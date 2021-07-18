Flagstaff History: Alexander Pearson conquered Grand Canyon by airplane

125 years ago
1896: Percival Lowell arrived in Flagstaff last night. Mr. Lowell two years ago erected the Lowell Observatory and was highly pleased with the result of the observations taken. A year ago, he ordered a 24-inch telescope that is now in operation. The rough glass for the Lowell instrument was made at the establishment of Eoudard Mantois in Paris, France. In shipping the glass to another establishment on the East Coast of the country, it was not trusted to an express company but rather taken in the Pullman palace car and placed in the stateroom with as much care as an invalid.
100 years ago
1921: Though Alexander Pearson’s conquering of the Grand Canyon by airplane was heralded throughout the world, photos were just now published. Men stood on the rim as Pearson flew 3,300 feet below the level of the South Rim and took pictures as long as he was in sight. He crossed the Grand Canyon every day for two weeks, thus proving that all the talk about dangerous air currents above and in the canyon was pure bunk.
50 years ago
1971: Construction began this week on a $29,727 project to improve the upper Lake Mary boat ramp, plus add two covered picnic areas with 12 picnic tables and eight charcoal grills. The Forest Service awarded the contract to a contracting firm in Camp Verde with a stipulation that the work be completed within six weeks. The boat ramp will be extended 32 feet.
25 years ago
1996: Mercurial Ascent. It’s sizzling out there. In Flagstaff, the temperature rose to 92 degrees, surpassing the old record of 89 degrees in 1978. In the short run, a cool reprieve via monsoon winds and rain is not in sight. The worst drought in Flagstaff’s history continues. In an average summer, the months of July and August bring a total of five to 6 inches of rain. The last rains recorded at Flagstaff airport were over a week ago when it rained a fifth of an inch.
All events were taken from issues of the Arizona Daily Sun and its predecessors, the Coconino Weekly Sun and the Coconino Sun.
Bruce Carl Ertmann assisted with compiling the events.