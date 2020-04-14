Flagstaff High School students advocate for renaming the Peaks

Early last month, rather than being distracted by their upcoming spring break, a group of Flagstaff High School students decided to add a higher issue to their list of spring semester to-dos: advocating for the renaming of the San Francisco Peaks.
In a press conference March 11, representatives from Flag High’s Native American Club explained these mountains have long been sacred to 13 tribal nations, so names like Agassiz Peak, in particular, are out-of-line.
Although Louis Agassiz, the 19th Century Swiss biologist and geologist, was recognized for his fundamental research on topics including extinct fish and glaciers, he was equally known for his belief that non-white races were inferior.
“His science was used to try to legitimize racist beliefs and white racial superiority. Therefore, naming a peak after him is not appropriate and antagonizes the beliefs and acknowledgements of the [tribal] nations,” said Skyla Ramos, 16. “This creates a culture of racism and colonialization that we deem is unacceptable.”
But the impropriety of the name is not limited just to Agassiz’s beliefs, according to the students.
“To have it be referred to as the Agassiz Peak, it makes it feel like we’re inferior,” said Ignacio Agoodie, 18. “Native Americans have been here hundreds and hundreds of years, but to name it after a guy who’s barely been here and is not even from here, it’s kind of stupid, in my opinion.”
Although the students advocating for the name change are primarily Navajo, they noted their goal is not to rename the Peaks to its Navajo name, Dook’o’oslid, but to select a name that would better reflect its indigenous origins. They believe such a name could support help support tribes in other local issues such as the use of reclaimed water for snowmaking on the Peaks.
“People who aren’t native, they may think it’s just a ski resort,” said Nathaniel Dayzie, 19. “Providing even a name would provide much more significance because it will bring more awareness towards the topic. … It would give more respect to the mountain and make everyone more united.”
Unlike some outside visitors to the mountain, these students have personal histories with the mountains — and their accompanying names — as motivation for more inclusive, federally recognized names. Prior to the start of the school year, Trissdyn Nez, 18, and her family make special trips to six sacred mountains in the region for prayers. Nez said indigenous names like Dook’o’slid are used in these particular prayers, which are intended to refresh and cleanse oneself.
Taralyn Sloan, 18, who grew up in Flagstaff, said for most of her life she only knew the mountains’ traditional names. She wants the names changed especially for Native American students who come to Flagstaff for school.
“Sooner rather than later I want [the names] changed to something more meaningful. Not just for myself, but for the youth so they can feel more welcomed,” Sloan said. “They have to come all this way to go to school for better education. It would mean a whole lot because the kids who do come here for an education are surrounded mostly by white students. There’s not a lot of Native American students here.”
The Flag High students are asking for support from local jurisdictions, including the City of Flagstaff, for use in approaching the federal government about renaming the Peaks.
City councilmember Jamie Whelan, who was present at the press conference, told the students the City has made progress — such as renaming an award recognizing city staff members in the names of local trees instead of Agassiz — but there is still work to do to better represent indigenous peoples locally, including the renaming of streets, buildings and rooms throughout the city.
“I don’t think it’s going to be easy,” Dayzie said. “Like Columbus Day, people are still going to celebrate it and it’s going to be hard for a lot of people to respect Indigenous Peoples Day. Even if it’s just a name, people are still going to be calling it that. I think it will be really hard, but even our push towards changing the name will be a good step forward.”
Kaitlin Olson can be reached at the office at kolson@azdailysun.com or by phone at (928) 556-2253.
