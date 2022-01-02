Flagstaff History: Bookman's took over space held by post office

1922: Despite the deep snow and delayed trains, the Normal School in Flagstaff opened very auspiciously. Three of the boys who went to the southern part of the state by automobile were stuck between Ashfork and Williams, and those living in the country south of Holbrook and Winslow are finding difficulty in getting in. The registration on Tuesday was carried on as scheduled and regular class work was begun on Wednesday. A gain of 20% in the number of boys registered over those registered last quarter is reported. The addition to the number of boys will be a great asset in athletics as well as other things that boys can do and are wanted for. Students who stayed on the campus during the holidays were disappointed because it did not snow enough during vacation to take a much-planned sleigh ride. This disappointment was largely atoned for on Tuesday night after the big snow. A large wood rack was placed on the Normal School’s big bobsled. Four horses were hitched and covered with bells. And then 40 students and teachers piled on for a merry party.
1947: A report gave “first baby of the year” honors for the Flagstaff area to the women of 1947, with the announcement that Mr. and Mrs. Hammond Baca had become the parents of a baby girl at five minutes past midnight Wednesday morning. The little girl, born at the home of her parents, weighed 8 pounds. The first 1947 boy was born Thursday to Mr. and Mrs. Donald Snider. “Mr. 1947” arrived at Flagstaff hospital and weighed 6 pounds 15 ounces.
The successful battle of Arizona State College at Flagstaff to win the right to confer liberal arts and science degrees was the outstanding news event of 1946 in northern Arizona. The second-most important story of the year was the tabulation of the county war dead. Earlier in 1946, the war department released the names of all Americans who died in the service during World War Two. The number of Coconino County dead was 49. The number in Arizona for all counties was 1,161. The third-biggest story in 1946 was highway 66 paving. The Arizona Highway Commission awarded bids for the construction of a stretch of new paved highway extending from Flagstaff 11 miles east to Winona.
1 of 14
A Week of Snow
Jovie Ryan catches some air on her sled Wednesday morning on a hill behind her family's Flagstaff house. Flagstaff received more than 6 inches of snow Tuesday afternoon and overnight, creating great sledding conditions throughout the city. Some areas of the city reported getting as much as 10 inches of powder. Another storm is in the forecast over the new few days, with its biggest impact coming Friday; the system could bring an additional 4-12 inches of snow by New Year's Eve, according to the National Weather Service.
A tour group visiting the Northern Arizona University campus in Flagstaff engages in a friendly snowball fight outside of the First Amendment Plaza Wednesday morning. Flagstaff received more than 6 inches of snow overnight, allowing for great snowplay for locals and visitors.
Alec Sheedy shovels snow outside of his home in downtown Flagstaff Wednesday morning. Flagstaff as much as 10 inches of snow overnight in some areas, creating a hefty job for locals clearing their driveways and sidewalks.
Traffic moves past a protected bike lane yet to be plowed on Butler Avenue Wednesday morning. Flagstaff received as much as 10 inches of snow overnight in some areas, creating hazardous road conditions across the city.
Bikes left behind by students on winter break are partially buried in snow Wednesday morning after Flagstaff received seven inches of snow overnight. Another storm is expected to bring more snow and difficult driving conditions to Flagstaff on Friday.
Gallery: Snow takes its time falling on Flagstaff across last few days
Locals and visitors to Flagstaff enjoyed some snowplay after a system dropped 6 or more inches of snow across the city Tuesday into early Wednesday.
1 of 14
A Week of Snow
Jovie Ryan catches some air on her sled Wednesday morning on a hill behind her family's Flagstaff house. Flagstaff received more than 6 inches of snow Tuesday afternoon and overnight, creating great sledding conditions throughout the city. Some areas of the city reported getting as much as 10 inches of powder. Another storm is in the forecast over the new few days, with its biggest impact coming Friday; the system could bring an additional 4-12 inches of snow by New Year's Eve, according to the National Weather Service.
Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun
A Week of Snow
A tour group visiting the Northern Arizona University campus in Flagstaff engages in a friendly snowball fight outside of the First Amendment Plaza Wednesday morning. Flagstaff received more than 6 inches of snow overnight, allowing for great snowplay for locals and visitors.
Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun
A Week of Snow
Alec Sheedy shovels snow outside of his home in downtown Flagstaff Wednesday morning. Flagstaff as much as 10 inches of snow overnight in some areas, creating a hefty job for locals clearing their driveways and sidewalks.
Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Su
A Week of Snow
Luke Schmidt catches some air on his sled Wednesday morning on a hill behind his family's Flagstaff house.
Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun
A Week of Snow
Traffic moves past a protected bike lane yet to be plowed on Butler Avenue Wednesday morning. Flagstaff received as much as 10 inches of snow overnight in some areas, creating hazardous road conditions across the city.
Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun
A Week of Snow
The steep section of Forest Avenue is closed Wednesday morning due to ice and snow. Flagstaff received more than 6 inches of overnight in most areas, creating hazardous road conditions.
Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun
A Week of Snow
Milton Road is relatively clear Wednesday morning as traffic moves through Flagstaff not long after a snowstorm dropped between 6 and 10 inches of powder overnight.
Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun
A Week of Snow
Traffic moves on an icy, snow-packed Cedar Avenue Wednesday morning after Flagstaff received snow.
Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun
A Week of Snow
A snow-covered Lone Tree Road is traffic free Wednesday afternoon.
Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun
A Week of Snow
About 30 snowplayers sled down the small hill near Milton Road and Butler Avenue Wednesday morning after Flagstaff received snow overnight.
Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun
A Week of Snow
Traffic moves slowly down Milton Road as drivers are uncertain of road conditions after Flagstaff received snow this week. For more photos of the winter weather, see Page A7.
Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun
A Week of Snow
A Flagstaff resident clears the sidewalk outside of the Flagstaff Climbing gym Wednesday morning after Flagstaff received more than 7 inches of snow overnight in some areas of the city.
Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun
A Week of Snow
Snow-covered trees line the road of an empty campus at Northern Arizona University Wednesday morning. Flagstaff received snow all through the week, turning the town into a winter wonderland.
Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun
A Week of Snow
Bikes left behind by students on winter break are partially buried in snow Wednesday morning after Flagstaff received seven inches of snow overnight. Another storm is expected to bring more snow and difficult driving conditions to Flagstaff on Friday.
Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun
50 years ago
1972: It’s brutally cold outside! Weather conditions over Flagstaff are the same as they were this time last year when the area experienced a deep freeze. Residents of Flagstaff are advised to continue protection for cold wave conditions today through tomorrow. Long temperatures coupled with the winds will have a tremendous penetrating effect, and this will increase the threat of frozen water pipes and sewer lines not properly protected. No snow is expected in the area, but the cold is predicted to continue. The low temperature last year was minus 10. The high temperature was 12 above and that is what is expected for today. The low tonight is predicted to be minus 15 degrees.
25 years ago
1997: Goodbye USPS. Neither rain nor snow nor dark of night can keep Bookman’s Used Books from expanding its merchandise racks. And that means the U.S. Postal Office satellite station inside the store on South Milton Road will have to go. On Jan. 30, the station will be closed. Then Bookman’s will be able to use the prime space for more books, maps or whatever store supervisors think is necessary. Flagstaff Postmaster Gary Packer said he isn't looking for a replacement station yet. The post office does not pay for the space these outlets occupy and doesn't staff them with full-time postal workers. Other stations are at Northern Arizona University's Bookstore and at Smith’s Food & Drug Centers. The post office at Bookman’s has been in operation since the early 1990s.
There has been precious little snow near Flagstaff this winter, and rancher Jed Flake says another season without moisture is threatening his cattle operations and those of maybe half of Arizona's ranchers. Flake says there has been hardly anything. “We've had the worst year in 1996 in my lifetime and I'm 55 years old.” Most of northern Arizona is 20% of normal precipitation or less. A National Weather Service meteorologist in Flagstaff acknowledged the promise of precipitation in the fall tapered off with winter. Flagstaff is 9 inches short of normal snowfall of 19 inches for this time of winter. Weather conditions and competition from elk for available forage have forced some ranchers to slash their herds by 20% to 80%.
All events were taken from issues of the Arizona Daily Sun and its predecessors, the Coconino Weekly Sun and the Coconino Sun.
Bruce Carl Ertmann assisted with compiling the events.
Bacon was selected as the 2021 Arizona Daily Sun Male Citizen of the Year. He was chosen for the award by a vote of previous Citizen of the Year honorees, who received nominations from the community. The Daily Sun is not involved in the selection process.
Flagstaff weather can make short order of metal, stone and, especially, wood. Rotting, brittle wood replacement on homes is common, but when a home is more than 118 years old and considered a part of the city’s history, a certain special treatment needs to be applied.