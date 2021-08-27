Flagstaff High School's Morrow commits to Cal

“I think in talking to my parents and thinking about what I wanted to do, Cal was where I wanted to be, so there was no reason to wait,” Morrow said. “And now I can take a step back and take my mind off of it for a little bit. And I can just have a fun few weeks of summer with my friends and now I have time to digest everything and really wrap my head around all that’s happened.”

Morrow is the first major FBS recruit from Flagstaff in several years. Eagles head coach Sean Manning said in June that in over a decade of coaching, he had not seen a Flagstaff player garner such interest and commit to a Power Five school.

Thus, Morrow hopes his commitment can show teammates and other local athletes that reaching this level of football is possible, even from an area without 5A or 6A Conference football.

“I think a lot of people from Flagstaff, even in the past when we’ve had great players that hadn’t gotten as much recruiting, kind of felt down on themselves, like they wouldn’t get a chance because we’re in this small town and don’t get as much attention as like Phoenix or California. So it’s kind of cool to show that you can still get your name out there to big programs,” Morrow said.