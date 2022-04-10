Flagstaff History: Arizona rumored to be the place to find a good man

100 years ago

1922: David Fullerton Hart, one of the first settlers of northern Arizona, died at his home Monday, April 10, 1922, at the ripe age of 91 years, one month and 12 days, after a brief illness. In his death there came to an end a long and useful life, the passing of a stalwart character whose life was spent amid hardships of the frontier and in the building up of a new country. As a young man, he moved from his birthplace in Connecticut to Illinois and then from there made the famous trip to California during the gold rush in 1949, returning a few years later to Illinois. He moved to Colorado, and to New Mexico and to Arizona in 1882. He came to Arizona as a tie contractor during the building of the railroad, located at Flagstaff, where he made his home until about six years ago when he moved to Winslow.

Charlie Marshall, son of Flagstaff City Water Superintendent John Marshall, and himself until recently a resident here was shot and painfully injured Monday night. Charlie was the innocent bystander who always gets the worst of it. A Winslow man had been married and his friends were giving him a party. They were threatening the bridegroom with a dehydrating process often used during the late war to decrease the cuties statistics. To bluff them off, he got a 25-30 automatic revolver and fired over their heads. Charlie was walking along some distance away, attending strictly to his own business, with his hands in his pockets. A bullet went through his left wrist and lodged in his hip. A X-ray was required to locate the bullet before it could be removed.

75 years ago

1947: Entertainment highlight as well as climax of the two-day music festival for northern Arizona high school students will be the Saturday night program for the public to be held in the Armory building of Flagstaff, starting at 7:30, when hundreds of musicians from the 10 competing schools will be welded into massed orchestras, massed choruses and massed bands to present a musical program under the direction of the festival adjudicators. The festival, sponsored by the Northern Arizona Interscholastic Association, with the college here as host, got underway this morning at 8:30 in Ashurst Auditorium.

Go West, gal, if you're looking for a husband and be sure to look around Arizona. This is the latest advice from professors at Greater Boston in the “Happy Hubby Hunting Derby” launched recently by Harvard University anthropologists. A tip that fat men make the best husbands circulated. Nurses at the Beth Israel Hospital were told that Arizona is the place to get a man. In Arizona, roaming the plains, are some 123 men to everyone 100 women. And don't think they are all cowboys. In addition to advising the girls to go where the men are, they were given other tips on how to attract Arizona men and how to behave.

50 years ago

1972: Still another ransacked house has been discovered in the Coconino Estates area, an area already hard hit by an uncaptured burglar. The latest house to be reported found ransacked was the home of Robert Dawson. The burglaries apparently took place in daylight hours with the use of a horse trough. Flagstaff police reports indicate that a neighbor heard noises on the front porch of the house one day last week, and when she went to check, found the horse trough on the porch and two young men running out of the yard. The neighbor said no further attention in the matter, however, she told police and when the owners of the house returned over the weekend, they found the building ransacked, in much the same fashion that characterized at least seven other burglaries in the area in less than one week’s time. Apparently only money was taken from the house.

Two dramatic lifesaving efforts by a Flagstaff ambulance team failed Sunday when a Northern Arizona University faculty member died in a Phoenix hospital after suffering a still undetermined type of seizure. The man was admitted to Flagstaff Community Hospital at approximately 1:30 a.,m. Sunday, suffering from what appeared to be some kind of neurological problem. The victim, a faculty member in industrial arts at the university, was being transferred to Barrow Neurological Institute in Phoenix at around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, by ambulance, and the ambulance was about 135 miles south of Flagstaff when the patient suffered a respiratory arrest. The ambulance turned around on orders of a Flagstaff doctor and returned to the city and near the southern city limits the ambulances oxygen supply ran short. The ambulance began its second trip to Phoenix and the patient was apparently admitted to St. Joseph's hospital, the parent institution of Barrow, and reportedly died before he could be admitted to the clinic. There were indications late Sunday night that an autopsy had not revealed the exact cause of death.

25 years ago

1997: To put it like comedian Tim Allen would, last year’s Grand Canyon flood needed more power. The highly touted flood was strong enough to build plenty of new sandy beaches for river rat camping, but it lacked the velocity needed to carve out new backwater areas. Those areas are needed so Arizona fish, some of them endangered, can grow up safe and sound before venturing into the big, bad, quick-moving Colorado River’s main channel. To properly create habitat for the humpback club, speckled dance and other Arizona native fish, the next flood needs more power, agreed researchers discussing the flood Tuesday at the Glen Canyon Dam Beach Habitat Building Flow Symposium.

Lowell Observatory is being lauded for sprucing up its looks. The observatory has been named as this year's recipient of the golden trash can award by Flagstaff Clean and Green. The award is given annually to a local business that has made improvements to the exterior appearance of their property. Lowell made some big improvements this year, including renovation of the historic Slipher building and rotunda, installation of several benches, a new entrance sign, installation of a stone retaining wall and the planting of a garden area for visitors. Other nominees were the Weatherford Hotel, Park Santa Fe Plaza, Warner's Nursery and Landscape Company and the Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce.

All events were taken from issues of the Arizona Daily Sun and its predecessors, the Coconino Weekly Sun and the Coconino Sun. Bruce Carl Ertmann assisted with compiling the events.

