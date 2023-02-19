100 years ago

1923: John Weatherford, promoter and principal owner of the Flagstaff to Top o’ Peaks scenic boulevard, proposed to city council at its regular meeting Monday night that his road be officially adopted by the city as the route from here to the city springs up in the Peaks beyond the saddle. Mr. Weatherford did not fix any price. He said that could be agreed upon later should Council find his suggestion feasible.

The present auto road to the springs is by way of the old Grand Canyon road to Black Bill Park, then off to the left and up — the total distance being 26 miles from town. In getting up the 3,000 feet on the present road, grades hit 15% and worse. It is a hard road to climb, and a car must be high-powered, in good condition and have a skillful driver to make it. The Weatherford road to the springs would be about 10 miles shorter.

Council deferred action until the snows on the Peaks have melted enough so an investigation can be made.

Wiltse’s pool hall under the Weatherford hotel was broken into Sunday night and robbed of the cash receipts amounting to $97.60. The thief jimmied a window with his knife and seemed to know exactly where Harry had planted his cash in a small storeroom under the stairs.

After some sleuthing, City Marshall Neill arrested Allen W. Hughie, alias Tex Hughie, in his room after he heard the jingle of cash under the mattress Hughie was nesting on. While Hughie went to the washroom, Neill looked underneath it and discovered the cash in its original containers. Hughie strenuously denied the charge, then confessed, saying he was broke and sick and needed the money. He is about 22 years of age and claims to be an ex-service man, gassed and wounded.

75 years ago

1948: Secretary of the Interior Julius Albert Krug has asked the American Medical Association to try and find a long-missing report on the health of the Navajo Indians. The report supposedly expands upon observations in the AMA Journal that:

1. The Navajo Reservation in New Mexico and Arizona is a “dangerous reservoir of communicable diseases, especially tuberculosis.”

2. Reservation hospital death rates are high, yet half the beds are occupied by patients who do not need hospital care.

3. Except at two hospitals, patients are receiving inadequate medical care “due to poorly qualified and insufficient medical personnel.”

4. No more hospitals should be built “until the present facilities — the poorest which are as good or better than average for rural people throughout the country — are used effectively and to capacity.”

Dr. Horace De Lien, associate health director for the Interior’s Indian Bureau, told a reporter that the reservation’s Navajo population is about 65,000 and has only 12 full-time physicians, although positions are open for eight more. Only three of the eight public health nurses’ positions are filled, and there are 11 fewer general nurses than the 61 authorized. The modest pay, rugged living conditions and isolation make the jobs hard to fill, De Lien said. “We’ve had doctors come out from New York and last a week.”

Robert Mitchum, Barbara Geddes and a host of other stars are in Sedona this week for the filming of the RKO production “Blood On The Moon.” Plans are to rush work here and complete filming in this area by the end of the week, weather permitting. The picture has to do with the pioneer West during the 1860s and is not a cowboy picture but features incidents in the lives of Indian agents and trappers.

50 years ago

1973: Coconino County deputies Tuesday night made one of the largest marijuana busts in Flagstaff’s history. A Colorado man was arrested at Santa Fe and Agassiz streets around 9:30 p.m. At the time, he had possession of approximately 100 kilograms of marijuana. The estimated street value of the haul was $30,000.

“This is the largest single bust by this department in many years,” Sheriff Richards said this morning.

The marijuana has already been taken to the state crime lab in Phoenix. The suspect is being held in the county jail, awaiting arraignment.

Action is tabled on the naming of a park — it’s not “Bushmaster Park” yet. The Flagstaff City Council decided Tuesday to turn the whole thing over to the city’s Recreated Parks and Recreation Commission. Flagstaff’s Mark A. Moore American Legion Post suggested the 20-acre park in east Flagstaff, located near Siler Homes, be named Bushmaster Park, in honor of the 158th Infantry Unit of the Arizona National Guard. The total cost will ultimately be around $160,000, but federal funds will finance that. Only $40,000 has been paid out to date.

Flagstaff police will resume security patrols at Municipal Airport Friday. The police had started the security patrols, which require an officer to be present at the airport four times a day during landing and takeoff of all commercial flights, on Feb. 1. The patrols were discontinued in the face of court action to test the law requiring the patrols. The injunction halting the patrols has run out, Chief Maxwell said today, and unless a new one is granted the patrols will resume work on Friday.

The federal law is aimed at stiffening protection against skyjacking, but does not provide funds for municipalities to pay the additional men required to carry out its provisions.

The Flagstaff Ice Rink continues to provide its share of concern for the city. The rink, an extremely popular gathering place for young people of the city and students of Northern Arizona University, was the subject of a couple of reports circulating this week. One said the rink would be closing because of lack of funds. The second report said the rink would close at the end of March.

“Not so,” reports the city recreation director. The “lack of funds” report is without basis. Attendance is holding up well. It’s been decided to stay with the originally planned closing date of April 15.