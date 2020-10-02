Flagstaff High School teacher takes on Phoenix Fashion Week

In Carson Valley, Nevada, a 12-year-old girl learned to sew, visualizing a life of fashion designing in Los Angeles or New York. Surrounded by cowboys and horseback riders, she dreamed of wearing Coco Chanel and becoming a city girl.
Cristy Auble, Flagstaff High School fashion design teacher, is now living out her dream as she participates in Phoenix Fashion Week’s Emerging Designer Bootcamp. She began the six-week boot camp in August, which resulted in her own fashion line, Cristy Lee Designs.
She said while participating, she learned how to use social media, marketing and how to make her own website, but it was intense and fast-paced. Phoenix Fashion Week executive director Brian Hill had encouraged Auble to join the boot camp when she called him to ask what her next steps should be.
“It was brutal,” Auble said. “It was like being tortured. Brian just pushed. Every Wednesday we were on a Zoom call for four hours … We had to be on social media twice a day, we had to make sure our websites were up, we had to send him a line of clothing, press release -- it was so much. It was six weeks of no mercy, but I was kind of at a standstill. I had designed, I had taught, I didn’t know where to go, so it was definitely the push I needed.”
Auble said her class had been collaborating with Phoenix Fashion Week for years, volunteering and getting the backstage experience of the show. As a fashion teacher, she said she wanted to give her students hands-on involvement in the industry.
“After I started teaching, I realized it is such a good experience for the kids,” Auble said. “They always encouraged and said, ‘hey, bring your kids, we could use the help,’ and for years, I brought them and we helped with Phoenix Fashion Week. Sometimes we’d help with the show, sometimes we’d watch the show and then during the day there were always seminars, so we’d do that.”
Auble will be releasing her clothing line at an event at Rainbow’s End in downtown Flagstaff, during a trunk show on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. during the First Friday Artwalk. She said Rainbow’s End was the perfect place to have her trunk show because of her previous collaborations with owner Miranda Sweet.
Auble said Sweet had allowed her fashion classes to design her storefronts and even work as interns in her shop. Sweet said she had always enjoyed being able to help Auble's classes and being a mentor to her students.
“I have gone to Flag High and helped out Auble's students, given talks, and helped with certain projects,” Sweet said. “In turn, Auble's students have come into Rainbow's End for some hands-on experience and it has been wonderful to watch the students grow. From there, our next step was getting Cristy's passion of being a designer into production, and what better place to showcase her fashion pieces than Rainbow's End.”
Through her fashion line and experience within the bootcamp, Auble said she hopes she can share the experience with her students and they can learn from it, adding she would like to show her students that it doesn’t matter where you are from because fashion is everywhere.
“I’m hoping they get a job in the industry,” Auble said. “The kids in Flagstaff think that because they are in little Flagstaff, ‘where do you go from here?’ There are designers here, there are stores here, there is a lot going on. Everybody wears clothes; you don’t have to go to L.A., you don’t have to go to New York.”
Through teaching and taking on this challenge, Auble hopes she can show her students that it is never too late to get started.
“I just hope this inspires students,” Auble said. “When you’re younger, you always have this picture of how your life is going to turn out, and mine was just different than the normal plan, and I’m OK with that. I want students to know that it’s never too late and to just follow your dreams. I tell my students that. Get out of bed and love what you do in the morning, because I’ve had jobs where I haven’t. Hopefully, they’ll watch me; hopefully, I’ll be an example.”
