Flagstaff History: Accident at Lake Powell led to 10 deaths

100 years ago

1922: The nations and our own soldier dead where reverently remembered in appropriate exercises on Tuesday, first at the Orpheum theater, where every seat was filled. Then at the cemeteries where further exercises were held, the graves decorated with flowers and flags by the school children and veterans, and a salute fired from the French 75s Battery D -- which it turned out in full uniform with horses, guns and caissons. The procession formed first at the courtyard, under Howard Marine, marshal of the day. Veterans of the Civil War, of the Spanish- American and the last war, with the American Legion, Battery D, the Women’s Auxiliary of the American Legion, The Women’s Relief Corps of the American Legion, and the children of Emerson, Brannnen and Saint Anthony’s schools, marched to the Orpheum.

A local, reporting on the roundup of cattle on Dry Creek the other day, said that cowboys came across the carcasses of a bull and monster bear that evidently had put up a thrilling fight to the end. The bodies of both contestants were badly mangled. It was thought the big fight must have taken place a couple of months before since the bodies were badly decomposed. There has been a monster bear killing cattle in that section of Coconino for several years, and the old bull that put him out of the way at the cost of his own life is entitled to a Medal of Honor from the cattlemen.

75 years ago

1947: Navajo rain birds flew over Wupatki recently and deposited .99 of an inch of rain. This is the heaviest rainfall ever recorded and will add to the month of May. It’s also three times as much as the entire precipitation from November through April. The prolonged drought had been a subject for a much conjecture among the local Navajos. Their general consensus was that rain was being withheld from the area because of the imprisonment in Florence of the local medicine man.

Good news for boys and girls of school age was contained in an announcement this morning as the head of the city council parks and recreational committee said the city will sponsor a program of summer recreational activities. The program will get underway Monday afternoon at 2:00 o'clock with baseball and softball as the principal features scheduled. Several college students interested in recreational program work will assist in managing the programs. The schedule calls for five days of fun each week, Monday through Friday, with the possibility of Saturday being added if there is a demand. The program will operate 2-5 p.m.

50 years ago

1972: Memorial Day weekend accidents have claimed 10 lives, including a Page youth who drowned at Lake Powell. Full closure of Tinder Dry National Forest was blamed for capacity crowd at the Grand Canyon, where a park Ranger said 20,000 people had entered in a 24-hour period. The collision of a cabin cruiser and a small fishing boat on the Colorado River Saturday night claimed the life of a young boy from Huntington Beach, California.

Armed with search warrants signed by the Justice of the Peace, Department of Public Safety officers made two separate arrests over the weekend, starting with the arrest of three Northern Arizona University students and the sister of one student. DPS officers raided a Flagstaff house at 11 p.m. Friday night and seized 1 pound of marijuana, plus a sports car, which officers said contained a small amount of marijuana. Again, acting with a search warrant, officers staked out Interstate 17, just South of Flagstaff, and at 8:20 p.m. Saturday arrested four Flagstaff residents and seized 3 kilograms of marijuana. To date this year, DPS officers have arrested 50 persons for possession, possession for sale and sale of narcotics.

25 years ago

1997: The jail district board once more narrowed the field of potential jail sites to two candidates Wednesday night. The final pick should be in about two weeks. The old stone forest industries site on Butler Avenue remains high on the list of possible places to build a voter approved jail. A relative newcomer to the field, a privately owned parcel on Flagstaff ranch Road, West of Flagstaff, is the other favored location to build the 350-bed jail. However, city of Flagstaff officials say they need more time and information before deciding what their top jail site choices are.

Flagstaff may not have existed without America's Main Street, and the community is ready to show its appreciation. The 1997 Route 66 Flagstaff celebration will begin at noon Friday and continue until 6 p.m. Sunday in Wheeler Park on the corner of Aspen Avenue and Humphreys Street. It will be produced and directed by the Mainstream Flagstaff Foundation. Among the highlights are arts and crafts booths, carnival rides, commercial merchandising booths, a children's entertainment area with a petting zoo, international food booths, horse-drawn carriage rides, a sponsor tent, an outdoor bar and beer garden, continuous local and international entertainment, and an antique hot rod car show.

All events were taken from issues of the Arizona Daily Sun and its predecessors, the Coconino Weekly Sun and the Coconino Sun.

