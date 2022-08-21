Flagstaff History: Assisted living boomed in Flagstaff

100 years ago

1922: The Coconino County Board of Supervisors, county engineer Frank Goodman and Edward Miller, supervisor of the Coconino National Forest, are hardly in accord with the various organizations in Yavapai County who are trying so hard to get this county’s part of the highway between Flagstaff and the Jerome section, by way of Oak Creek, made into a real road. The local men are confident that the road will soon be built. The people of this county were practically unanimous for the building of at least a portion of the road this summer with the forest road money to be spent in this county this year. They did all in their power to have the money designated to the Oak Creek Road by the U.S. Bureau of Public Roads. But state highway engineer Tom Maddock knew better what this county needs and wants than the people who live here, so he fought the county and practically single-handedly killed the Oak Creek project. It is feared that the limestone macadam road between here and Canyon Padre will within a few years be a poorer road than the one we now have -- most certainly a great deal rougher. Congress has been asked to increase the appropriation for next year's Forest Service road building program and if Congress does, the Forest Service will have the money to build the Oak Creek road down to the Yahoo Pike County line.

75 years ago

1947: The first forest fire set by airplanes is reported from the Grand Canyon National Park, according to a fire report just completed by the park superintendent. On the morning of July 25, a fire was discovered beside the south section of the Kaibab Trail across the Grand Canyon, near the Tonto Plateau, apparently set by a flare dropped from an airplane. Portions of the flare were recovered and sent to the FBI in Washington D.C., and their laboratory section recently reported that it was a night signal flare. The flares were widely used by the military planes during the war as a position marker.

50 years ago

1972: A feasibility report on pumping the water from two lakes located southeast of Flagstaff into the city reservoirs could be ready by sometime in early October. The report was authorized by the Flagstaff City Council early in June after an area rancher offered to sell the city 5,100-acre feet of water annually from Soldiers Annex and Hay lakes, Flagstaff could purchase the water, initial studies showed, for a price ranging from $0.38 per 1,000 gallons to as high as $0.63 per 1,000 gallons. After studying the initial offer and then touring the site of the lakes located adjacent to Hay Lake, Council voted unanimously to authorize an engineering company out of Phoenix to make further feasibility studies. In the event the project proves feasible, it could provide the city with almost 600-acre feet of water more than it uses annually right now.

25 years ago

1997: Out of the way, affordable housing in movie theater construction. Flagstaff's next big building trend looks to be adult assisted living centers. The health are industry is capitalizing on a void in the market for senior adult health care options in northern Arizona and the imminent aging of baby boomers. Plans now could produce 150 rooms where older people can live with some medical assistance. They are building centers for the three stages of adult care–independent living with little medical supervision, assisted living with some medical support and long-term, around-the-clock care. It's the middle stage that is getting a lot of hype. Emeritus Corporation has 60 rooms set for Flagstaff on Woodlands Village Boulevard, Los Arcos Healthcare Center plans to enter the field in the next two to three years, with 40 to 60 assisted living apartments. Northern Arizona Healthcare along with the Museum of Northern Arizona and Intergenerational Living are finishing up plans to build a 60-room center. Even though there are no assisted living centers in Coconino County today, there is enough in the works to make people already start talking about it and a saturated market. Despite the competition, Emeritus, one of the largest senior care providers in America, still plans to move ahead, banking on its service and rates -- which are cheaper than full on nursing homes where prices can reach almost $3,000 a month.