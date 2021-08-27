Flagstaff High School's Morrow commits to Cal

After a monthslong recruiting process that he called a “whirlwind,” Flagstaff High School senior Nick Morrow announced his commitment Thursday night to play football at the University of California following graduation in 2022.
Morrow, a defensive lineman and tight end for the Eagles, said his commitment came down to the state-of-the-art facilities on campus in Berkeley, as well as the relationship he had formed with the coaching staff.
“A lot of came down to the experience I had when I was there over the summer. All the coaches knew who I was, all of them being there for my workout and being super nice was great. The facilities were so nice, and all of their coaches staying in contact with me was amazing,” Morrow said.
Morrow’s recruitment process began in June. In the span of less than two weeks -- June 1-12 -- he received scholarship offers from Northern Arizona, Cal and Baylor. Each appreciated his size -- 6-foot-8 and 235 pounds -- and athleticism and figured he could make a solid part of their schemes, either on offense or defense.
Rated as a three-star prospect by 247sports, there was a chance he may have garnered even more interest and offers from schools around the country, especially with solid production early in his senior year with the Eagles.
However, he felt the fit was right, and made the decision to commit early.
“I think in talking to my parents and thinking about what I wanted to do, Cal was where I wanted to be, so there was no reason to wait,” Morrow said. “And now I can take a step back and take my mind off of it for a little bit. And I can just have a fun few weeks of summer with my friends and now I have time to digest everything and really wrap my head around all that’s happened.”
Morrow is the first major FBS recruit from Flagstaff in several years. Eagles head coach Sean Manning said in June that in over a decade of coaching, he had not seen a Flagstaff player garner such interest and commit to a Power Five school.
Thus, Morrow hopes his commitment can show teammates and other local athletes that reaching this level of football is possible, even from an area without 5A or 6A Conference football.
“I think a lot of people from Flagstaff, even in the past when we’ve had great players that hadn’t gotten as much recruiting, kind of felt down on themselves, like they wouldn’t get a chance because we’re in this small town and don’t get as much attention as like Phoenix or California. So it’s kind of cool to show that you can still get your name out there to big programs,” Morrow said.
An added bonus of Morrow’s commitment to Cal, he said, was that he can fully focus on working toward success and enjoying every moment of his senior football season with the Eagles.
The preseason is nearly over, and Flagstaff is set to host Lake Havasu City in a scrimmage on Saturday at Flagstaff High School.
With Manning heading the revamped coaching staff at Flagstaff, and a roster excited to contend for the playoffs, Morrow said morale is high for the Eagles. Getting to play an actual opponent for the first time in months will only raise spirits more.
“Everybody on the team is a little tired of just hitting the same people and running against the same people and everything. It’s going to be nice to see some new people and compete,” Morrow said.