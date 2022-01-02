Flagstaff History: Bookman's took over space held by post office

100 years ago

1922: Despite the deep snow and delayed trains, the Normal School in Flagstaff opened very auspiciously. Three of the boys who went to the southern part of the state by automobile were stuck between Ashfork and Williams, and those living in the country south of Holbrook and Winslow are finding difficulty in getting in. The registration on Tuesday was carried on as scheduled and regular class work was begun on Wednesday. A gain of 20% in the number of boys registered over those registered last quarter is reported. The addition to the number of boys will be a great asset in athletics as well as other things that boys can do and are wanted for. Students who stayed on the campus during the holidays were disappointed because it did not snow enough during vacation to take a much-planned sleigh ride. This disappointment was largely atoned for on Tuesday night after the big snow. A large wood rack was placed on the Normal School’s big bobsled. Four horses were hitched and covered with bells. And then 40 students and teachers piled on for a merry party.

75 years ago

1947: A report gave “first baby of the year” honors for the Flagstaff area to the women of 1947, with the announcement that Mr. and Mrs. Hammond Baca had become the parents of a baby girl at five minutes past midnight Wednesday morning. The little girl, born at the home of her parents, weighed 8 pounds. The first 1947 boy was born Thursday to Mr. and Mrs. Donald Snider. “Mr. 1947” arrived at Flagstaff hospital and weighed 6 pounds 15 ounces.

The successful battle of Arizona State College at Flagstaff to win the right to confer liberal arts and science degrees was the outstanding news event of 1946 in northern Arizona. The second-most important story of the year was the tabulation of the county war dead. Earlier in 1946, the war department released the names of all Americans who died in the service during World War Two. The number of Coconino County dead was 49. The number in Arizona for all counties was 1,161. The third-biggest story in 1946 was highway 66 paving. The Arizona Highway Commission awarded bids for the construction of a stretch of new paved highway extending from Flagstaff 11 miles east to Winona.

50 years ago

1972: It’s brutally cold outside! Weather conditions over Flagstaff are the same as they were this time last year when the area experienced a deep freeze. Residents of Flagstaff are advised to continue protection for cold wave conditions today through tomorrow. Long temperatures coupled with the winds will have a tremendous penetrating effect, and this will increase the threat of frozen water pipes and sewer lines not properly protected. No snow is expected in the area, but the cold is predicted to continue. The low temperature last year was minus 10. The high temperature was 12 above and that is what is expected for today. The low tonight is predicted to be minus 15 degrees.

25 years ago

1997: Goodbye USPS. Neither rain nor snow nor dark of night can keep Bookman’s Used Books from expanding its merchandise racks. And that means the U.S. Postal Office satellite station inside the store on South Milton Road will have to go. On Jan. 30, the station will be closed. Then Bookman’s will be able to use the prime space for more books, maps or whatever store supervisors think is necessary. Flagstaff Postmaster Gary Packer said he isn't looking for a replacement station yet. The post office does not pay for the space these outlets occupy and doesn't staff them with full-time postal workers. Other stations are at Northern Arizona University's Bookstore and at Smith’s Food & Drug Centers. The post office at Bookman’s has been in operation since the early 1990s.

There has been precious little snow near Flagstaff this winter, and rancher Jed Flake says another season without moisture is threatening his cattle operations and those of maybe half of Arizona's ranchers. Flake says there has been hardly anything. “We've had the worst year in 1996 in my lifetime and I'm 55 years old.” Most of northern Arizona is 20% of normal precipitation or less. A National Weather Service meteorologist in Flagstaff acknowledged the promise of precipitation in the fall tapered off with winter. Flagstaff is 9 inches short of normal snowfall of 19 inches for this time of winter. Weather conditions and competition from elk for available forage have forced some ranchers to slash their herds by 20% to 80%.

All events were taken from issues of the Arizona Daily Sun and its predecessors, the Coconino Weekly Sun and the Coconino Sun. Bruce Carl Ertmann assisted with compiling the events.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0