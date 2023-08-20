100 years ago

1923: The Hopi annual snake dance will be held at Polacca, First Mesa, on next Friday, Aug. 24. There! Now you all know! Indications, if the scores of people who have called up The Sun office to get the date of the dance is an indication, are that the attendance at snake dance this year will be very large. Especially as, according to an intimation made by Mr. Burke, U.S. commissioner of Indian Affairs, unless the Hopis of their own free will discontinue the snake dance this year he will order them to do so. This makes it look as though this is the last opportunity to see one of these famous native ceremonials; though, of course, something may intervene and Mr. Burke may yet decide not to interfere with the dance.

Dr. Ashley, U.S. bureau of animal industry inspection at Jeddito, writes that Polacca is 12 miles west of Keams Canyon Hopi agency and 23 miles east of Oraibi. If there are no heavy rains at the time, the best route will be from Flagstaff to the Leupp bridge and up to Oraibi, but if the rains are heavy it will be advisable to take the stage route from Holbrook to Keams Canyon.

75 years ago

1948: A “back to Arizona” movement — with reservations — may be on the way by several small Hollywood motion picture companies, or at least they’re contemplating it, according to Oscar F. Giles of the Anderson Boarding and Supply company at Sedona. The limitation, however, is in the number of persons used and the salaries paid, he said. He based his statement on advice from three small motion picture companies, one of which will come to northern Arizona for a number of sequences to be used in a Western to be called, “She Wore a Yellow Ribbon.” That picture will be made by Argosy Productions, of which John Ford and Lowell Farrell are co-directors. It will use Marble Canyon and Monument Valley as locations, and some scenes will be taken of the buffalo at Houserock Valley.

Giles said Farrell told him the film originally was scheduled as a larger production, but plans changed because of what he termed “unfavorable conditions of the Arizona’s workmen’s compensation act.” The act now provides for no ceiling on workmen’s compensation, although an initiative will be placed on the ballot in November’s general election to limit the compensation on those earning more than $1,000 a month. If that initiative is adopted, Giles said, a number of major companies would immediately return to Arizona and smaller companies would undertake more ambitious shooting schedules in the area.

George Herman Ruth will be remembered long after most of the stars of his day have been forgotten. There are as many reasons, as there were Ruth’s home runs why the battle cry of today’s sandlot youngsters — even though they never saw the Bambino pole one out of the park — still is: “Who do you think you are, Babe Ruth?” Babe Ruth was the most glamorous figure in the history of the game. Many considered the Bambino the greatest of all players. Certainly he rated no worse than third, behind only Tyrus Raymond Cobb and Honus Wagner. Despite his 714 home runs, Ruth was proudest of having pitched 29 scoreless innings in World Series 1916 and '18. Ruth was the most magnetic attraction in baseball annals. With Ruth revolutionizing the game, drawing unprecedented crowds, gate appeal was taken into consideration for the first time.

50 years ago

1973: The hot air is pumped into the spongy floored Moon-Walk attraction, rock music mixes easily with country and Western and even with some big band sounds from the 1930s, and the happy noise and smell of candy and food is everywhere: it is the County Fair, 1973. Impressions are fleeting because everyone on the midway is, or seems to be, in a great hurry to get onto the next exhibit. Wide-eyed children race in and out of every possible alley and carnival ride. Beginning to walk in a large circle around the midway, you meet dozens of young 4-H members busy in their tasks of preparing their well-cared-for animals for the coming shows and judging. If hunger strikes it’s not even a little problem because you may choose from Navajo fry bread to Mexican tostadas with chili and fat, tender pinto beans. The artwork is stunning. Not just the superb fine arts displays in the main building but absolutely all the work done by school children of every age.

25 years ago

1998: Despite vehement opposition from a majority of neighbors, the Coconino Board of Supervisors on Tuesday night approved a high-density, cluttered development with 86 one-acre lots in Timberline to prevent urban sprawl and unplanned lot splits. Reaction to the 4-1 approval after a marathon five-hour meeting was angry, with many mutterings and quick exits from Cromer Elementary School — where the board held its meeting — when the vote was announced. Supervisor Liz Archuleta, whose district includes the development, was the lone dissenter. “We’re bitterly disappointed,” said area resident Harriet Young. “It’s forcing high-density growth on us. It didn’t need to be done.” Adding agreement, Dale Shewalter said: “It seems at all levels our government is failing. It amazes me how much public input they received and, in their wisdom, they still approved it.” The zoning change will allow developer Jim Jamison to build Hutchison Acres on 160 acres at the southwest corner of Campbell Avenue and U.S. Highway 89. The project, which Coconino County Community Development Director Bill Towler said meets guidelines of the Doney Park Area Plan for planned developments, includes paved streets, natural gas hookups and restrictions on what kind of appearance homes can have.