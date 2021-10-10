Flagstaff History: Advocates for the Peaks wanted to keep them preserved

125 years ago
1896: Stellar worlds. On Tuesday night at the courthouse, T. J. See of the Lowell Observatory gave a very interesting lecture on the stellar systems and the discoveries recently made with the new Lowell telescope. See is making his special work the study of double stars. Before coming to Flagstaff, he was connected with the observatory of the Chicago University and had garnered a wide reputation in his special study. Since the erection of the new telescope, he has discovered more than 100 double stars not heretofore known to astronomers. See is a fluent talker and he was attentively listened to by a large audience.
100 years ago
1921: Flagstaff Mayor Sam F. Quay, speaking at the chamber of commerce meeting Monday, said he had talked with several engineers who advised that careful survey be made of both the Fort Valley and the Switzer Canyon city water projects and careful tests be made of the water to see how it is adapted to drinking purposes. He said the engineers believed either site is feasible as far as getting a big supply is concerned, but he expressed the opinion that the Fort valley site is not acceptable because it would merely mean impounding the waters of the River de Flag, the water not being fit for drinking. The Switzer Canyon project includes a 55-foot dam because of its nearness to town and the possibility of utilizing the lake for pleasure purposes. For numerous other reasons, it is the popular one with most Flagstaff people.
75 years ago
1946: Flagstaff schools: no vacancy. Enrollment in Flagstaff schools has increased over last year from 8.6% in senior high school to as high as 45.6% in the Dunbar school. Facilities are taxed to the limit, and it has been found necessary to refuse admission to some late students. It is simply a matter of not being able to accommodate them. Every room is overcrowded, and at Dunbar two shifts are being taught daily, one beginning at 8:30 a.m. and continuing until noon, and the second beginning at 1 p.m. and running to 5 p.m. The number of students being transported in city school buses has increased from 200 last year to 394 this year.
Shooting stars in Flagstaff. One of the most spectacular displays of shooting stars ever observed in the Flagstaff area characterized last night's reign of blazing meteors. Astronomers reported that conditions were practically perfect for observing the shower -- except for the bright moon that partly obscured some of the fainter meteors. Climax of the heavenly display came about 8:50 p.m. Wednesday when the particles from the tail of the comet were estimated to be falling into the earth's atmosphere at the rate of more than 20,000 mph.
50 years ago
1971: Leave those peaks alone. Preserve the San Francisco Peaks with no new development was the common message of about 50 of the nearly 55 speakers who came forward in Saturday's public meeting to help plan the future for U.S. Forest Service management policies for the Peaks. Speakers were so solidly on the side of preservation that several put aside prepared speeches and merely supported the previous speaker. The speakers, some using interpreters, reminded listeners that the Peaks were considered sacred by tribes long before white men came to this area and were still so considered. The mountains had already been desecrated with no thought or consulting, some speakers said. Coconino National Forest officials said 100 to 150 letters had been received so far on the question. Letters will continue to be accepted for about a month after Saturday's hearing. Planning of the Peaks should include development of ski areas in the inner basin, a Flagstaff ski club representative said.
25 years ago
1996: The Flagstaff city traffic commissioner wants the city to put bicyclists on par with drivers when it comes to making traffic decisions. A multi-point plan was unveiled during Wednesday's traffic commission meeting that included higher bike registration fees, more safety classes, more sighting of bad bikers and better accommodating cyclists in traffic. One of the measures would require a $5 registration fee for all bikes owned by city residents. The money would help pay for education classes for cyclists. And cyclists who incur fines under beefed-up patrols would be able to go to the safety classes to avoid paying the fine and wiped the violation off their record. Some urged the commission to ask the city council to adopt a global bicycle awareness plan. But results will have to wait the commission agreed to postpone any action on the plan until languages reworked and a broad policy can be woven into plans for the South Side.
All events were taken from issues of the Arizona Daily Sun and its predecessors, the Coconino Weekly Sun and the Coconino Sun.
Bruce Carl Ertmann assisted with compiling the events.