Flagstaff History: Alexander Pearson conquered Grand Canyon by airplane

125 years ago

1896: Percival Lowell arrived in Flagstaff last night. Mr. Lowell two years ago erected the Lowell Observatory and was highly pleased with the result of the observations taken. A year ago, he ordered a 24-inch telescope that is now in operation. The rough glass for the Lowell instrument was made at the establishment of Eoudard Mantois in Paris, France. In shipping the glass to another establishment on the East Coast of the country, it was not trusted to an express company but rather taken in the Pullman palace car and placed in the stateroom with as much care as an invalid.

100 years ago

1921: Though Alexander Pearson’s conquering of the Grand Canyon by airplane was heralded throughout the world, photos were just now published. Men stood on the rim as Pearson flew 3,300 feet below the level of the South Rim and took pictures as long as he was in sight. He crossed the Grand Canyon every day for two weeks, thus proving that all the talk about dangerous air currents above and in the canyon was pure bunk.

50 years ago