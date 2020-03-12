Flagstaff High School hosts, sweeps regional welding competition

Mike Rust has been burning metal in a tin building behind Flagstaff High School for the past 16 years, and during that time, he has taught almost 2,000 students how to cut, bend, form, fabricate and weld metal.

Of the 100-plus students Rust has in his welding classes each year, a little over 10% go on to a career using the skills that they learned under his tutelage.

In late February, 10 schools from across northern Arizona came to Rust’s welding program at Flagstaff High School for the Skills USA Region 4 Conference to demonstrate their skills in a competitive environment with the hopes of qualifying for the state competition held April 27-28 at the Phoenix pipe fitters union shop in Phoenix.

Students participating in the conference took two written tests on the day as well as an interview before they lit torches and got to welding metal.

“The tests cover their all-around skill and knowledge, and then the interview takes the form of a mock employment interview,” Rust said.