Flagstaff girls soccer coach's bullying hearing takes place Monday

Gibson said Jones repeatedly kept attempting to contact her, and even confronted her in her office at the school, though Gibson repeatedly told her she was not interested in talking about the incident anymore.

In one incident, Gibson said a colleague had to place himself physically between the pair’s office doors to separate them.

Gibson received an email saying that Jones implied had the understanding that her career would be in peril if she kept contacting her, though Gibson said no such threat had been made. Still, Jones allegedly kept sending emails —unable to text or call on her cell phone as Gibson blocked her number — asking to meet again, even as Gibson said there was no reason to talk about it anymore and the issue had already been discussed.

She said that in one day, four different emails were sent asking to talk, and each was replied to in a similar way — asking her to stop. Such occurrences, Gibson said, were commonplace.

Eventually, after an attempt to solve issues during an official mediation session — in which Gibson said Jones would not speak — Gibson said she filed a formal complaint, which started the official investigation.