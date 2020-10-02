Flagstaff High School teacher takes on Phoenix Fashion Week

“After I started teaching, I realized it is such a good experience for the kids,” Auble said. “They always encouraged and said, ‘hey, bring your kids, we could use the help,’ and for years, I brought them and we helped with Phoenix Fashion Week. Sometimes we’d help with the show, sometimes we’d watch the show and then during the day there were always seminars, so we’d do that.”

Auble will be releasing her clothing line at an event at Rainbow’s End in downtown Flagstaff, during a trunk show on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. during the First Friday Artwalk. She said Rainbow’s End was the perfect place to have her trunk show because of her previous collaborations with owner Miranda Sweet.

Auble said Sweet had allowed her fashion classes to design her storefronts and even work as interns in her shop. Sweet said she had always enjoyed being able to help Auble's classes and being a mentor to her students.

“I have gone to Flag High and helped out Auble's students, given talks, and helped with certain projects,” Sweet said. “In turn, Auble's students have come into Rainbow's End for some hands-on experience and it has been wonderful to watch the students grow. From there, our next step was getting Cristy's passion of being a designer into production, and what better place to showcase her fashion pieces than Rainbow's End.”