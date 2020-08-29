Flagstaff Harkins reopens for estranged moviegoers amid declining coronavirus cases

The buttery smell of popcorn wafted through the lobby doors at Harkins Theatres on the east side of Flagstaff as slushies churned and staff could be seen filling soft drinks Friday afternoon.
It’s been months since many people have been inside a movie theater because of the coronavirus pandemic. Even as Coconino County cases continue to decline, some might still stay away due to lingering concerns about the ability of the virus to spread quickly through a community.
Harkins hopes its adherence to public and governmental health guidelines will help guests relax while enjoying films. The theater also followed guidance from the National Association of Theatre Owners.
Every staff member working inside wore a mask, and plexiglass dividers protected customers and staff from the possibility of transmitting germs. The lobby was also much quieter because every auditorium had movies scheduled with staggered start times and reduced seating capacity.
Harkins Theatres announced reopening their Flagstaff, Prescott and Sedona locations last week and also announced openings at theaters in Phoenix. The theater chain was closed in Arizona in March as a part of Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive order on business closures, was allowed to reopen in May and was forced to shut down again in June.
Couples, families and many elderly people showed up for the theater's first showing in the early afternoon. The first moviegoers who walked through the doors were all united by their love of the silver screen.
Jack and Jean Snyder said they fall under the upper age limit of people vulnerable to COVID-19, but made sure to bring their hardly used loyalty cups and masks to the Friday showing. The couple said they've been cautious to avoid contracting the virus by avoiding crowded restaurants and relying on take-out food when eating away from home.
The two went to see Marvel’s "The New Mutants" and were interested in getting tickets for movies next week as well.
“Other than being able to hug our grandkids, this is the thing we really missed was being able to go to the movies,” Jack said. “We got the back row so nobody would be behind us. We just feel fairly safe with that.”
The opening weekend included "Unhinged" starring Russell Crowe and the 10th anniversary re-release of Christopher Nolan’s film "Inception." Nolan's new movie "Tenet" will be released for early access beginning Monday, Aug. 31.
The theater chain plans to bring back recent films whose time in theater was cut short, specially priced at $5, such as "Sonic The Hedgehog."
Face coverings were available for Harkins teams and guests, and required, except while drinking and eating in seats. Harkins has added cleaning staff and enhanced cleaning and sanitizing procedures; will conduct daily health checks for staff; require social distancing in lobbies and in seats; allow reserved seating; set up safety shields at all guest interaction points; sanitizer stations will be available throughout the theater.
Additionally, loyalty cups will be refilled using new paper cups. All other refills on paper drink and popcorn containers will be discontinued until further notice.
Amaya Kanosh said she came down from Tusayan where she has worked at a fast food restaurant for the past few months. She is concerned about people who don't heed health precautions, because she is afraid of her mother, an elder, getting sick.
She felt like the movies would be a good place to spend an afternoon with her uncle and not have to worry too much about getting too close to people. She appreciated Harkins requiring social distancing and steps to reduce capacity.
“I just wanted to spend a day with my family, that’s why we’re watching a movie,” Kanosh said.
Sarah and James Stalcup brought their three kids with them to see "The New Mutants" film. James said they were cautious about catching the coronavirus, and checked with the theater’s guidelines before showing up Friday.
Before the pandemic began, Sarah Stalcup said they would come to Harkins four, if not more, times per month.
“We’re ecstatic,” she said. “That’s why we’re here on a Friday when it first opened.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.