S. Forest Service and the Arizona Highway Department for its work in realigning a 3 1/2-mile stretch of Forest Highway 3 bordering Mormon Lake. Environmental and wildlife groups have filed a lawsuit attempting to stop continued construction of the road and contesting the federal governments highway standards for roads that traverse scenic and wildlife areas. The board approved a recommendation from its roads and highways committee asking that the realignment be supported. The board based its support on the fact that the existing road was inadequate to accommodate the increasing numbers of vehicles that use FH 3 for commercial and recreational purposes and that environmental considerations dictated that the stretch of road in question be rerouted.

The Flagstaff City Council today saw a proposed townhouse development at Continental Country Club that will add an estimated 76 units of housing to the rapidly developing resort area and at the same time strive to preserve the area’s natural beauty. The tentative plan, which required no action from Council, was first presented by the city planner -- who gave it his wholehearted endorsement. It was expanded upon in a further presentation by the architect. The units involved range from one bedroom up to three and four bedrooms, and would encompass between 1,000 and 1,600 square feet in most instances. The desire of the developers is to create something that is indigenous to Flagstaff and to maintain the existing beauty of the area. The townhouses would be erected in cluster units and eventual owners would receive all the privileges of the nearby country club.

25 years ago

1997: It has been a long drought, but the greater Flagstaff Economic Council announced at its annual meeting Wednesday that it has landed its first national business expansion to Flagstaff since 1995. Sterner and Klein, Inc., a national teleservices company out of Rockville, Maryland, with a big contract to sell America Online service to current and former subscribers, announced Wednesday that it will open a phone center in Flagstaff that will employ at least 200 people with an annual payroll of $3 million. Sterner and Klein is a private corporation that does not disclose its annual sales, but it employs 350 telemarketing representatives and operates in Boise as well as Rockville. The company will occupy a 23,000-square-foot building on University Avenue in The Woodlands Village area in southwest Flagstaff that it will refurbish for $1,000,000. The jobs will start at $7 an hour plus commission on sales -- which likely will bring the wage up to $8 in an hour. Additionally, the company will offer full benefits to employees who work 30 hours a week and any employee will be eligible to put in those hours. The company will also provide amenities such as an exercise room and a cyber cafe. Initially Sterner and Klein will hire 80 people, but that number will swell toward 200 within its first year.

An Immigration and Naturalization Service raid targeting Flagstaff hotels and restaurants resulted in the arrest of 66 illegal aliens this week. Twelve agents conducted the sweep of 80 businesses Monday through Wednesday, and the number of arrested workers could triple after agents return to inspect additional worker documentation next week. Agents started the raid on Lucky Lane near Interstate 40 and Butler Avenue that is packed with hotels and restaurants. By Monday evening 26 aliens were arrested. Sixty-three of those arrested were voluntarily returned to Mexico by government vehicle. Aliens who want to fight to stay in the United States can request a deposition hearing. Agents arrested workers at 42 of the businesses they contacted and have not yet determined if employers are being duped by fake papers or if they are knowingly hiring illegal workers. Counterfeit documents are very, very prominent. Aliens who were arrested were taken to the Coconino National Forest Parks and Ranger sSation, where they were photographed, and the arrest was documented.