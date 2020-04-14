Flagstaff High School students advocate for renaming the Peaks

Although the students advocating for the name change are primarily Navajo, they noted their goal is not to rename the Peaks to its Navajo name, Dook’o’oslid, but to select a name that would better reflect its indigenous origins. They believe such a name could support help support tribes in other local issues such as the use of reclaimed water for snowmaking on the Peaks.

“People who aren’t native, they may think it’s just a ski resort,” said Nathaniel Dayzie, 19. “Providing even a name would provide much more significance because it will bring more awareness towards the topic. … It would give more respect to the mountain and make everyone more united.”

Unlike some outside visitors to the mountain, these students have personal histories with the mountains — and their accompanying names — as motivation for more inclusive, federally recognized names. Prior to the start of the school year, Trissdyn Nez, 18, and her family make special trips to six sacred mountains in the region for prayers. Nez said indigenous names like Dook’o’slid are used in these particular prayers, which are intended to refresh and cleanse oneself.

Taralyn Sloan, 18, who grew up in Flagstaff, said for most of her life she only knew the mountains’ traditional names. She wants the names changed especially for Native American students who come to Flagstaff for school.