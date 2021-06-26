Flagstaff Girls Softball Little League wins district title

Flagstaff Girls Softball Little League’s all-star team finished the Arizona District 1 tournament in dominant fashion Saturday, defeating Silver Creek 17-1 in just three innings in the championship game at Continental Park.
Flagstaff went ahead with an early onslaught of runs, piling up so many that the result was never in question.
The win moves Flagstaff into the state tournament, facing all-star teams from around Arizona that each won their respective district brackets.
Though far from a sure thing, Flagstaff defeated the same Silver Creek team 10-0 just two days prior in the semifinals and was confident coming into the championship game.
Still, coach John Kennelly said he emphasized contact hitting in the prior day’s practice. Early in the semifinal, the girls struggled to make contact, despite ultimately winning by mercy rule.
“We had batting practice and we worked on the slower pitching because we played this team before and we knew we had to work on getting used to that. And the small ball, bunts, base running and all that, we knew would be important for us,” Kennelly said.
And if there was any worry for Flagstaff at the beginning of the title game, it dissipated almost immediately. Flagstaff scored seven runs in the top of the first inning, easily moving runners around the bases and racking up hits.
Then Flagstaff pitched three straight outs to hold its 7-0 lead after the first inning.
“I was feeling good after that first inning and I could see the girls were confident so I was confident too that they were going to play their best ball,” Kennelly said.
Flagstaff kept increasing the lead in the second inning, scoring four runs -- their lowest of any inning in the game -- to go up 11-0. Flagstaff’s solid pitching continued, though Silver Creek stole home on a wild pitch to score its lone run of the game and prevent the shutout. Flagstaff led 11-1 after two innings.
Flagstaff scored five more runs in the top of the third inning to go up 17-1. If the score stayed the same following the bottom of the frame, it would win by mercy rule.
Pitcher Baylee Barton, 13, subbed in to attempt the final outs.
“We have three solid pitchers. It’s been difficult in this tournament to get them all adequate opportunities because the games have ended early, so that’s why I made the change there. Baylee is one of our top pitchers, so I put her in just so she could get some reps,” Kennelly said
Barton easily outed three batters without a runner reaching base to secure the scoreless inning and the win as the girls rushed to the dugout to celebrate.
“It felt amazing. I thought I needed to make these outs and pitch faster. It was so stressful,” Barton said.
A berth in the state tournament is what Flagstaff had been working toward since they formed the team following the regular league season. The girls will attempt to prove Flagstaff’s softball prowess as it takes on the rest of Arizona beginning July 7 in Scottsdale.
However, the most important benefit of winning, Barton said, is that the girls get to continue playing together.
“I’m really excited because it’s nice having more memories with each other,” Barton said.