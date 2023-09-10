100 years ago

1923: Flagstaff’s delightful climate, scenery and water, paved streets, recreation park and campground, big mills, progressive, flourishing places of business and beautiful residences will be noted the first of next week by many of the leading business and professional men and their wives from the 26 largest cities surrounding. Many of these visitors have never been here before. Let us hope that Flagstaff Rotarians and Rotaryanns, and our citizens generally, will live up to their high reputation for real, kindly, generous hospitality and make our guests feel at home. Let us all pull together and help. It’s one of the most effective ways to boost Flagstaff.

City Clerk Clarence T. Pulliam received a letter this week from W. K. Etter, general manager of the Santa Fe coast lines, advising that the railroad company is preparing a new contract covering the proposed development of more water for Flagstaff and the mutual parts to be played in such development and the ownership of the system by the city and the railroad company. Mr. Etter said he believed the new contract will arrive here by the last of this week; after which, it will be considered by city council.

Mr. and Mrs. T.A. Stahl left Monday on No. 9 for California, where they will stay at either San Bernardino or Coronado, for an indefinite length of time, with the hope of improving Mr. Stahl’s health.

75 years ago

1948: A telephone call every minute was answered by the Arizona Daily SUN Tuesday night to flash election returns to residents of Flagstaff and the community. From 7 p.m. to 2:30 a.m., the flow of calls continued with inquiries centering largely on the county races for sheriff, treasurer and supervisor, District 2 and the governor’s race. In addition, the SUN was crowded with persons watching the Associated Press printer-teletypes as they poured in the news of the election trends and the night general news happenings. Hundreds more at various times crowded around a bulletin board kept up to date and posted in front of the SUN building.

Social activities for men and women students on the college campus here include mixer parties and a dance this evening. Registration of freshmen and new transfer students begins Thursday morning at 8 o’clock in the library building, following a faculty meeting at 7:45. Placement tests for the new students started yesterday and will continue through today. Physical and medical examinations for freshmen women students are at 2:15 this afternoon; freshmen men will have their examinations starting tomorrow at 8 a.m.

There will be no “queening” (dating or talking to women students) by freshmen men at Arizona State Collage at Flagstaff starting Monday, it has been announced by President Lee Williams of the Chain Gang. Initiation of freshmen officially opens Monday. The Chain Gang, collage men’s service club, will supervise initiation traditions and administer penalties to offending first-year men students. The sophomore class will assist in the supervision. All freshmen, men and women, must keep off the grass, must wear beanies and name cards, and must enter the dining hall last. Rules and requirements are also being set up for the freshman women and will be enforced by designated women students.

50 years ago

1973: No one knows exactly when it happened. It was first reported in February, when two skiers entered the Inner Basin of the San Francisco Peaks and found more than ample evidence of the violent side of nature. An avalanche, starting at the base of Humphreys Peak, had slid for at least a mile, ripping tops off young trees and uprooting larger trees. The avalanche slid down from the base of Humphreys between what is known as the hard-core ride — a towering outcrop of volcanic rock — and Aubineau and Rees peaks, two lesser-known formations on the north side of the range. Former Flagstaff Water Superintendent James Beard, who devotes his working time to water development in the basin, said as it neared the hard core ridge, the avalanche split into two directions and as suddenly as it started, it stopped.

Avalanches are not common in the area, Beard says, but they do take place once every two or three years. An area just south of the present one is known as Snow Slide Canyon. Beard says he thinks what probably happened was a new snow came in on top of the already glazed snow in the area and the weight became too great. The avalanche broke loose in an area known as Dunnam Canyon and tore down the mountainside. The sudden stop still puzzles Beard. The former superintendent says when the slide occurred the noise must have been tremendous.

25 years ago

1998: (in 5” headlines): 62! With Maris’ children watching, McGwire blasts home run mark. With a crack of a bat, Mark McGwire sent a wicked streak of lightning through the night sky. His 62nd home run left the ballpark so fast, so violently, that it was barely a flash. When it crashed down, streaking inside the left-field line, just over the fence, we knew McGwire had sent a thunderbolt to the baseball gods. He would be joining them now.

Families that have fallen on bad luck can soon find help through a group of Flagstaff’s churches. Interfaith Network of Flagstaff will begin housing displaced families Oct. 4. Families will be invited to stay in one of the host churches for six to eight weeks. “The goal is not to solve the homeless problem in Flagstaff. The goal is to help specific Flagstaff families who need a brief break from the pressures of finding shelter and food so they can find permanent employment,” said Stan Sobolewski, director of the new Flagstaff group.