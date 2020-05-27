Flagstaff High School senior wins Girls on the Run Scholarship

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Girls on the Run of Northern Arizona, which promotes physical activity for area youth, has awarded Flagstaff High School senior Taylor Begley the 2020 Sara Morley Girls on the Run Spirit Scholarship.

The $1,000 award will be used for educational expenses, according to a press release. Begley will attend Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Prescott next year to study Global Security.

“My years as a Girls on the Run participant taught me that I am empowered to learn what it means to be a girl and how to become a woman with confidence,” Begley said in a prepared statement. “Girls on the Run taught me that no matter my age, maturity or education, I am capable of doing anything I dream of.”

The Sara Morley Girls on the Run Spirit Scholarship was started by Girls on the Run of Northern Arizona in 2014 in partnership with Northland Hospice and many individual community members, to honor the life of Sara Morley, who worked tirelessly to keep Girls on the Run alive in northern Arizona. To date, more than $30,000 has been raised for the scholarship fund, which the organization will award each year to an outstanding Girls on the Run program alumna as she pursues higher education.

