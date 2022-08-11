Flagstaff fishing pond drained to assist flood control

Frances Short Pond, a beloved fishing site and recreational area in Flagstaff, has been drained several feet to serve as a retention basin for Pipeline West floodwaters moving downstream through the Rio De Flag.

The pond was identified as “an opportunity for us to take advantage of a kind of a controlled outflow,” said Scott Overton, incident commander for the Pipeline West flood response crew.

Draining the pond is typically done for maintenance, but the severity of flooding from the Schultz Creek watershed upstream prompted Overton and his team to repurpose the pond as a flood mitigation tool. Specifically, it will now act as a “point of detention” that provides the city with more time to respond to floodwaters as they move through the Rio de Flag.

“All these floodwaters are eventually finding their way to the Southside,” Overton said. “With that [the pond’s] extra capacity, it buys us 20 to 30 minutes before we see those impacts further downstream."

The pond has an ABS valve on the backside that “allows us to drain off the pond when necessary,” Overton said.

“They can drop it 2 or 3 feet without damaging the actual pond infrastructure,” he said.

Under normal conditions, draining the pond could have impacted the populations of fish stocked in the water feature, but fish populations were already significantly reduced by deoxygenated conditions created when runoff from the Pipeline Fire scar entered the pond. Even before the draining, the pond was not expected to be re-stocked until spring of 2023.

The pond is to remain drained as long as flood risk persists.

The National Weather Service continues to forecast a high likelihood of rain through next Thursday, with at least a 60% chance of precipitation each day. Those conditions mirror what Flagstaff received for the latter half of July, though the official measurement at the airport still has the area below average on rain for the year to date.