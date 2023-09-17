100 years ago

1923: When the Grand Canyon has a cloudburst, it has it on a magnificent scale. Recently the Colorado River in the big gorge rose 3 feet in a matter of minutes. And the cloudburst that caused the phenomenon was not one of those dinky affairs a mile or so wide. If you don’t believe it, listen to what it did:

It washed a big lot of the new road to Desert View that is being built by R.H. Clarkson back into the Colorado. It washed huge boulders on to Bright Angel Trail, blocking it. It played merry hobs with the surfacing on the Hermit Trail. It washed out a railroad bridge at Anita, on the Grand Canyon railroad. One minute everything, while a little cloudy, was serent. Next minute, “everything was stopped,” as one charming Grand Canyon lady says. Next morning crews were at work repairing damage, which was greatest as far as expensiveness was concerned on the Hermit Trail and the Desert View Road.

Zane Grey, the author whose vivid stories of Arizona have spread the fame of our scenic magnificence over all the world and greatly increased tourist travel to this state, is more or less responsible also for a moving picture that will bring much more immediate and even greater results of that kind. A few weeks ago came the big company of stars that are now here and at Oak Creek picturizing Grey’s novel, "The Call of the Canyon." On the 26th of this month, at Lees Ferry, another Famous Players-Lasky company will begin filming the picture version of "The Heritage of the Desert." Supplies and equipment are now being taken out from Flagstaff under the direction of Lee Doyle.

75 years ago

1948: Mr. and Mrs. T.E. Pollock and family recently returned from Los Angeles, where they spent two weeks vacation.

Mrs. Herman Dietzman returned Thursday night from Phoenix where she spent several days on business and receiving a medical checkup.

Mr. and Mrs. Dayton W. Draine left this morning for the Gap Trading Post to join Mr. and Mrs. Joe K. Moore and daughter Carmea Jo. They plan to spend the weekend at the North Rim and return home Sunday.

The City of Flagstaff, as part of the communitywide drive to “clean up the city,” announced today that ordinances concerning garbage disposal and containers will be strictly enforced. Failure to comply will constitute a misdemeanor and fines will be assessed, according to Art Kennedy, city superintendent of streets. “At least a third of the garbage cans now used in Flagstaff do not come up to regulations,” Kennedy said. The city has a very fine garbage truck, which handles garbage only. Another truck is for hauling trash, which must be placed in boxes and cans. All wet garbage and dry garbage and rubbish must be kept in separate containers.

50 years ago

1973: Residents of the Greenlaw Estates area Tuesday night formed a property owner’s association and elected a five-member committee to work with their attorney and city officials on road and traffic concerns in the area. At a public meeting, called to discuss the extensions of Lockett Road and Linda Vista Drive, some 140 residents of the area conferred for almost two hours with city officials. Climax of the meeting was election of the committee and a consensus to attempt to establish stricter traffic control along Lockett.

Dramatic and positive changes in the Coconino Association of Neighborhood Councils were cited Wednesday night by Mel Hannah, association president. He announced plans to make the renamed Coconino Community Services Project and official arm of Coconino County government. Hannah was joined by several county and city officials. (Tio A.) Tachias, speaking for the board, said “an association of this type is needed now and in the future by the county.” A building on the south side of Flagstaff has been acquired by the county for the social services project. Plans call for moving the current operation into the new location in January. The building, at Clay and Humphries streets, currently serves as the Assembly of God Church. When the new building is remodeled and begins operation, it will house a social service dental clinic, a public health assistance program as well as the revamped Community Services Project, said Tachias.

25 years ago

1998: Years ago, a sign at the Weatherford Café in downtown Flagstaff read, “We’ll accept checks when banks make chop suey.” More and more, that seems to be the sentiment of Flagstaff restaurants, as bad checks and faulty credit force restaurants into a no-checks-accepted policy. “There’s a lot of bad checks. Check-guarantee service is very expensive and they don’t guarantee every check,” said Keen Kwan, who, with her husband, owns August Moon. As of Sept. 1, August Moon no longer accepts personal checks. “I would say we were getting about 25 bad checks every month. Hundreds of dollars.” Kwan says she thinks checks will soon be a thing of the past.

At Chili’s Grill & Bar, also on South Milton Road, the general manager convinced his out-of-town bosses to start accepting personal checks from customers when he first took the job a year and a half ago. That backfired. “When I first came here checks were not accepted. I told them we are a small community and we need to do this for the locals,” said Nick Kretsedemas. “I pretty much got bit. Big time.” Kretsedemas said about a half-dozen checks would be bad every month, with that number increasing during the summer.

The year’s best party went off in fine fashion. Whenever Flagstaff’s old timers gather at the Labor Day Pioneer Picnic you are always delighted to see who’s there. And you are saddened by those who aren’t. This is the gathering of those who helped build and shape Flagstaff. We take pride in the town’s history and in the roles we’ve played in that history. (Paul Sweitzer.)