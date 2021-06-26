Flagstaff Girls Softball Little League wins district title

Then Flagstaff pitched three straight outs to hold its 7-0 lead after the first inning.

“I was feeling good after that first inning and I could see the girls were confident so I was confident too that they were going to play their best ball,” Kennelly said.

Flagstaff kept increasing the lead in the second inning, scoring four runs -- their lowest of any inning in the game -- to go up 11-0. Flagstaff’s solid pitching continued, though Silver Creek stole home on a wild pitch to score its lone run of the game and prevent the shutout. Flagstaff led 11-1 after two innings.

Flagstaff scored five more runs in the top of the third inning to go up 17-1. If the score stayed the same following the bottom of the frame, it would win by mercy rule.

Pitcher Baylee Barton, 13, subbed in to attempt the final outs.

“We have three solid pitchers. It’s been difficult in this tournament to get them all adequate opportunities because the games have ended early, so that’s why I made the change there. Baylee is one of our top pitchers, so I put her in just so she could get some reps,” Kennelly said