100 years ago

1923: Billy Switzer will open up in a short time with a big new stock of drugs and sundries, and is now busy making room in his store by closing out his stock of men’s furnishings. The drug department will be located in the front two-thirds of the store on the north side. John Seay, who until a short time ago worked here for the Breen-Lewis Drug company, and who since then has been working in a Prescott drug store, will manage the drug business for Mr. Switzer. Mr. Seay is now in Los Angeles buying supplies and will be here the last of this week to hustle things into place as they arrive.

Was it an accident this time — the uncoupling of the engine of east-bound passenger train No. 22 from the rest of the train? It happened a few days ago, just the other side of Winslow. The engineer soon discovered what had happened and went back to his train. The two men stealing a ride just behind the coal tender, when they saw the engine coming back, beat it. They were arrested and are in county jail in Flagstaff. They were caught at Sunshine and admitted uncoupling the engine, asserting it was an “accident.” It was only about three weeks ago that three boys cut the engine of No. 7 loose this side of Williams and the engineer didn’t discover it until he had stopped at Williams.

75 years ago

1948: Amos L. Belone, Navajo war veteran, was the first Indian in Coconino County and perhaps in Arizona to register to vote today following announcement of the decision of the Arizona Supreme Court giving Indians that privilege. Belone lives and works at the Navajo Ordnance Depot. He entered service March 3, 1943, and served two years and 20 months, much of which was in the Asian-Pacific Theatre, including Okinawa. Mrs. Marie Holly, recorder, says she expects many more will be in to register as soon as word gets around that the Arizona Supreme Court has ruled that Indians can no longer be barred from voting.

For more than 80 years the Navajo woman has held fast to her idea of fashion-wise dress and now, at last, American stylists have adopted her dress length. American women may be up to the minute on fashion, but the Navajo women have been faithful to the “new look” for close to a century. The “modern” costume of these women consists of a long-sleeved velvet shirt ornamented with silver buttons or quite often with United States dimes and quarters used for the same purpose. The skirt falls approximately 8 inches from the ground, but its width is its distinctive feature. It is made of cotton cloth, with strips of contrasting color sewed around it in tiers, often 12 to 15 yards of material is used that causes it to billow out and flare when the wearer walks. There is usually more than one skirt of the same kind worn beneath it. She wears a bright-colored Pendleton blanket around her shoulder as a shawl.

50 years ago

1973: “They treat this street like a racetrack,” says Albert Almaraz. “I haven’t needed a policeman in this neighborhood,” says Emma Dernberger. The street the people are talking about is a three-block stretch of South O’Leary Street, periodically the scene of loud cars and drag races. Residents this past week submitted a petition to the city council, asking help for what they call “serious problems” of speeding, lack of traffic control and loud cars.

“These drivers go like heck with no regard for children or anybody,” said Jose Gutierrez. “The other day, I saw a motorcycle and a car racing in the middle of the day.”

“When they are needed, police are never here,” Gutierrez added.

Flagstaff Police Chief Elmo E. Maxwell does not agree with Gutierrez. “I wasn’t even aware there was a problem down there,” the chief said. “We very seldom get a call to that area.” Of the 36 people that signed the petition, most complained about speeding motorists.

25 years ago

1998: A proposal to drain Lake Powell is still very much alive, despite claims by Page residents that it’s absurd proposal and would destroy the local economy. The Salt Lake City-based Glen Canyon Institute has started a series of scientific studies that member Dave Wegner says will show there is ample justification to restore Glen Canyon, the once colorful canyon now buried under Lake Powell. Last year the institute began conducting a citizen’s environmental assessment. Wegner said the goal is to spend the next two years gathering existing information on Glen Canyon and the Colorado River system that will show that draining the lake will not only restore Glen Canyon to its prior glory, but also let floods again roar through the Grand Canyon and to eliminate the threat of Glen Canyon Dam breaching.

Insurance companies are calling it an act of God. Bill Doane calls it an act of the Arizona Department of Transportation. Some residents of Smokerise, a neighborhood on the northern end of Flagstaff, found their homes flooded when monsoon rains began to fall this year. They say their streets have flooded in previous years, but the water never reached their homes. Some owners are blaming an ADOT drainage project. Others blame the city for allowing development without considering runoff onto downhill properties. But both the city of Flagstaff and ADOT deny any responsibility for the floods. In most cases damage was minor, with soaked carpets and waterlogged walls. But in Bill Doane’s case, a retaining wall collapsed, allowing floodwaters to rush through the home, ruining all in its path. “I’m surprised the wall stood for 25 years,” said Doane, a certified surveyor for Aztech Design. “With 100 acres of drainage aimed right at our house, we are now part of the ADOT drainage system.”

The Doanes are not alone. Many of their neighbors also are long-term residents who have lived in Smokerise for 14 to 25 years. None of the homeowners have insurance that covers the damage.

