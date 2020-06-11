Flagstaff High School grad receives Patsy McCormick Memorial Scholarship

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Payge Lowry, a 2020 graduate of Flagstaff High School who will be attending Northern Arizona University in the fall, has been awarded the 2020 Patsy McCormick Memorial Scholarship. The award from the McCormick family totaled $5,000 and recognizes Lowry for her work in the community and her academic excellence.

Lowry coordinated a fundraiser to raise money for women diagnosed with breast cancer who could not afford medical care. She raised $4,000 for North Country HealthCare’s Well Woman HealthCheck program, which helps low-income, uninsured and underinsured women gain access to age appropriate breast and cervical cancer screening and diagnostic services. Lowry also worked with the Flagstaff Family Resource Center to help collect 10,000 goods for donation.

Patsy McCormick was a 53-year Flagstaff resident and an active volunteer. She was a founding charter member of The Assistance League of Flagstaff, volunteered often at the Cedar Closet Thrift Store and was also active in the parent teacher associations in the Flagstaff Public Schools.

