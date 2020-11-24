Flagstaff gyms adjusting to changes amid COVID pandemic

Before this year, gyms were often packed with people back to back and side by side, sweating, grunting and panting as they got in their weekly workouts. Now, with closeness and shared breath becoming taboo, gyms in Flagstaff are finding ways to navigate business during a hard time.

Jason Henrie, owner of Flagstaff Climbing Company, said their gym had closed twice due to the pandemic. During the first closure, Henrie said many members kept their memberships going even while the center was closed in an attempt to help them keep financially stable. During the second closing, they were not as lucky and saw a decrease in commitments, which was a large financial hit. Henrie said they found ways to create income, like moving all summer camp activities to their outdoor areas and utilizing retail.

Henrie said when someone comes for their two-hour reservations, their temperature is checked, they wash their hands before and after climbing, they wear their mask the entire time they are in the center and they practice social distancing. There are also a restricted amount of climbers at all times and cleaning throughout the day. He said during the summer and fall, they kept their large garage doors open for air filtration and are currently working to improve their filtration systems indoors when winter comes along.