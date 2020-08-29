Flagstaff Harkins reopens for estranged moviegoers amid declining coronavirus cases

Jack and Jean Snyder said they fall under the upper age limit of people vulnerable to COVID-19, but made sure to bring their hardly used loyalty cups and masks to the Friday showing. The couple said they've been cautious to avoid contracting the virus by avoiding crowded restaurants and relying on take-out food when eating away from home.

The two went to see Marvel’s "The New Mutants" and were interested in getting tickets for movies next week as well.

“Other than being able to hug our grandkids, this is the thing we really missed was being able to go to the movies,” Jack said. “We got the back row so nobody would be behind us. We just feel fairly safe with that.”

The opening weekend included "Unhinged" starring Russell Crowe and the 10th anniversary re-release of Christopher Nolan’s film "Inception." Nolan's new movie "Tenet" will be released for early access beginning Monday, Aug. 31.

The theater chain plans to bring back recent films whose time in theater was cut short, specially priced at $5, such as "Sonic The Hedgehog."