Flagstaff History: Advocates for the Peaks wanted to keep them preserved

75 years ago

1946: Flagstaff schools: no vacancy. Enrollment in Flagstaff schools has increased over last year from 8.6% in senior high school to as high as 45.6% in the Dunbar school. Facilities are taxed to the limit, and it has been found necessary to refuse admission to some late students. It is simply a matter of not being able to accommodate them. Every room is overcrowded, and at Dunbar two shifts are being taught daily, one beginning at 8:30 a.m. and continuing until noon, and the second beginning at 1 p.m. and running to 5 p.m. The number of students being transported in city school buses has increased from 200 last year to 394 this year.

Shooting stars in Flagstaff. One of the most spectacular displays of shooting stars ever observed in the Flagstaff area characterized last night's reign of blazing meteors. Astronomers reported that conditions were practically perfect for observing the shower -- except for the bright moon that partly obscured some of the fainter meteors. Climax of the heavenly display came about 8:50 p.m. Wednesday when the particles from the tail of the comet were estimated to be falling into the earth's atmosphere at the rate of more than 20,000 mph.

50 years ago