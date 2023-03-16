The Flagstaff Ranger District of the Coconino National Forest is seeking public comments ahead of their plans to repair an important waterline and forest roads damaged by post-fire flooding during summer 2022.

Monsoonal rains on the Pipeline Fire scar last year produced significant debris flows that led to the damaging of nearly 50 points along Waterline Road (FSR 146), Schultz Pass Road (FSR 420) and the Inner Basin pipeline, which provides drinking water to the City of Flagstaff. Debris flows in the area also exposed a Transwestern natural gas line, and while this utility line was not damaged, the proposed repairs will re-bury the exposed line to ensure adequate protection.

“This damage has rendered the roads impassable,” U.S. Forest Service officials stated. “The water pipeline, which is mostly buried under/along Forest Road 146, is severed in at least two locations.”

Officials also noted that the damaged Inner Basin water pipeline, which has been a Flagstaff water source for over 120 years, is a “critical piece of the city’s water supply portfolio.”

This pipeline provides 20% of the city’s potable water supply during the summer, averaging about 697 acre-feet per year. When operating at full capacity, the pipeline can deliver more than 1,600 acre-feet of water per year.

Furthermore, according to Forest Service officials, “approximately 80% of the City of Flagstaff’s water supply is in areas where there is threat of wildfires.” As such, the Inner Basin water pipeline is considered “critical for managing water emergencies.”

The suite of projects proposed to repair the Inner Basin pipeline and adjacent roadways includes construction of guardrails, water crossings, retaining walls, road realignments, debris removal and more. Additionally, the Forest Service has also published an array of “Resource Protection Measures” associated with the projects that describe protocol for managing invasive species, the potential unearthing of culturally significant archaeology, impacts to wildlife, recreation and more.

These measures and a full scope of the proposed work can be found in publicly available documents at www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=63360. Specific comments or concerns about the proposed projects should be emailed to comments-southwestern-coconino-flagstaff@usda.gov or via postal mail to Attn: Jessica Richardson, Flagstaff Ranger District, 5075 N. Highway 89 Flagstaff, AZ 86004.

Forest Service officials ask that commenters include “Inner Basin Waterline Post Fire Repairs and Road Reconstruction Project” in the subject line or as part of your written comment. They also request input by April 12 and remind the public that comments received as part of this scoping process will be part of the project record and therefore be available for public review.