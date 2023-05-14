100 years ago

1923: Flagstaff is interested and the astronomical world excited over the discovery of a new star, probably larger than our own sun, by C.O. Lampland of the Lowell Observatory staff on Monday night. It is located in the great Spiral Nebula, a sort of milky way that is much farther away than the Milky Way with which we are all familiar. This Spiral Nebula is believed to be a star universe like ours, but so far off that it seems to be only a very faint and small patch of light. The new star found by Lampland might have been formed by the coalition of two or more particles comprising the nebula. Its discovery could lead to many further interesting development; for instance, it may make it possible, as it heretofore never has been, to compute exactly the distance between earth and the Spiral Nebula.

The conference called by Gov. Hunt to consider the Colorado River situation adopted a resolution Wednesday favoring control by Arizona of all the power developed on the Colorado River within the boundaries of the state. It seemed to be the sense of the conferees that the governor should call a special session of the legislature to provide for a bond issue to get funds with which to build a dam at Glen Canyon. Estimates of the cost of this were between $50,000,000 and $100,000,000.

75 years ago

1948: In a ceremony tonight to which the general public is invited, Florence Begay, a 16-year-old Navajo girl and valedictorian of the Flagstaff High School class of 1948, will be presented a check for $300 by the state Elks association for making the highest rank in state competition for national Elks scholarship awards. The presentation ceremony will take place at the courthouse steps beginning at 7 p.m. Miss Begay’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. Julius Begay, will be special guests. Arrangements for the ceremony have been handled by Andy Wolf. Music will be provided by the Flagstaff High School band under the direction of James Williams.

“The Arizona Industrial Commission’s continued apathy toward a solution of the state workmen’s compensation tangle as it applies to motion picture workers is working a hardship on the state’s Indians,” according to Lloyd Harrell, manager of the Chamber of Commerce. “Hugh D. (Shine) Smith tells us that the Indians have been asking when the picture companies will return to the reservations,” Harrell said. “For many years the film companies have been bringing a considerable cash income to the Indians who have been employed as extras and in other capacities.”

The difficulty arises from the fact that the movie people are paid such high salaries that if they are injured while working in Arizona, the compensation fund would be quickly depleted.

50 years ago

1973: Theatrikos, the new community theater group in Flagstaff, is closing out its first season this weekend and next with the production of “I Never Sang for My Father.” I saw a preview of it last night, and it is an excellent production that I can commend wholeheartedly to those interested in live theater. Getting a community theater group started and keeping it going in a city the size of Flagstaff can be a difficult task. There are many and varied problems, but as the program of last night’s play points out, the biggest for Theatrikos is the lack of a permanent home. “This nomadic existence we have led has meant that our dauntless (and often sleepless) stage crews and casts have found themselves transporting sets and props under all kinds of conditions, from knee-deep snow to ankle-deep mud,” the program notes.

This is usually the case with community theater groups, and it takes time to achieve that permanent home. If the participants are patient and enduring, they will succeed. And it appears that those involved in Theatrikos have the staying qualities that are necessary to eventually produce for them a permanent theater.

25 years ago

1998: Amid the pomp and circumstance of this weekend’s college graduation ceremonies, it is well to keep in mind some of the more sobering challenges facing the graduates. Of immediate concern is how to pay off all that debt most students accumulate during their college years. Although tuition at Northern Arizona University is a relatively low $2,088 a year, food and lodging costs add up. The university puts the official cost of a year at NAU at $6,800, but any student worth his pizza and concert tickets can easily run through $10,000 in nine months on campus. Unfortunately, instead of meeting expenses solely with low-interest federal student loans, more students are falling for the lure of easy -- but exorbitantly expensive -- credit via credit cards. Today, students easily rack up several thousand dollars on their charge card, an amount that, with interest at 18%, can take years to pay off. We urge students, despite the complicated paperwork, to go the student loan route: You’ll sleep better both before and after you graduate.

The memory of the failed Peaks Scenic Parkway might be one of a failed marriage, but the Fourth Street overpass is still looking for a date. And, like most first dates, the city doesn’t want to spend every last dime before concocting a plan to get cozy. Council candidates say they hear much support for a connection over — or under, or at — the railroad tracks on Fourth Street between East Route 66 and Huntington Drive.

Opponents of the concept are few, but arguments arise over how much it costs. One camp says it is somewhat expensive: About $18 million, if that. Another camp says it is real expensive: $35 million or more. Lost in the shuffle but not forgotten are the arguments over how to pay for it: Bonds? Taxes? If so, sales or property? Better yet, can’t someone else pay for it, or at least put something in the kitty?