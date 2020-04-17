Flagstaff High School recognized for counseling program

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The American School Counselor Association (ASCA) has awarded Flagstaff High School the title of a Recognized ASCA Model Program (RAMP), one of five schools in Arizona to receive this award.

The RAMP designation recognizes schools that have aligned their program with the criteria in the ASCA National Model, a data-informed counseling model research findings indicate can support positive student educational and behavioral outcomes. More than 900 schools have earned the RAMP designation since the program’s inception.

“This year’s RAMP honorees have shown their commitment to students and the school counseling profession,” Jill Cook, ASCA assistant director, said in a media release. “These schools used data to drive their program development and implementation so all students can achieve success.”

The Flagstaff High School Counseling Department will be honored at a recognition ceremony at ASCA’s annual conference in Seattle, Washington on June 29. RAMP applications are reviewed once a year. The next submission deadline is Oct. 15. For more information on the program, visit www.schoolcounselor.org/ramp.

