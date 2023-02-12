100 years ago

1923: A hard-headed old-timer wants to know why the road from Flagstaff to Tonto Basin hasn’t been kept in better shape. He recalls when it was extensively used by residents of Payson and other towns in that section who came here for supplies and whose trade amounted to many thousands of dollars annually, but now goes elsewhere because of this bad road. Their business would be more profitable to the town right now than the tourist business we are making such a heavy bid for.

To the Lowell Observatory, we are indebted for new information about Mars. Prof. Slipher, who has been director of the observatory since the death of Prof. Percival Lowell, says there is air about Mars, and the temperature is about 70 degrees average.

It has been the contention of most scientists that Mars is blanketed only in ether. If there is any atmosphere containing oxygen, it is too thin for any form of life. They also believe the mean temperature is 25 degrees Celsius below that of Earth. Dr. Lowell, however, found out more about Mars than any other astronomer. He not only held to the theory that animal and vegetable life exist on that planet, but in 1905, also gave the world the first photographs that prove the existence of the Martian canals.

75 years ago

1948: Plans for a new city airport to be located near Fort Tuthill are nearly ready for submission to the CAA, and indications are the first unit of the port can be constructed with the $100,000 that has been set up for the project, city engineer Sid Fisher told city council.

The first unit of development under the master plan calls for a northeast-southwest runway, 5,300 feet long; lighting that runway; installation of an electrically lighted windsock; and fencing of the port. The runway will be graded to 300 feet wide, but in the initial project will receive blacktop paving for the center 150 feet only.

Funds for the initial project will come from a $40,000 bond issue approved by city taxpayers last September, and $60,000 tentatively allocated by the federal government by its airport aid plans.

The bid of the Weatherford Café has been accepted for the supplying of meals to city prisoners during the year beginning Feb. 15, the chief of police said. The Weatherford bid was 55 cents. Bids from the Weatherford, Roundup Fountain Café and the Black Cat Café were opened at a meeting of the city council Monday night but the award was delayed pending further study.

The five northern Arizona counties had 51 traffic fatalities during 1947, and have had four already in 1948, according to figures prepared by the Arizona Inter-Industry Traffic Safety committee. Coconino County led in number of fatalities in the north last year, no doubt because of the great stretches of transcontinental highway in this county. Deaths in the county during the year, attributed to traffic accidents, numbered 16.

50 years ago

1973: More than 1,000 persons braved a cold wind whipping down the runway at Municipal Airport Tuesday noon only to miss welcoming the Apollo astronauts to Flagstaff. Small children, sitting on the shoulders of a bigger friend to get a clear look at the last three men to set foot on the moon, never had a chance to break out with a warm cheer for Eugene Cernan, Ronald Evans and Harrison “Jack” Schmitt, the Apollo 17 astronauts. Instead, when they heard the sad news, “I’m sorry, the astronauts have decided they cannot land,” the boys and girls with their mothers or teachers, the high school students taking the afternoon off, and the adults who wanted to see the “last of the moonwalkers” turned their bundled bodies around and hurriedly walked back to their cars. All of the U.S. Geological Survey officials, Mayor Harenberg, Chamber of Commerce directors and the county attorney thanked the people for coming.

NASA No.2 made four passes at the airport, and still couldn’t find a hole in the clouds. So, the turboprop airplane turned around and headed for San Diego, the next stop on the Apollo 17 tour. “They apologized that they couldn’t make it,” Russ Wahmann said. He is with the U.S.G.S.

The Arizona Daily SUN recently filed a lawsuit against that city’s government, demanding all disclosure of a series of reports concerning a $300,000 fire that claimed the life of an 18-year-old youth. The reports, written by Flagstaff departments — fire, water, public works and police—have not been released by city officials.

The fire struck an apartment complex near Flagstaff on Dec. 29. A week later, the SUN reported that firetrucks could not reach the apartment building because of snow and ice on an unpaved road. The SUN pointed out the road was to have been paved, but the city waived the requirement to the apartment developer.

At this point, the issue is that public information is being withheld without explanation. The SUN’s lawsuit seeking to make the information public, along with a similar action filed by tenants of the apartment, is now pending in Coconino County Superior Court. (Reprinted from the Arizona Daily Sun, Tucson)

If you want to complain about the weather, go ahead. You have every right to do so. The city has just experienced the longest cold spell on record, according to Paul Sorenson, official in charge of Flagstaff weather bureau. He noted the past six months have all registered below-average monthly readings. November was the coldest on record. December tied for the coldest on record. Average readings for the past month were 22.9 degrees, Sorenson said. The normal is 27.3 degrees.