Flagstaff High School grad receives Patsy McCormick Memorial Scholarship
0 comments

Flagstaff High School grad receives Patsy McCormick Memorial Scholarship

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
2020 Patsy McCormick Scholarship

David McCormick (left) awards the 2020 Patsy McCormick Memorial Scholarship, in honor of his late wife, to Flagstaff High School graduate Payge Lowry.

 Sherrill Weller, Courtesy

Payge Lowry, a 2020 graduate of Flagstaff High School who will be attending Northern Arizona University in the fall, has been awarded the 2020 Patsy McCormick Memorial Scholarship. The award from the McCormick family totaled $5,000 and recognizes Lowry for her work in the community and her academic excellence.

Lowry coordinated a fundraiser to raise money for women diagnosed with breast cancer who could not afford medical care. She raised $4,000 for North Country HealthCare’s Well Woman HealthCheck program, which helps low-income, uninsured and underinsured women gain access to age appropriate breast and cervical cancer screening and diagnostic services. Lowry also worked with the Flagstaff Family Resource Center to help collect 10,000 goods for donation.

Patsy McCormick was a 53-year Flagstaff resident and an active volunteer. She was a founding charter member of The Assistance League of Flagstaff, volunteered often at the Cedar Closet Thrift Store and was also active in the parent teacher associations in the Flagstaff Public Schools.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

LOCAL SCHOLAR
Local

LOCAL SCHOLAR

Arianna Morris received the Patsy McCormick Memorial Scholarship May 15 during the senior awards ceremony at Flagstaff High School. The schola…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News